Best PC gaming deals of the week - 20th March 2020

As we continue to hunker down in the warmth and safety of our own homes, your deals herald has been overwhelmed this week by the sheer amount of good will on show as we all try and keep each other sane. There’s been epic sale after epic sale the last couple of days, as well as loads of free stuff to tuck into such as Steam’s festival of excellent game demos and of free Itch games. Below, you’ll find even more of this week’s best PC gaming deals, from 12% off Doom Eternal, 25% off Disco Elysium and loads of massive JRPGs for half price. Come and join the fun.

Game deals

If you’re itching to rip and tear into Doom Eternal (in which case you should also read my Doom Eternal PC performance guide to help you get started), then you better meat-hook your way over to Fanatical where it’s currently 12% off.

Fanatical have also slashed 80% off Everspace‘s Ultimate Edition today (although you better hurry as this a flash deal and will be gone in the next few hours), which includes the base game and all the extra DLC (the regular edition is also on sale for 85% off for the next two weeks if you happen to miss the flash deal), as well as 78% off Cities: Skylines, 77% off Far Cry 5 and 58% off Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince until tomorrow.

If it’s big RPGs you’re after, then there’s 40% off Ys VIII and 40% off Disgaea 5 Complete to keep you occupied, but you may also want to consider the endlessly replayable Game of the Year edition of 2017’s Hitman, which is currently 75% off.

If you’ve already devoured the recent Resident Evil 3 demo and can’t wait to take another chunk out of it, then you better shuffle over to Green Man Gaming where you can currently nab a pre-order for 22% off.

They also have Doom Eternal for 12% off if you feel so inclined, but some of the better deals they have on at the moment are almost certainly 50% off Nier Automata‘s Game of the Yorha edition, 50% off Dragon Quest XI and 50% off Final Fantasy XV, three of the biggest and best RPGs you can buy today. There’s also 56% off The Outer Worlds if you prefer more bullets in your role playing games.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 deals continue apace as well, with 30% off the standard edition – although when the Ultimate edition costs only another couple of quid extra due to it being 47% off you may as well get that instead and bask in all the extra gubbins. Or, you know, descend into Dark Souls III‘s deluxe edition for a heck of a lot less, which is currently 78% off.

Meanwhile, if you end up enjoying Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s free weekend over the next couple of days, then you’ll be pleased to hear you can grab the full game for 67% off over at Humble (or, indeed, direct from Ubisoft). That’s a slightly better deal than what you’ll find over at GMG, and it’s part of a wider Ubisoft Publisher sale going on this weekend as well, where you’ll also find deals like 67% off Rainbow Six Siege‘s Deluxe Year 5 Edition and 75% off Far Cry 5 if you miss Fanatical’s flash sale to name just a few.

As we reported earlier in the week, there’s also Humble’s Capcom Mega Bundle on up for grabs, alongside their more general Capcom Mega Sale. Top deals include 34% off Monster Hunter: World, 50% off Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, 50% off Okami HD, 75% off their Resident Evil 4/5/6 mega pack, and 80% off Remember Me, plus loads more.

Elsewhere, there’s also a rare 20% off Stardew Valley and 70% off the XCOM 2 Collection, so there should be plenty to keep you busy.

Over at GamesPlanet, there’s 70% off the excellent Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, and 83% off Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

They also have a better Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deal than Humble, too, offering 37% off as opposed to Humble’s 33%. That’s not the only EA game on sale this week either, as there’s also 75% off The Sims 4, along with loads of discounts on its various expansion packs, plus 62% off FIFA 20, and another 62% off Madden NFL 20 to help you get your sports fix.

Finally, GOG’s Spring Sale continues to sally forth, with 25% off Disco Elysium leading the pack. There’s also a very tasty 60% off the complete Dishonored collection, as well as 25% off the superb and newly award-winning A Short Hike as well.

If all that’s not enough, then you’ll also find 75% off Stellaris and 50% off Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, plus loads more.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

There are also loads of VR headset deals on at the moment, so if you’re thinking about investing in one for Half-Life: Alyx next week, then do have a look at that too (as well as my Half-Life: Alyx PC requirements article to make sure you’ve got everything you need to be VR ready).

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!