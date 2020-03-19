Doom Eternal Nekravol Part II collectables: how to get all the items in the eleventh mission

Plodding on through Nekravol in Doom Eternal, you’ll be facing even more brutal assaults from the demons of hell. There’s even a big old Tyrant that needs chopping down to size in this level. Just don’t be too surprised if you die a few times the first time around. There are plenty of collectables to nab before you meet the horned monster though, so this guide will tell you where to find them.

Doom Eternal Nekravol Part II collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has 15 collectable items to be found. Slayer Keys are a distant memory, but there are plenty of other encounters and items to find along the way. Don’t get this confused with Nekravol, as that is a whole separate mission.

As always, it’s worth noting that at the end of the level, you’ll unlock the ability to Fast Travel to specific points in the level. If you miss any collectables, that will be the time to find them unhindered. There’s an Automap here too and you’ll find it when you reach the top of the fiery pillars and jump across the gap.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the eleventh mission of Doom Eternal.

Nekravol Part II collectable locations

Mastery Coin #1: You need the Overdrive cheat disk active to get this Mastery Coin. From the start, kill the enemies, then double jump and dash to leap to the left pillar. From there, jump to the next one and claim the coin.

Secret Encounters

Secret Encounter #1: It’s found next to Record #1 and needs the Overdrive skill to reach it.

It’s found next to Record #1 and needs the Overdrive skill to reach it. Secret Encounter #2: It’s found next to Toy #1.

Challenges

Punched by Blood: Kill more than one enemy with Blood Punch, five times.

Kill more than one enemy with Blood Punch, five times. Cut Down To Size: Perform a “back” Glory Kill on a Tyrant. There is only one Tyrant in the level and it appears right at the end.

Perform a “back” Glory Kill on a Tyrant. There is only one Tyrant in the level and it appears right at the end. Resurrect No More: Perform a “left” Glory Kill on an Archvile. There is only one Archvile in the level and it’s about halfway through. Make sure you’re on Archvile’s left, rather than having Archvile on your left.

