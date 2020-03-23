Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has new Half-Life stickers, pins, and patches

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd March 2020 / 7:45PM

Most of us may lack the cybergoggles necessary to jack into Half-Life: Alyx today, but we can carry a bit of Alyx over into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Over the weekend, Valve added new Half-Life-y stickers to slap on guns, patches to slap on uniforms, and badges to display in your profile. Some of them are cute! Unfortunately, they’re obtained through nasty little loot boxes – and these are not cheap. And surprisingly, the new cosmetics don’t include a new glove skin of HL: Alyx’s gravity gloves, something many had expected.

As Valve note in the announcement, folks who bought an Index kit before Alyx’s launch get an extra-rare version of the Alyx Pin and a Music Kit. Everyone else is paying for everything.

For 85p, you can get a random sticker (yes, of course there are rarity tiers). As with other stickers, you can pick from a few placement spots on a gun and scratch them up a bit. I opened my Steam Wallet and made my gaudy Five-Seven even weirder:

For £1.50 you can get a random patch to slap on the uniform of any Agent you own. I did not buy one of these because the sticker was as far as I was willing to go to inform this post.

Then for £8.65 you can get a random Collectible Pin to display on your profile. Chuffing £8.65! For a little mark appearing by your name on the leaderboards!

It’s wild that Valve can sometimes be so far ahead and othertimes so far behind. They’ve had battle pass system in CS for ages but are still selling loot boxes for cosmetic doodads. Battle passes aren’t a perfect system, of course, but they’re usually less cruddy than loot boxes. Or an item store where you pick what you get, that’s another option for helping fund a free-to-play game. I suppose having the Steam Community Market feeding Valve a percentage of second-hand sales means they’re more invested in artificial scarcity and randomised items than other developers. It’s still sometimes outrageous.

And not having a new glove skin like Alyx’s new gloves seems a weirdly missed opportunity for a cool tie-in.

Players report that Sunday’s update also fixed a crash exploit, so that’s good. The patch notes mention improved performance for bot AI too.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest articles

Half-Life: Alyx playtesters were "obsessed with collecting stuff"

3

How to play Half-Life: Alyx on Oculus Quest

Get your Quest playing Half-Life: Alyx in seven easy steps

2

Real sports teams are broadcasting fake sports while we isolate

2

Valve haven't made Half-Life 3 yet because their attempts weren't good enough

8