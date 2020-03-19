Doom Eternal Nekravol collectables: how to get all the items in the tenth mission

You’re nearing the end of Doom Eternal now, as you take on the forces of hell in their own power generator. Armed with a rather big glowing sword, it’s now time to storm the demon’s base, bringing the pain to them.

Doom Eternal Nekravol collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has 13 collectable items to be found. Slayer Keys are a distant memory, but there are plenty of other encounters and items to find along the way. Don’t get this confused with Nekravol Part II, as that is a whole separate mission.

As always, it’s worth noting that at the end of the level, you’ll unlock the ability to Fast Travel to specific points in the level. If you miss any collectables, that will be the time to find them unhindered. The Automap here is found from the second Praetor Suit Point. Drop off the edge to its right to find the map.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the tenth mission of Doom Eternal.

Nekravol collectable locations

Sentinel Crystal #1: Just before reaching the gate, turn left and walk down the path. Jump the fireball spitting cannons and turn right to find the crystal.

Just before reaching the gate, turn left and walk down the path. Jump the fireball spitting cannons and turn right to find the crystal. Codex Entry #1: After climbing the wall on the right of the gate, you’ll see a room with enemies in it. Defeat them, then as you make your way onward, jump the gaps and to the left of the corner to find the page.

After climbing the wall on the right of the gate, you’ll see a room with enemies in it. Defeat them, then as you make your way onward, jump the gaps and to the left of the corner to find the page. Toy #1: In the big room where you fight the Baron of Hell, use the broken pillar to climb up to the far side. Jump and hug the wall, swing off the pole, the climb up the climbable wall further along. Jump up and through the gap for the 1-Up and the toy down the hole. Make sure you open the big gate first.

In the big room where you fight the Baron of Hell, use the broken pillar to climb up to the far side. Jump and hug the wall, swing off the pole, the climb up the climbable wall further along. Jump up and through the gap for the 1-Up and the toy down the hole. Make sure you open the big gate first. Praetor Suit Point #1: After killing the big brain, climb up the wall and up the ledges. You’ll be at a crossroads. Turn right to find the knight holding the coin.

After killing the big brain, climb up the wall and up the ledges. You’ll be at a crossroads. Turn right to find the knight holding the coin. Mastery Coin #1: In the second room with the crusher trap (it has two invisible Pinkies), the coin is at the far end.

In the second room with the crusher trap (it has two invisible Pinkies), the coin is at the far end. Praetor Suit Point #2: Follow the path to the right from the crusher trap room with the invisible Pinkies to find the knight.

Follow the path to the right from the crusher trap room with the invisible Pinkies to find the knight. Toy #2: From the second Praetor Suit Point, head straight until you get to a ledge. Jump off, but facing backwards. You’ll see a small gap to warp through, leading to the secret encounter. Just follow the path and turn left to find the toy.

From the second Praetor Suit Point, head straight until you get to a ledge. Jump off, but facing backwards. You’ll see a small gap to warp through, leading to the secret encounter. Just follow the path and turn left to find the toy. Toy #3: When you see two crushers, punch the wall on the right of the first crusher and make it through before you’re turned into mush. The toy is inside, as well as…

When you see two crushers, punch the wall on the right of the first crusher and make it through before you’re turned into mush. The toy is inside, as well as… Mastery Coin #2: Found in the same room as the third toy.

Found in the same room as the third toy. Record #1: After beating the enemies in the room with the buff totem, look to the wall left of the gate. You’ll see some rising blocks. Climb up one, jumping towards the climbable wall, then leap to the gap to the left. Push the button to open the gate. Go back to the two crushers you entered the room from and the gate containing the secret encounter should now be open. Keep following the path to find the record.

After beating the enemies in the room with the buff totem, look to the wall left of the gate. You’ll see some rising blocks. Climb up one, jumping towards the climbable wall, then leap to the gap to the left. Push the button to open the gate. Go back to the two crushers you entered the room from and the gate containing the secret encounter should now be open. Keep following the path to find the record. Cheat Disk #1: In the room with the Marauder and Whiplash just after the second crushers, drop through the gap in the far wall as you enter to find the Cheat Disk.

In the room with the Marauder and Whiplash just after the second crushers, drop through the gap in the far wall as you enter to find the Cheat Disk. Codex Entry #2: Follow the main path after the Marauder to find the Codex Entry.

Follow the main path after the Marauder to find the Codex Entry. Praetor Suit Point #3: In the room where you fight the two Doom Hunters, swing off the pole to the nearest corner to the right to reach the gap in the rafters. You’ll need to wade through lots of traps to get to the knight. This is on the way to get past this room and knock down the statue.

Secret Encounters

Secret Encounter #1: It’s on the path to the second toy in this level.

It’s on the path to the second toy in this level. Secret Encounter #2: It’s near the record in this level.

Challenges

Die By The Sword: Kill two demons with the Crucible

Kill two demons with the Crucible Tricks And Traps: Kill eight demons using crusher traps. You shoot the buttons to activate crushers. Use the regular zombies or even other enemies to count towards this.

Kill eight demons using crusher traps. You shoot the buttons to activate crushers. Use the regular zombies or even other enemies to count towards this. The Doom Hunt: Perform a “left-side” Glory Kill on the Doom Hunter.

Once you’ve completed Nekravol, you’re only halfway through to the end of this rather large facility. We’ll explain where to find the collectables for the second part of Nekravol, and all the other collectables in Doom Eternal in the following guides:

Doom Eternal collectables

Doom Eternal guides series

Doom Eternal guide – Return to our main guide for the top 20 tips and tricks.

Doom Eternal weapon mods – All the upgrade costs and weapon mastery challenges for every weapon.

Doom Eternal upgrades – What to spend Praetor Coins, Sentinel Shards, and Weapon Points on.

How to unlock Doom Eternal secrets – Doom Eternal has a lot of hidden stuff, here’s how to get it.

Bosses – Strategies for how to beat Doom Eternal’s boss fights.