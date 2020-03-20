To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “They worked on the Thames in times gone by” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. The company behind this

2. A milk float, era, and Anglo-Scottish train

3. This ship

4. Where this picture was taken

5. She was known for them

6. A person unlikely to enjoy a ride in 18

7. The makers of this conveyance

8. A word that links these three individuals

9. This animal for example

10. Where this picture was taken

11. A handgun, mammal, APC, and chopper

12. The author of this book was born there

13. Where this picture was taken

14. The highest difficulty setting in a game released this week

15. The ship pictured here participated in this battle

16. Added to AB in May last year

17. An expensive way to paint

18. This supercar

19. Killed by a truck in 1944

20. They worked on the Thames in times gone by

21. A monster in this game

22. A word that links these three individuals

23. This board game

24. A fictional general

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw foxer:

a1. Marina Raskova (Gothnak)

a2. Tenzing Norgay (a_monk)

a3. Simone de Beauvoir (captaincabinets)

a4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Gothnak)

a5. Subhas Chandra Bose (phlebas)

a6. Golda Meir (Stugle)

b1. George Orwell (Gothnak)

b2. Jacinda Ardern (Gothnak)

b3. Gabe Newell (Gothnak)

b4. Lyudmila Pavlichenko (Gothnak)

b5. Nicolae Ceaușescu (a_monk)

b6. Kieron Gillen (richtysoe, phlebas)

c1. Jodie Whittaker (phlebas)

c2. Benjamin Zephaniah (Gothnak)

c3. Ichiyō Higuchi (phlebas)

c4. Rosa Parks (Gothnak)

c5. Ayrton Senna (Gothnak)

c6. Angela Merkel (mrpier)

d1. Jimmy Hoffa (Rorschach617)

d2. Nan Shepherd (ylla)

d3. Bessie Coleman (a_monk)

d4. J M W Turner (Dr. Breen)

d5. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (Gothnak)

d6. Aleksander Solzhenitsyn (phlebas)

e1. James Baldwin (phlebas)

e2. Julian Assange (Gothnak)

e3. Rosalynn Carter

e4. Bashar Al-Assad (mrpier)

e5. Edith Cavell (Dr. Breen)

e6. Ada Lovelace (phlebas)

f1. Abbé Rene Bonpain (phlebas)

f2. Margrethe II of Denmark (a_monk)

f3. Chris Hadfield (Gothnak)

f4. Ida Lewis (mrpier)

f5. Chelsea Manning (richtysoe)

f6. Jack Kerouac (a_monk)