Doom Eternal Cultist Base collectables: how to get all the items in the third mission

Just before the third mission of Doom Eternal, you’re introduced to Praetor Suit Points. These are coins held by ghostly knights who gently take the knee once you have received the coin. It’s as if they know their place, unlike the demons that are defending the hell priest. New enemies here include Whiplash, a snake-like foe, and the grotesquely fat Mancubus.

Doom Eternal Cultist Base collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has 17 collectable items to be found.

As always, it’s worth noting that at the end of the level, you’ll unlock the ability to Fast Travel to specific points in the level. If you miss any collectables, that will be the time to find them unhindered. It helps to have the automap unlocked so that you can know where you haven’t explored yet. This is located just after dealing with the wave of enemies in the pit after being teased with the Super Shotgun. Turn left when going through the door that opens to find it.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the third mission of Doom Eternal.

Cultist Base collectable locations

Codex Entry #1: It’s in the room you start in. Don’t jump to the wall if you don’t have it as you can’t get back until Fast Travel is unlocked.

Secret encounters locations

Secret encounter #1: After the room where you climb columns multiple times, turn right before entering through the crushing spike trap to find the mines and a piece of armour. Punch the wall on the left.

Mission Challenges

Master of Turrets: This one is relatively simple. Just use a Sticky Grenade mod from the shotgun to blow off the turret above an Arachnotron’s head.

Follow the step for Sentinel Crystal #1 to complete this challenge. Armored Rain: Find four demons close by and use the flame belch on them. I recommend the demons shooting each other just before the four flaming pillars.

Those are all of the collectables that are found in the Cultist Base mission of Doom Eternal, but there are plenty of other hidden secrets to be found in the other levels too. Do check out one of those guides below if you are missing anything.

