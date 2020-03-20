Assassin's Creed Odyssey is free to play this weekend

Clang clang clang! That’s the sound of the biggest freebie bell, made with whatever kind of metal wot they had in ancient Greece. Ubisoft’s latest sneakin’ and stabbin’ action game is free to play this weekend for any curious travelers who haven’t gone back to the era yet. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be free until Monday morning (or evening, depending on your time zone).

The latest Creed is one of the best action games on PC and has plenty of bits worth mentioning. Sailing makes a return from my personal favourite Black Flag. It has that Discovery Tour mode that lets you bop around historical Greece without any of the combat if that’s more your speed. It looks lovely, and has those new RPG-ish features that Ubisoft are keen to dress their action series with.

“Most of the new stuff in Odyssey exists in a sort of disconnected way where, if you’re not looking directly at it, you can ignore it,” says Alice Bee in her Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review. “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a very good Assassin’s Creed game. Which is what we were all expecting, wasn’t it?”

That’s wot we think, but you can decide for yourself this weekend if you’ve got plenty of time to download a giant action game. It’s free on Steam right now and will stay that way approximately through Monday morning. You can check the exact time in your area in Ubisoft’s post.

If you try it and like it, Ubisoft say that of course your save file will be compatible after purchasing a copy. Odyssey is currently 67% off on Steam for £16.49/€19.79/$19.79.

What else is free this weekend? Glad you asked. Football Manager 2020 is free to play until next week, Resident Evil 3’s demo is now available, and there’s an entire Steam Game Festival of free demos to try.