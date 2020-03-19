Doom Eternal Exultia collectables: how to get all the items in the second mission

The second mission of Doom Eternal brings up the concept of Weapon Points. These are upgrades that you can use to spend on buffing up your weapon mods that you have unlocked. There are Weapon Points that you’ll always unlock when going through a mission, but there are also secret encounters and the Slayer encounters that are optional. The second mission has a bunch of collectables as well, so it’s worth having a look at our guide to see if you missed anything.

Doom Eternal Exultia collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has 15 collectable items to be found.

As always, it’s worth noting that at the end of the level, you’ll unlock the ability to Fast Travel to specific points in the level. If you miss any collectables, that will be the time to find them unhindered. It helps to have the automap unlocked so that you can know where you haven’t explored yet. The automap is in the purple sludge pit in hell, just follow the path until you find it to your right. You shouldn’t be able to miss it.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the second mission of Doom Eternal.

Exultia collectable locations

Codex Entry #1: After punching the first wall, turn left and find it at the end of the path.

After going down the lift, drop down and follow the path with the enemies and electric sparks round to the rune.

Toy #1: Once you have the rune, turn right and carefully walk down the stairs. At the end there's an archway. Punch the indentation on the left wall and enter it to find the toy.

Codex Entry #2: Just before the room with the rotating generator, turn towards where the knight statue is looking and you should see it by the gate to the left. Jump across to nab it.

Codex Entry #3: It's next to one of the chains you need to punch to raise the generator.

Codex Entry #4: After the cutscene, exit the chamber and turn right at the first crossroads to find the page.

Sentinel Battery #1: On the path just before the portal. You can't really miss it.

Record #1: Punch the big block next to the giant hand. The punch logo is on the box but it won't be lit up. Follow the path that opens to the record.

Weapon mod #1: After jumping off the wall in the purple sludge pit, it should be on the main path.

Codex Entry #5: After blasting the wall with the Sentinel hand, climb the walls to find the page at the top.

Sentinel Crystal #1: After blasting through the third hole and leaping across the beam and dash pod, turn left into the purple swamp to find the crystal.

Codex Entry #6: drop down to the lower platforms after seeing the zombie fall off a descending platform. It's near the broken pillar when looking at the area on the map.

Empyrean Key #1: Once you've cleared the descending platforms, turn right and climb the ledge to find the door. To get in you'll need a Slayer Key. To get that Slayer Key, climb all the way up in the room to the right. Dash across using the dash pod and reach the gap on then other side. The key is through the gap.

Toy #2: After the electric gates, you'll be notified that the Betrayers signal is nearby. From the cliff, jump to the platform on the other side and carefully jump over the molten rock to find the toy.

After the electric gates, you’ll be notified that the Betrayers signal is nearby. From the cliff, jump to the platform on the other side and carefully jump over the molten rock to find the toy. Codex Entry #7: After talking to the betrayer, it’s on the path up, just before the booster.

Exultia Secret encounters locations

Secret encounter #1: Once you have the dash ability, return to the area where there are three statues on the automap. Dash onto the beams to swing across to find the beginning point of this encounter. This is before going through the portal to hell.

Secret encounter #2: When you are walking down the giant lance, look down and to the left at the furthest sentinel hand. Follow the path to the pink pod you need to activate to trigger the fight.

Those are all the collectables and secret encounters in this mission. The next one will introduce you to some new collectables that you can pick up and that do count towards your overall progress, so do check that guide out.

