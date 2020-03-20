Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is free to play this weekend

Lauren Morton

Contributor

20th March 2020 / 8:40PM

Clang clang clang! That’s the sound of the biggest freebie bell, made with whatever kind of metal wot they had in ancient Greece. Ubisoft’s latest sneakin’ and stabbin’ action game is free to play this weekend for any curious travelers who haven’t gone back to the era yet. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be free until Monday morning (or evening, depending on your time zone).

The latest Creed is one of the best action games on PC and has plenty of bits worth mentioning. Sailing makes a return from my personal favourite Black Flag. It has that Discovery Tour mode that lets you bop around historical Greece without any of the combat if that’s more your speed. It looks lovely, and has those new RPG-ish features that Ubisoft are keen to dress their action series with.

“Most of the new stuff in Odyssey exists in a sort of disconnected way where, if you’re not looking directly at it, you can ignore it,” says Alice Bee in her Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review. “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a very good Assassin’s Creed game. Which is what we were all expecting, wasn’t it?”

That’s wot we think, but you can decide for yourself this weekend if you’ve got plenty of time to download a giant action game. It’s free on Steam right now and will stay that way approximately through Monday morning. You can check the exact time in your area in Ubisoft’s post.

If you try it and like it, Ubisoft say that of course your save file will be compatible after purchasing a copy. Odyssey is currently 67% off on Steam for £16.49/€19.79/$19.79.

What else is free this weekend? Glad you asked. Football Manager 2020 is free to play until next week, Resident Evil 3’s demo is now available, and there’s an entire Steam Game Festival of free demos to try.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

111

Assassin's Creed Odyssey arena guide - how to become the champion

Only one may stand

Assassin's Creed Odyssey cultists guide - all the Cult of Kosmos locations

Unleash your Spartan warrior

Assassin's Creed Odyssey map guide - how big is the map, legend icons

Cartographers nightmare

Latest articles

EGX Rezzed is now scheduled for July

Four whole sexy games made Steam's top new releases in February

2

What the heck is DirectX 12 Ultimate and what does it mean for PC gaming?

5

Play Rainbow Six Siege's new Golden Gun arcade mode this weekend only