Grab your boots, Football Manager 2020 is free for a week

Live sports have had their seasons postponed or outright cancelled as the Covid-19 virus spreads globally, but that doesn’t have to keep you from their digital counterparts. Stay safe and play football indoors, folks. The freebie fest continues with Football Manger 2020 now getting a week of free play starting today and lasting until next Wednesday, March 25th.

If you’re missing out on matches between your favorite teams, all may not be lost. “If you’re finding that you’ve got a little more time on your hands than normal just now, we might have a way for you to fill those free hours,” Sega say in an announcement today.

Sure enough, I’ve been told that sports sims can fill hours nigh endlessly if you need them to. A week of free play may just give you enough time to play 37 seasons of Football Manager if you really want to. If you do, you’ll be able to keep all that progress should you decide to buy a copy of FM2020 after the free week ends.

You can find Football Manager 2020 on Steam where it’s available to download and play free until next Wednesday, March 25th.

If Football Manager isn’t your thing, there are lots of other games to play while you’re self-isolating.