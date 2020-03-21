Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs are this week's Epic Games Store freebies

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

21st March 2020 / 1:26PM

We’ve missed the Thursday mark, but there’s still time to snag some free games over on Epic’s shelves. This week, the house of Sweeney are giving away The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs. One is a sprawling, meta-textual comedy narrative about control and the nature of stories themselves. The other has a bloke with a neat cap. You’ve got until next Thursday to grab ’em for free, at which time they’ll be replaced by Figment and Tormentor X Punisher.

Developed by Davey Wreden and William Pugh, The Stanley Parable is a tangled web of jokes, endings, meta-commentary and non-euclidean office architecture masquerading as a walking simulator. Not to be confused with The Stanley Parable (Wreden’s original Half-Life 2 mod) or The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (a polished-up re-release from Pugh’s studio Crows Crows Crows, due to release later this year), The Stanley Parable is still riotously funny even seven years on.

Hell, Nathan Greyson’s The Stanley Parable review is an all-timer, too. In lieu of dropping a nice wordy quote here, I’ll let you click over and take it in for yourself. Enjoy.

Watch Dogs the first is certainly a videogame from Ubisoft, as Graham wrote in his Watch Dogs review. Hailing from peak fatigue with Ubi’s open-world tower climbers, it had some neat ideas regarding hackable environments. But it’s honestly hard to recommend Aiden “Iconic” Pearce’s Chicago slog over the decisively better Watch Dogs 2, which delivered a more joyful adventure concerning an endearingly dorky gang of zoomers.

But hey, it’s a free little digital Chicago to explore – one that often convinced Graham that Watch Dogs was, perhaps, “too expensive to hate”. That alone might be worth a download. Just don’t expect a thrilling game behind the art.

Both are free to keep forever until next Thursday, at which point the great wheel of freebies ticks over once again. Your free games next week are sinister surrealist symphony Figment, and metal as fuck top-down demon blaster Tormentor X Punisher.

Disclosure: I’m fairly chummy with the folks over at Crows Crows Crows, including The Stanley Parable co-creator William Pugh. I have yet to befriend a real crow. It’ll happen.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist

A new, free game from the co-developer of The Stanley Parable

26

Wot I Think: The Beginner's Guide

The Davey Parable

77

Wot I Think: The Stanley Parable

Left Or Right?

50

The Stanley Parable's narrator answers your (definitely real) release date concerns

18

Latest articles

Monster Hunter: World brings back cataclysmic elder dragon Alatreon this May

Rip and tear with Animal Crossing's Isabelle in this Doom II mod

1

Failed Dota 2 card game Artifact is preparing for a massive comeback

20

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

52