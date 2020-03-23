Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Real sports teams are broadcasting fake sports while we isolate

Lauren Morton

Contributor

23rd March 2020 / 9:49PM

Sitting in a stadium surrounded by thousands of other folks is the exact opposite of self-isolating. To help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus by preventing large gatherings, sports organizations around the world have been cancelling and postponing their live sports events. All is not lost though, because some are now livestreaming and broadcasting simulated versions of scheduled matches inside games like NHL 20 and NBA 2k20.

The EA’s NHL account has been allegedly running matches inside NHL 20 and posting the final scores for a series of matches each day. I call shenanigans though. How can we trust these numbers if we don’t see the match, EA?

The Carolina Hurricanes hockey team is taking things a step further. They livestreamed a simulated matchup between the Canes and the New York Islanders yesterday. Wouldn’t ya know it, Carolina won.

For basketball folks, NBC Sports Washington is actually broadcasting simulated games on television. Like, actual television for folks who are use to watching real sports on real TV. “We hope that these fun and engaging video game simulations will entertain our fans and help provide a greater sense of normalcy during these challenging times” said Zach Leonsis from Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Monumental are also running NBA 2k20 matches which you can catch on their site.

Good spot, Fansided.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

NBA 2K20's loot box-y MyTeam mode even has faux gambling machines

17

Steam Charts: Hard Boiled Wisdom Edition

It seemed like a good idea...

47

Steam Charts: Falsifiable Evidence Edition

Click through for your chance to win an article!

34

Half-Life: Alyx playtesters were "obsessed with collecting stuff"

3

Latest articles

Half-Life: Alyx playtesters were "obsessed with collecting stuff"

3

How to play Half-Life: Alyx on Oculus Quest

Get your Quest playing Half-Life: Alyx in seven easy steps

2

Valve haven't made Half-Life 3 yet because their attempts weren't good enough

8

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has new Half-Life stickers, pins, and patches