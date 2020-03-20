Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

20th March 2020

To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

 

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “They worked on the Thames in times gone by” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. The company behind this
2. A milk float, era, and Anglo-Scottish train
3. This ship
4. Where this picture was taken
5. She was known for them
6. A person unlikely to enjoy a ride in 18
7. The makers of this conveyance
8. A word that links these three individuals
9. This animal for example
10. Where this picture was taken
11. A handgun, mammal, APC, and chopper
12. The author of this book was born there
13. Where this picture was taken
14. The highest difficulty setting in a game released this week
15. The ship pictured here participated in this battle
16. Added to AB in May last year
17. An expensive way to paint
18. This supercar
19. Killed by a truck in 1944
20. They worked on the Thames in times gone by
21. A monster in this game
22. A word that links these three individuals
23. This board game
24. A fictional general

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw foxer:

a1. Marina Raskova (Gothnak)
a2. Tenzing Norgay (a_monk)
a3. Simone de Beauvoir (captaincabinets)
a4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Gothnak)
a5. Subhas Chandra Bose (phlebas)
a6. Golda Meir (Stugle)
b1. George Orwell (Gothnak)
b2. Jacinda Ardern (Gothnak)
b3. Gabe Newell (Gothnak)
b4. Lyudmila Pavlichenko (Gothnak)
b5. Nicolae Ceaușescu (a_monk)
b6. Kieron Gillen (richtysoe, phlebas)
c1. Jodie Whittaker (phlebas)
c2. Benjamin Zephaniah (Gothnak)
c3. Ichiyō Higuchi (phlebas)
c4. Rosa Parks (Gothnak)
c5. Ayrton Senna (Gothnak)
c6. Angela Merkel (mrpier)
d1. Jimmy Hoffa (Rorschach617)
d2. Nan Shepherd (ylla)
d3. Bessie Coleman (a_monk)
d4. J M W Turner (Dr. Breen)
d5. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (Gothnak)
d6. Aleksander Solzhenitsyn (phlebas)
e1. James Baldwin (phlebas)
e2. Julian Assange (Gothnak)
e3. Rosalynn Carter
e4. Bashar Al-Assad (mrpier)
e5. Edith Cavell (Dr. Breen)
e6. Ada Lovelace (phlebas)
f1. Abbé Rene Bonpain (phlebas)
f2. Margrethe II of Denmark (a_monk)
f3. Chris Hadfield (Gothnak)
f4. Ida Lewis (mrpier)
f5. Chelsea Manning (richtysoe)
f6. Jack Kerouac (a_monk)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

