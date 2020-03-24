Outer Wilds blasts off on Steam in June

Hey, you, have you been sleeping on our favourite game of last year because you didn’t want to shop at the Epic Games Store? Friendo, you can now set a date for your adventure into Outer Wilds: June 18th. That’s the Steam release date for the fascinating sci-fi puzzle sandbox, publishers Annapurna announced today. Outer Wilds is a time-looping investigation into a solar system where the sun goes supernova every 22 minutes, a black hole lies at the heart of a planet, and all sorts of strange things are whizzing around. It’s a special place.

Outer Wilds is the Epic-exclusive sci-fi game that isn’t The Outer Worlds. It debuted as an Epic exclusive on May 28th last year, so the Steam release will be coming shortly after Epic’s standard year ends.

Developers Mobius Digital have made such a clever, interesting, and surprising little solar system full of puzzles and mystery. Here’s our Matthew’s video review full of praise, for starters:

Or fans of the written word can turn to Brendy’s Outer Wilds review gushing “I have loved my time trekking across the dust or ice of these distant dirtballs, seeing the curvature on the horizon and wondering ‘what’s over there?'” Or read The Mechanic on the planet which falls apart. Or… look, it’s great.

It’ll be on Steam on June 18th. Annapurna haven’t confirmed a GOG release but they do often release games they publish on there too, so there’s a chance.