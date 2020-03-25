TFT best comps: how to make unbeatable teams

A new season means that it’s all change in Teamfight Tactics. There are new synergies to explore, new champions to buy in the shop or pick from the carousel, and items to distribute to your champions to make destroying your opponent’s team a possibility.

TFT comps guide

This TFT comps guide for the third season, known as Galaxies, will have a list of the best TFT comps in the current meta for the game, as of the latest patch.

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.

If you want to know more about the champions and items that you should equip to them, there are two guides you need to look at. The TFT items cheat sheet guide has all the recipes and a cheat sheet for combining basic items together, while the TFT champions tier list guide has all of the champion’s stats.

In terms of the meta, Mystics seem to be cropping up in lots of team comps, while Dark Star champions appear either in their own list or as part of other, better comps. The list of comps below is in order of how good they are in the meta at the time of writing. Their usefulness does depend on the galaxy you are in, all listed in our TFT galaxies guide.

Contents

Protector/Mystic comp

This is currently the most consistent comp in Teamfight Tactics. The aim here is to get full Protector and Mystic synergies, granting Protectors big shields and everyone in the team some extra health. There’s also some healing with the Celestial synergy.

Champion Best items Lulu Spear of Shojin

Seraph's Embrace

Zephyr Soraka Spear of Shojin

Zephyr

Seraph's Embrace Karma Seraph's Embrace

Zephyr

Tears of the Goddess Neeko Guardian Angel

Morellonomicon

Ionic Spark Xin Shao Titan's Resolve

Bramble Vest

Dragon's Tooth Sona Seraph's Embrace

Chalice of Favor

Tears of the Goddess Rakan Morellonomicon

Spear of Shojin

Ionic Spark Jarvin IV Zephyr

Warmog's Armor

Bramble Vest

Rebel comp

Though the aim is to get the full amount of Rebels on your side of the battlefield, this comp actually has a lot more going for it. There is a bit of Mystic splashed in for some minor magic resistance, and Gangplank is there because he’s just very good with the rest of the comp.

Champion Best items Gangplank Guardian Angel

Morellonomicon

Jewelled Gauntlet Lulu Spear of Shojin

Seraph's Embrace

Zephyr Aurelion Sol Morellonomicon

Seraph's Embrace

Jewelled Gauntlet Jinx Giant Slayer

Red Buff

Guinsoo's Rageblade Master Yi Guinsoo's Rageblade

Bloodthirster

Rapid Firecannon Sona Seraph's Embrace

Chalice of Favor

Tears of the Goddess Yasuo Guardian Angel

Hand of Justice

Bloodthirster Ziggs Seraph's Embrace

Luden's Echo

Morellonomicon

Infiltrator/Mech-Pilot comp

Having full Infiltrator synergy gives your infiltrator champions a big advantage at the beginning of combat. Mech-Pilots when combined into the mighty mech can give you a big tank to soak up some damage in the beginning. The Dark Star and Sorcerer synergies help boost damage.

Champion Best items Ekko Morellonomicon

Rabadon's Cap

Jewelled Gauntlet Fizz Guardian Angel

Ionic Spark

Warmog's Armor Shaco Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel Karma Zephyr

Tear of the Goddess

Seraph's Embrace Rumble Guardian Angel

Warmog's Armor

Titan's Resolve Lux Morellonomicon

Luden's Echo

Seraph's Embrace Annie Guardian Angel

Ionic Spark

Warmog's Armor Kai'Sa Seraph's Embrace

Morellonomicon

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Dark Star comp

Though not as good as the three above it, this solid comp gives a huge damage buff to all Dark Star champions when one of the other Dark Star champions dies. It also stacks. Combine this with Snipers positioned well outside of combat, as well as Mystic for magic resistance and Celestial for healing.

Champion Best items Lulu Spear of Shojin

Seraph's Embrace

Zephyr Jhin Infinity Edge

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Bloodthirster Ashe Guinsoo's Rageblade

Spear of Shojin

Statikk Shock Shaco Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel Karma Zephyr

Tears of the Goddess

Seraph's Embrace Lux Morellonomicon

Luden's Echo

Seraph's Embrace Mordekaiser Morellonomicon

Warmog's Armor

Bramble Vest Jarvan IV Zephyr

Warmog's Armor

Bramble Vest

Cybernetic/Blademaster comp

This is definitely geared towards the Cybernetic side of things and you’ll want your champions to be holding onto at least one item to take advantage of the damage boost the Origin gives. Having Kayle and Miss Fortune gives you the Valkyrie Origin buff which makes them potentially devastating champions to improve. Blademasters help with increasing damage output, but you don’t need the full set bonus.

Champion Best items Ekko Morellonomicon

Rabadon's Deathcap

Miss Fortune Seraph's Embrace

Morellonomicon

Spear of Shojin Kayle Guinsoo's Rageblade

Rapid Firecannon

Hand of Justice Irelia Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel Vi Zephyr

Ionic Spark

Giant's Belt Lucian Red Buff

Giant Slayer

Hand of Justice Leona Zephyr

Giant's Belt

Bramble Vest Fiora Recurve Bow

Zephyr

Negaton Cloak

Mystic/Vanguard comp

This one is quite similar to the Protector/Mystic comp, except it’s a whole lot more defensive. Line up your Vanguards to protect your Mystics who will be throwing out lots of spells.

Champion Best items Lulu Spear of Shojin

Seraph's Embrace

Zephyr Soraka Spear of Shojin

Zephyr

Seraph's Embrace Wukong Morellonomicon

Guardian Angel

Zephyr Karma Zephyr

Tears of the Goddess

Seraph's Embrace Jayce Guardian Angel

Ionic Spark

Hextech Gunblade Sona Seraph's Embrace

Chalice of Favor

Tears of the Goddess Mordekaiser Morellonomicon

Warmog's Armor

Bramble Vest Poppy Bramble Vest

Zephyr

Warmog's Armor

