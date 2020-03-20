Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 20th 2020

Gaming monitors can be one of the most expensive parts of your PC, so to help you get the best gaming monitor deal around, I’ve rounded up all the best monitor prices I’ve seen over the last seven days. I’ve included as many of my best gaming monitor champions as I can (not all of them are on sale, of course), as well as some other great gaming monitor deals I’ve spotted along the way that I’m confident will have good, accurate panels. Below, you’ll find a each gaming monitor deal has a small description of the screen’s specs and how prices have changed over the last seven days, and whether they’re a good buy compared to previous weeks. Whether you’re looking for the best G-Sync monitor deals or cheap ultrawide deals, here are the best gaming monitor deals of the week.

All you need to do is click on the type of monitor deal you’re looking for and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page. When I test gaming monitors at RPS, high colour accuracy is key, as is a good contrast ratio and low, deep black levels. This is often dictated by a monitor’s panel type, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN, but there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens.

You may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate, as this will help games feel much smoother if you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card. Nvidia graphics card owners may also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates, but if you’d rather get something a bit cheaper, then a smart move is to opt for one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that will still let Nvidia GPU owners take advantage of the screen’s variable refresh rate tech, but don’t come with any of the other benefits offered by a full-fat G-Sync screen. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support. For more info on how they all differ, have a read of our FreeSync vs G-Sync vs G-Sync Compatible article.

If you’re after an ultrawide monitor, remember that some games might not support the full 21:9 aspect ratio, resulting in black bars down the side of the screen. Personally, I’ve never been particularly bothered by this, as the odd black bar here and there is well worth putting up with when you’re playing some of the best ultrawide games around.

Best gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

If you’re after something a bit cheaper than the Alienware, Acer’s Predator XN253Q is arguably the next best thing, especially since its price has dropped another £20 since last week, taking it down to a very agreeable £300. It only has a 144Hz refresh rate, but it’s got pretty good colour accuracy, and a more elegant stand and design. Find out more in our Acer Predator XN253Q review.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Our current best pick for the best 240Hz monitor money can buy (and £10 cheaper than last week), the Alienware AW2518H has superb colour accuracy straight out of the box, and it also has full Nvidia G-Sync support for Nvidia graphics card owners. For more info, have a read of our Alienware AW2518H review.

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel

My current best 4K gaming monitor champion, the Acer Nitro XV273K has everything you could possibly want from a 4K monitor. It’s fully G-Sync Compatible, has a super high refresh rate of 144Hz and superb picture quality. For more info, have a read of my Acer Nitro XV273K review.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

£10 cheaper than last week, AOC’s curved 144Hz gaming screen really is one of the best around. In fact, it was my top recommendation for those on a budget until its even better sibling, the AOC 24G2U, came along. It’s not an official G-Sync Compatible screen, but it still worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card when I had it in for testing. Read more in my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

The larger, higher resolution cousin of AOC’s excellent C24G1, this curved 1440p monitor has a lovely high 144Hz refresh rate. It may not be as sharp as a 27in 1440p screen, but this is still a great price for a monitor of this size nonetheless – especially when it’s £20 cheaper than last week.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync Ultimate

Currently our best gaming monitor pick for those after an excellent 1440p monitor (although £15 more expensive than last week), the AOC Agon AG273QX has stunning colour accuracy, decent HDR and works equally well with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards alike. For more info, read our AOC AGON AG273QX review.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

The FreeSync sibling of the excellent Alienware AW2518H, this is one of the best 240Hz FreeSync monitors you can buy today. It’s also one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a great fit for Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners alike. It has, however, gone up in price a bit since last week, so you may want to hold off for a while if you’re thinking of getting one.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

It’s more expensive than the Alienware AW2518H, but if you like your LEDs, then the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q is the gaming monitor for you. With LEDs in the stand and on the back of the screen, this is the king of rainbow-coloured 240Hz gaming screens. Plus, it’s another G-Sync Compatible screen, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is one of the most feature-stuffed 1440p gaming monitors you can buy today. Not only does it have a super high 165Hz refresh rate, but its IPS panel is G-Sync Compatible, too. Just make sure you’ve got a powerful enough graphics card to make the most of that refresh rate.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

There are cheaper monitors out there with a curved 24in panel and a 144Hz (see the Samsung CRG5 below), but MSI’s Optix MAG241CP is still a great alternative. Normally closer to £300, this 1080p gaming monitor shares the same design as the larger MSI Optix MAG272CQR, and comes with a pop-out headphone hanger for your headset, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Speaking of MSI’s Optix MAG272CQR, last year’s model is currently on sale for a lot less than its £400 successor. The only difference is that this one has a 144Hz refresh rate instead of 165Hz – a bargain if you don’t mind the drop.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

This 100Hz ultrawide G-Sync monitor is pretty expensive compared to its competition, but it does currently have over £100 knocked off its usual price, and you get a free three year warranty with it as well that would normally cost you £70. For more info, have a read of my Acer Predator Z35P review.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £900, the PG348Q isn’t as fast as the AOC above, but a saving of £100 is still a pretty good discount all the same. It also has an IPS panel for lovely, accurate colours and loads of LEDs in the stand on the back to really light up your room.

Best gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Coming soon…

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 170Hz, IPS panel with DisplayHDR 400

This 1440p Asus monitor has it all – a ludicrously high 170Hz refresh rate, basic HDR support, supporting VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 standard, as well as being fully G-Sync Compatible, making it an excellent choice for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike – and it’s $30 off this week to boot.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Hands down one of the best gaming monitors you can buy today, the curved AOC C24G1 is an absolute steal at this price, and is just as low as it was during Black Friday. For more info, have a read of my AOC C24G1 review.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG248QG is a pretty good buy at $190, and has a higher refresh rate than the curved AOC C24G1 listed below.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

As mentioned above, the Alienware AW2518HF is the very good FreeSync (and G-Sync Compatible) sibling of the excellent AW2518H. By far one of the best 240Hz monitors you can buy today, it’s a fantastic screen for Nvidia and AMD graphics card owners alike.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you’re after a cheaper (and larger) 1440p screen, however, then MSI’s normally $430 MAG321CQR is a great pick. With a claimed 92% coverage of the HDR-grade DCI-P3 colour gamut, this monitor should have excellent colour accuracy to make the most of its 144Hz refresh rate.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally around $700 in the US, the Asus ROG Swift PG348Q is a top notch ultrawide gaming monitor. As mentioned above in the UK gaming monitor deals section, there’s a lot to like about this screen, such as its 100Hz refresh rate, accurate IPS panel and Nvidia G-Sync tech.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware’s ultrawide gaming monitor is more expensive than most, but it does have the added benefit of a 120Hz refresh rate and RGB lighting. Normally $1500, this is a great price for this particular monitor.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

One of the few ultrawide monitors on sale in the US right now, Acer’s Predator X34P is actually a much better buy here than it is in the UK. Normally $850, this is a great price for a monitor of this calibre.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.