Humble's Capcom Mega Bundle comes packed with over 30 games for £15 / $20

It’s yer deals herald back again with some more red hot savings, and today’s bumper crop of game deals comes courtesy of Humble, who have just opened the floodgates on their brand-new Capcom Mega Bundle. There’s everything here from Resi games to Mega Man, including 50% off vouchers for last year’s excellent Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 if you pay more than the average, too. After all, what better way is there to survive an epidemic than by fighting a virtual one indoors? Here’s how it all works.

Running from now until March 31st, the Humble Capcom Mega Bundle has $305 worth of games up for grabs for a fraction of their usual price. As per usual, the bundle is split into multiple tiers, allowing you to pay as much or as little as you like to get the games you want. The whole thing costs £15.50 / $20 if you just want to lob a load of money at it, but you can also break it down into the following groups:

Pay more than £1 / $1 and you’ll unlock:

Strider

Mega Man Legacy Collection (that’s the original six Mega Man games)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 1

Resident Evil 2’s all in-game rewards DLC (NB: not the full game)

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £9 in the UK at time of writing, you also get:

Mega Man X Legacy Collection (the four 16-bit / 32-bit Mega Man X games)

Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Season

50% off voucher for Resident Evil 2

50% off voucher for Devil May Cry 5

Yes, it’s a shame Capcom didn’t include the full games here, but hey, 50% off both games isn’t half bad in the grand scheme of things, as that takes them down to £17.50 / $20 each. I should note, though, that both the 50% off vouchers will expire on April 30th 2020, so don’t dawdle when it comes to redeeming them in the Humble Store.

Then, if you pay the full amount, which is £15.50 / $20, then you also get all of these, plus a voucher for 10% off your first month of Humble’s game subscription service, Humble Choice:

Mega Man 11

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (that’s 12 Street Fighter games)

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Resident Evil HD Remaster

Dead Rising 4

As always, you can split your money however you like, choosing whether to give it all to the publisher (i.e: Capcom), Humble, or a charity of your choice. The default charities for this month’s bundle are charity:water, who provide access to clean water to people all around the world, and Direct Relief, who provide medical relief around the world, but you can always select your own charity if you prefer.

Yes, it’s a shame games such as Monster Hunter: World aren’t included in the bundle, but the good news is that Humble are also holding a wider Capcom Mega Sale at the moment with lots more Capcom related discounts. I’ve picked out some of my personal highlights below:

Capcom aren’t the only publisher holding a big game sale this week – EA, Konami and Wayforward are also getting in on the action, but if I started listing all their deals then we’re literally be here until the cows come home. Instead, I’ll be rounding up the very best PC gaming deals in my usual deals post at the end of the week, but you can, of course, browse and buy to your heart’s content before then.

And remember, GOG’s Spring Sale is also on at the moment, so make sure to have a peruse of that as well if you need to top up your back log.