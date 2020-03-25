TFT best comps: how to make unbeatable teams
A new season means that it’s all change in Teamfight Tactics. There are new synergies to explore, new champions to buy in the shop or pick from the carousel, and items to distribute to your champions to make destroying your opponent’s team a possibility.
TFT comps guide
This TFT comps guide for the third season, known as Galaxies, will have a list of the best TFT comps in the current meta for the game, as of the latest patch.
To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.
If you want to know more about the champions and items that you should equip to them, there are two guides you need to look at. The TFT items cheat sheet guide has all the recipes and a cheat sheet for combining basic items together, while the TFT champions tier list guide has all of the champion’s stats.
In terms of the meta, Mystics seem to be cropping up in lots of team comps, while Dark Star champions appear either in their own list or as part of other, better comps. The list of comps below is in order of how good they are in the meta at the time of writing. Their usefulness does depend on the galaxy you are in, all listed in our TFT galaxies guide.
- Protector/Mystic comp
- Rebel comp
- Infiltrator/Mech-Pilot comp
- Dark Star comp
- Cybernetic/Blademaster comp
- Mystic/Vanguard comp
Protector/Mystic comp
This is currently the most consistent comp in Teamfight Tactics. The aim here is to get full Protector and Mystic synergies, granting Protectors big shields and everyone in the team some extra health. There’s also some healing with the Celestial synergy.
|Champion
|Best items
|Lulu
|Spear of Shojin
Seraph's Embrace
Zephyr
|Soraka
|Spear of Shojin
Zephyr
Seraph's Embrace
|Karma
|Seraph's Embrace
Zephyr
Tears of the Goddess
|Neeko
|Guardian Angel
Morellonomicon
Ionic Spark
|Xin Shao
|Titan's Resolve
Bramble Vest
Dragon's Tooth
|Sona
|Seraph's Embrace
Chalice of Favor
Tears of the Goddess
|Rakan
|Morellonomicon
Spear of Shojin
Ionic Spark
|Jarvin IV
|Zephyr
Warmog's Armor
Bramble Vest
Rebel comp
Though the aim is to get the full amount of Rebels on your side of the battlefield, this comp actually has a lot more going for it. There is a bit of Mystic splashed in for some minor magic resistance, and Gangplank is there because he’s just very good with the rest of the comp.
|Champion
|Best items
|Gangplank
|Guardian Angel
Morellonomicon
Jewelled Gauntlet
|Lulu
|Spear of Shojin
Seraph's Embrace
Zephyr
|Aurelion Sol
|Morellonomicon
Seraph's Embrace
Jewelled Gauntlet
|Jinx
|Giant Slayer
Red Buff
Guinsoo's Rageblade
|Master Yi
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Bloodthirster
Rapid Firecannon
|Sona
|Seraph's Embrace
Chalice of Favor
Tears of the Goddess
|Yasuo
|Guardian Angel
Hand of Justice
Bloodthirster
|Ziggs
|Seraph's Embrace
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Infiltrator/Mech-Pilot comp
Having full Infiltrator synergy gives your infiltrator champions a big advantage at the beginning of combat. Mech-Pilots when combined into the mighty mech can give you a big tank to soak up some damage in the beginning. The Dark Star and Sorcerer synergies help boost damage.
|Champion
|Best items
|Ekko
|Morellonomicon
Rabadon's Cap
Jewelled Gauntlet
|Fizz
|Guardian Angel
Ionic Spark
Warmog's Armor
|Shaco
|Infinity Edge
Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
|Karma
|Zephyr
Tear of the Goddess
Seraph's Embrace
|Rumble
|Guardian Angel
Warmog's Armor
Titan's Resolve
|Lux
|Morellonomicon
Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
|Annie
|Guardian Angel
Ionic Spark
Warmog's Armor
|Kai'Sa
|Seraph's Embrace
Morellonomicon
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Dark Star comp
Though not as good as the three above it, this solid comp gives a huge damage buff to all Dark Star champions when one of the other Dark Star champions dies. It also stacks. Combine this with Snipers positioned well outside of combat, as well as Mystic for magic resistance and Celestial for healing.
|Champion
|Best items
|Lulu
|Spear of Shojin
Seraph's Embrace
Zephyr
|Jhin
|Infinity Edge
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Bloodthirster
|Ashe
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shock
|Shaco
|Infinity Edge
Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
|Karma
|Zephyr
Tears of the Goddess
Seraph's Embrace
|Lux
|Morellonomicon
Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
|Mordekaiser
|Morellonomicon
Warmog's Armor
Bramble Vest
|Jarvan IV
|Zephyr
Warmog's Armor
Bramble Vest
Cybernetic/Blademaster comp
This is definitely geared towards the Cybernetic side of things and you’ll want your champions to be holding onto at least one item to take advantage of the damage boost the Origin gives. Having Kayle and Miss Fortune gives you the Valkyrie Origin buff which makes them potentially devastating champions to improve. Blademasters help with increasing damage output, but you don’t need the full set bonus.
|Champion
|Best items
|Ekko
|Morellonomicon
Rabadon's Deathcap
|Miss Fortune
|Seraph's Embrace
Morellonomicon
Spear of Shojin
|Kayle
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Rapid Firecannon
Hand of Justice
|Irelia
|Infinity Edge
Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
|Vi
|Zephyr
Ionic Spark
Giant's Belt
|Lucian
|Red Buff
Giant Slayer
Hand of Justice
|Leona
|Zephyr
Giant's Belt
Bramble Vest
|Fiora
|Recurve Bow
Zephyr
Negaton Cloak
Mystic/Vanguard comp
This one is quite similar to the Protector/Mystic comp, except it’s a whole lot more defensive. Line up your Vanguards to protect your Mystics who will be throwing out lots of spells.
|Champion
|Best items
|Lulu
|Spear of Shojin
Seraph's Embrace
Zephyr
|Soraka
|Spear of Shojin
Zephyr
Seraph's Embrace
|Wukong
|Morellonomicon
Guardian Angel
Zephyr
|Karma
|Zephyr
Tears of the Goddess
Seraph's Embrace
|Jayce
|Guardian Angel
Ionic Spark
Hextech Gunblade
|Sona
|Seraph's Embrace
Chalice of Favor
Tears of the Goddess
|Mordekaiser
|Morellonomicon
Warmog's Armor
Bramble Vest
|Poppy
|Bramble Vest
Zephyr
Warmog's Armor
