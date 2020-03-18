Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Grab your boots, Football Manager 2020 is free for a week

Lauren Morton

Contributor

18th March 2020 / 11:31PM

Live sports have had their seasons postponed or outright cancelled as the Covid-19 virus spreads globally, but that doesn’t have to keep you from their digital counterparts. Stay safe and play football indoors, folks. The freebie fest continues with Football Manger 2020 now getting a week of free play starting today and lasting until next Wednesday, March 25th.

If you’re missing out on matches between your favorite teams, all may not be lost.  “If you’re finding that you’ve got a little more time on your hands than normal just now, we might have a way for you to fill those free hours,” Sega say in an announcement today.

Sure enough, I’ve been told that sports sims can fill hours nigh endlessly if you need them to. A week of free play may just give you enough time to play 37 seasons of Football Manager if you really want to. If you do, you’ll be able to keep all that progress should you decide to buy a copy of FM2020 after the free week ends.

You can find Football Manager 2020 on Steam where it’s available to download and play free until next Wednesday, March 25th.

If Football Manager isn’t your thing, there are lots of other games to play while you’re self-isolating.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Football Manager 2020's sporty spreadsheets hit Steam and Stadia today

3

Football Manager 2020 "throwing down the gauntlet" with eco-friendly box

19

Football Manager 2020 coming in November, and to Google Stadia too

11

Video games to play while you're self isolating and social distancing

Distance makes the heart grow socialer

23

Latest articles

Beware this gnarly Sea Of Thieves bug that could wreck hours of questing

Overwatch's new hero Echo is officially "coming soon"

1

Steam Game Festival is live with oodles of excellent game demos

1

Half-Life: Alyx will start preloading on Friday

3