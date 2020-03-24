Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... Vilmonic?

Playing God

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

24th March 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I have tried and failed to play Vilmonic. It’s an artificial life sim where you’re in charge of your own organisms, cultivating the ideal conditions for them to prosper and grow. Think Creatures, but with optional genome editing.

It’s too much for me, but it is fascinating.

You start off with dreams and a spade. If you want prosperity, you’ll need to muck in directly to make it happen. There’s a crafting ladder to climb, where tools and buildings let you shape the future of your own pet species. You can wall in animals for controlled breeding programs, carefully pairing off those with desired traits. Maybe you’re after a better sense of smell, or superior water retention. Maybe you want to turn your creatures into carnivores.

It’s a chance to play God, albeit a God that struggles to wrap their mind around metabolic cycles. Some people play Vilmonic and become scientists, and their accomplishments are magnificent. They do actual research, and build on each other’s discoveries.

They’re the real gods. I’m content to watch them.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Vilmonic is an artificial life sim about shaping evolution, out now

9

How one Vilmonic player cracked the genome of artificial life

Life, but not as we know it

24

Call Of Duty: Warzone's mid-match missions are great, let me show you why

An adventure with helicopters

3

Half-Life: Alyx playtesters were "obsessed with collecting stuff"

6

Latest articles

Call Of Duty: Warzone's mid-match missions are great, let me show you why

An adventure with helicopters

3

Half-Life: Alyx playtesters were "obsessed with collecting stuff"

6

How to play Half-Life: Alyx on Oculus Quest

Get your Quest playing Half-Life: Alyx in seven easy steps

4

Real sports teams are broadcasting fake sports while we isolate

3