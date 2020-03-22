Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

World of Warcraft is doubling all XP gains to keep its players indoors

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

22nd March 2020 / 5:10PM

We all get those urges from time to time. You’re stuck at home, the PC’s right there. Surely it’s time to start up another World of Warcraft character, right? Unfortunately, that temptation might be harder to resist this month. As an incentive for staying indoors and infection-free, Blizzard have let loose the Winds of Wison, an 100% experience boost for every Azerothian adventurer ’til April 20th.

Whether out of genuine concern or taking advantage of a house-bound community, Blizzard are encouraging World of Warcraft players to remain logged in with a month-long double XP bonus. From now ’til April 20th, Battle for Azeroth players will see every experience point gained double through a new “Winds of Wisdom” buff – along with all starter edition players, and paid subscribers who haven’t yet picked up the latest expansion.

Being time-locked in 2005, World of Warcraft: Classic players won’t receive the XP bonus. Hell, they probably aren’t even aware there’s a crisis going on – what with all the, uh… Harry Potters and Green Days and wars on terror or whatever else was happening in 2005 to preoccupy them. I was 10. Don’t ask me to remember things.

Now, I’m not sure even a 5,000% XP bonus would get me back into WoW. After a whole decade-and-a-bit, I think I’m finally done throwing fireballs at goblins. But if you are thinking about starting a new adventure or pushing a forgotten character towards the endgame, now’s the perfect time to get grinding.

Blizzard aren’t alone in trying to convince you to remain indoors during these uncertain times. Itch.io is full of incredible indie games going cheap or free, while our own Alice Bee even put together her own list of games to play while self-isolating.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

World Of Warcraft Classic has brought back the Blackwing Lair raid

4

World Of Warcraft's new Visions Of N'Zoth update is live

1

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sunday: Surreal dogventures, politics, and a Hotline Miami pizza party

Session's new co-op film mode lets you create radical home movies

Stock Jump turns economic collapse into sick ski tricks

6

The Sunday Papers

Read more

6