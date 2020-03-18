Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Exit The Gungeon rolls out to PC

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

18th March 2020 / 11:08AM

It is time to Exit The Gungeon. Please form an orderly queue, there are plenty of bullets to go around.

Exit The Gungeon is a side-on platforming spin off from Dodge Rolls’ shootey roguelike Enter The Gungeon. A mobile version came out on Apple Arcade back in September, but last night it escaped to Steam, too. I’ve played a little and enjoyed destroying sentient bullets with an electric guitar.

The Gungeon is collapsin’, and the elevator outwards is plagued by the Gungeon’s minions. You’ll be fine. There’s much more surface area to shoot at.

You’re fighting many of the same enemies as when you Entered, with familiar firing patters and all. It’s a more arcadey affair than last time, by which I mean it’s a bit less thoughtful. A key difference is the way you only have one gun at a time, and automatically swap whenever you walk over a new one. It reminds me of Super Crate Box, where part of the challenge is constantly adjusting to new weapons.

It’s not as immediately compelling as Super Crate Box. I always thought Enter The Gungeon’s minions could soak up a few too many bullets, and yep, same problem here. But I am a big fan of the hats.

There’s a big update to go with the PC launch, including new weapons, items, enemies, bosses and rooms. That last one seems especially significant. Dodge Roll are boasting about a “dramatically redesigned Gungeon with improved room variety, increased room size, and many updated and devious elevators”. It’s bigger now, they say, with runs that “more closely match Enter the Gungeon’s playtimes”. Check out the update page for more info.

Exit The Gungeon is available on Steam for £7/$9/€8.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Devolver Bootleg

Pull the other one

14

Wot I Think: Enter The Gungeon

Bullet Heaven

44

Enter The Gungeon's spinoff is definitely coming to PC soon

Enter The Gungeon is this week's Epic Games Store freebie

16

Latest articles

A virtual Steam Game Festival will let you play a load of demos today

Humble's Capcom Mega Bundle comes packed with over 30 games for £15 / $20

4

Start your day with this extremely relaxing fish video from Among Ripples

Let's just listen to a man chat about ponds for a bit

3

Have You Played... The Messenger?

Two certainties

4