Hello Games lighting The Last Campfire this summer

Hello Games today announced a summer launch for The Last Campfire, their cute little explore-o-puzzler about a little lost ember trying to get home. The No Man’s Sky studio announced The Last Campfire in December 2018 for a 2019 launch, long enough ago that I’d actually forgotten about it. Hey, here it is again! Now almost out! And with a new trailer! Looking like this:

The Last Campfire is the gamebaby of Steven Burgess and Chris Symonds, who worked together on LostWinds at Frontier Developments before joining Hello.

“Hello Games was born out of a close-knit team of four friends working together to create our first game, Joe Danger,” Hello boss Sean Murray said today. “We are still a very small studio, and while No Man’s Sky takes up a large slice of our bandwidth, we want to nurture creative new ideas from small teams. We are excited for The Last Campfire, and what this team builds next.”

They certainly have kept updating No Man’s Sky. The last big addition was lovely, weird, veny, living spaceships last month. And this very day they added… bobbleheads?

The Last Campfire is coming to Steam sometime this summertime, as well as Xbone, PS4, and Switch.

Disclosure: A pal I’ve not seen in yonks works at Hello.