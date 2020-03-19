Doom Eternal Taras Nabad collectables: how to get all the items in the ninth mission

Some missions in Doom Eternal have a large number of collectables, but Taras Nabad has some real stinkers that are really tricky to locate. They can be behind switches hidden quite far from where the actual collectable is. After what felt like hours, I’ve put together a list of where to find them.

Doom Eternal Taras Nabad collectables guide

This mission of Doom Eternal has a whopping 25 collectable items to be found. This is the last mission with a Slayer Key, but there are plenty of other encounters and items to find along the way.

As always, it’s worth noting that at the end of the level, you’ll unlock the ability to Fast Travel to specific points in the level. If you miss any collectables, that will be the time to find them unhindered. The Automap here is found on the main route so shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Here are all of the locations for every hidden item in the ninth mission of Doom Eternal.

Taras Nabad collectable locations

Jump from the start to the large platform. You’ll see it on the left. Sentinel Battery #1: From the Codex Entry, drop down the platform towards the edge. Punch the wall for the battery.

Go through the big doors, then drop over the edge and dash back the way you came. You’ll find the record on the platform below the big doors. Praetor Suit point #1: After climbing the wall but before dropping down the hole on the right to the big courtyard, the knight is to the left.

In the big courtyard where you fight the Archvile, walk up the back stairs and head to the right. There is a statue against the wall with a broken leg. Punch it to reveal a button. Open the door and smash the weakness in the weight by jumping off the climbable wall. Descend to find the battery. Mastery Token #1: After clearing out the big courtyard, go to the Secret Encounter hidden nearby but don’t activate it yet. Turn left and push the green button. A gate will open containing this token that can be used to bypass a Mastery mod.

After swimming through the radioactive water, you should find the knight close to where you surfaced. Codex Entry #2: After swimming through the radioactive water, kill the enemies in the next courtyard. You’ll find the codex in this area.

In the same area as the codex above, there is another statue with a broken knee. Punch him and push the button. The plate-like contraption up the stairs will glow. Jump onto it and stay there for a couple of seconds. The secret door will open and give you access to the toy. Codex Entry #3: After the cutscene, follow the path to find the next Codex.

After getting out of the radioactive water with the block you must push, turn left at the crossroads. You’ll find the Slayer Key before the gate. Cheat Disk #1: After the next big room after the radioactive water pit, go up the stairs and punch the wall on the left. You’ll find a cheat disk and the second Secret Encounter.

Before removing the Crucible blade, turn around. You’ll see the battery at the back and to the right. Codex Entry #4: Before removing the Crucible blade, turn around. You’ll see the Codex at the back and to the left.

Hop over the legs of the giant dead demon to find the Praetor Suit Point. Toy #2: Punch the wall to the right of the above Praetor Suit point to find the toy.

After taking the lift upwards and fighting demons in the narrow balcony, circle around to find the Praetor Suit point. Codex Entry #5: Drop down from the balcony, but don’t jump to the next one. Instead, turn around. The codex is on the right.

Drop down from the balcony, but don’t jump to the next one. Instead, turn around. The crystal is on the left. Codex Entry #6: Unlock the vault and look for the Codex Entry in the main room.

After smashing the weight down to the ground in the throne room, follow it and go down the lift. The knight is in the circular room. Toy #3: We actually don’t know how to access this toy yet, but we think it’s near the big drop just before the radioactive water. We will update this guide once we find out.

Go up the second wall after getting rid of the radioactive water. Defeat the demons and progress onward. You’ll see it along the way. Mastery Coin #2: Drop to the last room to find the coin in plain sight.

Secret Encounters

Secret Encounter #1: It’s in the big courtyard area, hidden in the cloisters.

It’s in the big courtyard area, hidden in the cloisters. Secret Encounter #2: It’s in the same room as the cheat disk

Challenges

Man Made Wiki: Acquire six Codex Entries

Acquire six Codex Entries Keeping Cool: Use the Ice Bomb to freeze 10 demons

Use the Ice Bomb to freeze 10 demons Painkiller: Perform three different Glory Kills on Pain Elementals

With the sword obtained, it’s off to Nekravol. The next few missions are rather long but have nowhere near as many collectables. We’ll explain where to find the collectables for both parts of Nekravol, and all the other collectables in Doom Eternal in the following guides:

