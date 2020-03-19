Doom Eternal Sentinel Prime collectables: how to get all the items in the eighth mission

Entering Sentinel Prime in Doom Eternal is a rather ominous prospect. At the very least, hunting for collectables here is extremely simple. Most of the items found are Codex Entry pages, but there is one ghost knight with a Praetor Suit point that you may have a small problem finding.

Doom Eternal Sentinel Prime collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has 10 collectable items to be found. You shouldn’t really need a guide for most of these collectables as they are all on the beaten path. The automap is also not very well hidden as it is along the main path near some grand stairs. There are no Slayer Keys and no secret encounters to worry about either. There is however, a big boss that can be rather difficult, but we’ll save that for another guide.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the eighth mission of Doom Eternal.

Sentinel Prime collectable locations

Codex Entry #1: Walk along the bridge. You should see it before the second turn.

Codex Entry #2: Use the lift to find the second one.

Codex Entry #3: Walk past Khan Makyr's hologram and keep going until you find it.

Codex Entry #4: Before jumping up the ledge, look to the right to find the Codex.

Codex Entry #5: After climbing up both ledges, turn left on the walkway to find the next one.

Codex Entry #6: When you get to the stairs, veer to the right and walk past them. The page is in a small room at the far end.

Praetor Suit Point #1: Walk up the grand stairs and turn right. Follow the path until you see a gap. Jump and dash to get to the knight.

Codex Entry #7: Just before getting to the next lift, the Codex should be visible on the left.

Codex Entry #8: Turn around after using the lift to find the next Codex Entry.

Codex Entry #9: Before entering the boss room, turn right for the final entry.

See, I told you it was rather simple to find every collectable. Don’t worry, the next one will be much harder. You can learn where to find all those collectables in the next mission, and indeed every other mission in the game, in the guides below:

