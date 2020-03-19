New PC games coming out in 2020

2020 may have got off to a slow start compared to the slew of new PC games we had at the beginning of last year, but as we barrel into the middle of March, the new PC games train is finally starting to pick up steam. Indeed, to help you keep track of all the biggest and best PC games coming out this year, we’ve created this giant new games list for the whole of 2020.

Ordered by month, we’re rounded up all of this year’s new PC games so you can see exactly what’s coming out and when. Of course, there are still plenty of games whose release dates are TBA at the moment, but we’ll be updating this list regularly as and when they get confirmed. In the mean time, here’s your complete guide to PC gaming in 2020.

New PC games in 2020

To help make things easy for you, we’ve split everything into separate months, which you can navigate to by clicking the links above. Naturally, there are some months that are looking quite barren at the moment (*cough*October onwards*cough*), but that’s even more reason to give this page a bookmark and check back often to see what’s changed. You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the year in the video below. To the games!

New games in March 2020

Doom Eternal (March 20th)

The sequel to id Software’s excellent 2016 reboot of their classic FPS series, Doom Eternal sees the return of Hell on Earth, and even a quick trip up to the pearly gates, too. Bigger, better, and faster than ever before, Doom Eternal will no doubt be another essential entry in the Doomslayer history books.

Doom 64 (March 20th)

Releasing on the same day as Doom Eternal, this is the first time the Nintendo 64 version of Doom will be available to play on PC. Originally released in 1997, you can get Doom 64 for free by pre-ordering Doom Eternal.

Half-Life: Alyx (March 23rd)

Half-Life: Alyx may be exclusive to VR headsets, but Valve’s big return to the Half-Life series is the closest thing to Half-Life 3 we’ve seen so far. Set between the original Half-Life and Half-Life 2 and starring Alyx Vance, Half-Life: Alyx could be just the shot in the arm (or should that be headcrab to the face?) VR needs.

Bleeding Edge (March 24th)

From the makers of Hellblade, DmC Devil May Cry and Enslaved: Odyssey To The West, Ninja Theory’s online team-based brawler is quite a different proposition to their previous fare, but we’re confident its adorable cyborg dolphin’s crab mech could do a real number on Overwatch’s Hammond the hamster.

Iron Danger (March 25th)

A tactical RPG that lets you manipulate time, Iron Danger blends the thrill of real-time combat with the strategic precision of its polite, turn-based counterparts. If you’re a fan of Pillars Of Eternity or Divinity Original Sin 2, this is one to watch.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (March 31st)

The sequel to the wildly popular medieval war ’em up, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord ups the ante considerably. Packed with lavish detail, a huge single-player campaign and larger, prettier environments, Bannerlord is the big shiny upgrade that fans of the original have been waiting so long for.

New games in April 2020

Resident Evil 3 (April 3rd)

After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake last year, Capcom have now given a similar lick of graphical paint to the third entry in their survival horror series, Resident Evil 3. Reimagined as another slick, over the shoulder style shooter, this one sees Jill Valentine caning it across the streets of Raccoon City as she tries to escape the clutches of nasty big boy Nemesis, who’s now wielding a flamethrower as well as his trusty rocket-launcher. Prepare to make lots of Jill sandwiches as a result.

Trials Of Mana (April 24th)

Trials Of Mana is the upcoming remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, a SNES-era action RPG that never got released outside of Japan. Part of the same series as the much beloved Secret of Mana, Trials is a full 3D remake with a new optional co-op mode so you can play along with a friend. Widely regarded as the best in the Mana series, this will be a must-play for retro RPG fans.

Gears Tactics (April 28th)

Gears Of War meets XCOM is the elevator pitch for this new Gears spin-off, and we are 100% here for it. Set 12 years before the first Gears Of War game, this turn-based, tactical squad shooter sees you take control of another bunch of men (and women) built like fridges as they fight to save their world from the very first wave of invading Locust baddies. With an equally meaty-looking 40-hour campaign on the cards, Gears Tactics could be just the thing to tide us over until the inevitable XCOM 3.

Minecraft Dungeons (April 2020)

If digging big holes in the ground and exploring the subterranean delights therein is your favourite thing about Minecraft, then Minecraft Dungeons is going to be right up your street. Developed by Mojang, this upcoming dungeon crawler offloads the crafting and building parts of Minecraft in favour of some pure action adventuring. Featuring new weapons, mobs and randomly-generated dungeons, you can either play alone or team up with four friends as you face off against the evil Arch-Illager.

New games in Spring 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2

One of the biggest online RPGs of recent years, Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally getting a release outside of Japan this spring. As you can see from the trailer above, there’s a lot going on here, with dragons, anime boys, mechs and tactical warships all colliding in one giant action role-playing game. At the moment, it’s currently only slated to launch in the US for now, but here’s hoping a European / UK release isn’t too far behind.

Grounded

A survival game with big ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ energy, Grounded is the latest game from Pillars of Eternity makers, Obsidian Entertainment. Having mysteriously shrunk to the size of an ant, you and your friends must build a base and survive the insectoid hordes for as long as you can, crafting new bits of carapace armour from fallen foes and venturing into new realms of your ginormous back garden to discover its secrets. If you like Monster Hunter: World but prefer bugs to big dinos, this could be the craft ’em up for you.