Half-Life: Alyx will start preloading on Friday

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th March 2020 / 5:34PM

For folks who’ve already waited 12 years for a new Half-Life and absolutely, positively will not wait another second longer than necessary, Valve have announced that Half-Life: Alyx will be available for preloading from Friday. You’ll need to have pre-ordered it, which usually we wouldn’t condone, but loads of folks are getting the game as a pack-in freebie with VR goggles and hell, goggheads already know if they’re going to get it. Valve also confirmed the exact time that Alyx will launch on Monday: 10am Pacific (that’s 5pm for us in the UK).

Valve slammed all the news in a quiet tweet last night:

You know, I’m almost surprised they didn’t sneak in the TF2 Engineer’s toolbox there.

The game is set between the events of Half-Life and HL2, before Alyx Vance meets Gordon Freeman but certainly not before she starts causing trouble for the Combine. Valve have shown off some of the VR-only action, including a particularly good shotgun reload animation.

Half-Life: Alyx will cost £46.49/€49.99/$59.99 when it hits Steam on Monday, March 23rd at 10am PDT. It is bundled with with Valve Index (if you could get a kit, what with the shortages exacerbated by Covid-19) and, as announced today, HTC Vive Cosmos Elite gear. Our Katharine has a guide to help get your PC upgraded and ready for Alyx too.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

