Best PC games Games of the Year 2019 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Teamfight Tactics Galaxies brings the auto-battler to mobile with full crossplay

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

19th March 2020 / 4:46PM

TFT galaxies

What’s this? A mobile story, on my beloved PC gaming specialist website? Don’t worry folks, we haven’t lost it. After all, nothing screams PC like a MOBA – unless it’s an obtuse, strategy board-game spin-off from said MOBA. Teamfight Tactics‘ long-awaited Galaxies update hit earlier this week, bringing with it new heroes and items, a fresh balance pass, and a load of new mobile players to square off against with full crossplay support.

TFT’s third set, Galaxies, hit the League auto-battler earlier this week with Patch 10.6. But while the eponymous world-hopping “Galaxies” mechanic won’t hit for another two weeks or so (according to Riot Mort’s notice on Twitter), there is at least one new dimension entering Riot’s wizard-chess arena.

It’s mobile! Y’know, that tiny pocket-PC you might be reading this article on. Did you know they can play games these days? After two days in a limited closed beta, Teamfight Tactics launched today on iPhone and Android devices worldwide – save for China and Southeast Asia.

Teamfight Tactics launches on mobile with full cross-play support between PC, Mac and handheld platforms. Each uses the same Riot account, meaning your cosmetics and progression will carry over regardless of where you happen to be playing.

TFT mobile does, however, arrive without in-game store or loot systems. For the time being, the only way to snag more cosmetics on TFT mobile is via the new Galaxies Pass / Pass+, Teamfight’s new battle pass system with free and premium editions respectively. Even folks playing TFT exclusively on mobile might need to fire up the PC client from time to time if they feel like picking up some cosmetics from the shop.

If you’re not fussed with all this mobile nonsense, you’ll still want to keep up to speed on Teamfight’s newest set. You can catch the full rundown over on the version 10.6 patch notes here.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

TFT Set 3 champions: all the new origins and classes

All confirmed champions

TFT items cheat sheet: how to combine items

Updated for patch 10.4

TFT galaxies: how Teamfight Tactics' third set changes the game

What are TFT galaxies?

TFT best set 2 comps 9.24b

Latest articles

Doom Eternal Urdak collectables: how to get all the items in the twelfth mission

How to complete the twelfth mission's challenges

New PC games coming out in 2020

All your 2020 PC release dates in one handy list

2

Death And Taxes lets you not think about the value of life

The big standing desk in the sky

3

Gabe Newell says brain-computer interfaces will be an "extinction-level event" for entertainment

8