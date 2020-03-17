You can fly a helicopter in Fortnite now

Starting today, Fortnite players will be able to grab their friends and take to the skies in the brand new Choppas (or “helicopters”, as they’re more commonly known – I see your Predator reference, Epic). If you’ve been playing any of the recent spy-themed season, you may have noticed some heli-pads dotted around the secret bases, and that’s exactly where you’ll be able to find yourself a Choppa.

That’s not all, though. Epic have also made a few map changes, as well as added locker presets which allow you to save your favourite skin, pickaxe and glider combos.

This isn’t the first time the game has had players taking to the skies (you know, other than in the battle bus). Back in 2018 they placed some planes around the map, letting players like Dominic pull all sorts of aerial attacks. These planes weren’t loved though, in fact, they were absolute nightmares and got removed from Fortnite not too long after they were introduced.

The Choppas, however, seem like a much more balanced aerial vehicle. They carry a full squad and let your friends stand and shoot out of the sides with their own weapons. There’s no complaints about them so far, in fact all the posts I can see are singing their praises.

Well, the players in the Choppa are having a great time, can’t speak for the poor guy getting sniped from over 200 meters away.

As for those map changes, it looks like there’s been an explosion at the Oil Rig, which sounds pretty terrifying, and Pleasant Park’s football pitch has opened to reveal a sneaky helipad lurking beneath it.

Last but not least, Fortnite also has a new and improved locker system now for you to keep track of all your lovely cosmetics. It comes with the ability to set presets of all your favourite stuff, so you won’t have to scroll through it all individually if you want to change to a new loadout.

If all this is enticing you to jump in to the battle royale, make sure you check out our Fortnite guide to help you get the jump on all the other players.