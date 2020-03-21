What are we all playing this weekend?
News Editor
21st March 2020 / 9:00AM
Spring has sprung! Oh, what a treat! I have waited so very long for this. Roll on sunny days and long evenings. Maybe I can sunbathe from bed.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
I’ve been playing a lot of Two Point Hospital for the past couple of days, and may well end up getting the upcoming DLC in lieu of, you know, going outside.
I also ordered a really foolhardy amount of yarn in order to make this scarf that is a cat sicking up a rainbow.
Astrid
This weekend, I’m actually planning a tabletop RPG that I’ll be running for my neighbours during the self-isolation period. We’ll be playing Monster Of The Week, which is basically Buffy/X-Files/etc. Unfortunately, we’ll have neither Anthony Stuart Head nor David Duchovny on-hand to play NPCs, but if this quarantine goes on long enough, I might start imagining that they are.
Dave
So it’s abundantly clear that this weekend is going to be one where I am playing games. But I’ve pretty much exhausted Doom Eternal after writing a whole bunch of Doom Eternal guides. I might try something more sedate., perhaps the recently downloaded A Short Hike, or maybe I just venture into the second virtual life that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If I’m feeling especially adventurous, I might go outside. Perhaps the Doomguy has a spare hazmat suit for me.
Katharine
It’s going to be a medley of Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for me this weekend, and I actually cannot wait.
Matt
My bones have unbroken, which means I can finally play video games while sitting up! I will use this exciting development to play Slay The Spire at my desk, rather than from my bed.
Matthew
I’m in the final stretch of Baldur’s Gate 1 now, which is great news for Kataharine who has been driven half-mad by the repeating soundbites. If she hears Jaheira say “Yes, oh omnipresent authority figure?” one more time, she will divorce me. Am I the first person to self-isolate because of Baldur’s Gate?
Nate
*There is no formal response from Nate this week; only the oafish repetition of “Hidden Cup, Hidden Cup, Hidden Cup“, in the manner of a football chant, drifting over the quiet streets of Walsall*
Ollie
Warzone. Obviously.
Sin
I’ve spent all week barely touching my selection of old 90s underwater ‘flight’ shooty sims and instead going back into PlanetSide 2. Last week’s addition of orbital strikes and big ol’ carriers has tripled player counts and I’ve been loving it. There’s nothing like having your own anonymous micro-adventures around the edges of a massive ground war, while fleets of bombers and interceptors buzz around a giant looming deathship, oblivious to your struggles. And shooting Terrans.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?