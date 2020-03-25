TFT synergies: all the new origins and classes in Set 3

Much like the previous season change, Teamfight Tactics Set 3 changes the entire roster of champions in the game. This time every champion is themed around the space theme, with some champions taking inspiration from established concepts from within the League of Legends universe. So expect to see cybernetic variants of Fiora, or the “Star Guardians” that have an uncanny resemblance to the Sailor Moon team.

TFT Set 3 synergies guide

In this TFT Set 3 champions guide, we go over all of the new origins and classes that are coming to Teamfight Tactics in the new set (or season to the rest of us). Several champions have also been allocated to these traits, so we will be listing which ones are available for each one.

The new champions are not the only new things coming to TFT, as Riot have shown off details on another big change to the new season. Find out more about that in our TFT galaxies guide.

TFT champion list

So far, we only have a single post to go on when it comes to the confirmed champions and their traits for the new season. There are a total of seven origins and eight classes that have been revealed so far, with three of each being fully detailed.

Even though we don’t know what most of the origins and classes do, we at least know some of the champions and their associated gold costs are. In the new season, we are seeing a few champions from the beta set returning with new abilities, as well as fresh faces from the League of Legends universe. Here are all of the confirmed champions in TFT Galaxies, and their associated origins/classes:

Synergy effect Champions with synergy Celestial (Origin)

All allies heal based on damage Celestial units deal.



(2): 12% of damage

(4): 25% of damage

(6): 50% of damage

Rakan

Xayah

Xin Zhao

Ashe

Kassadin

Lulu Chrono (Origin)

All allies gain attack speed every 4 seconds.



(2): +15% attack speed

(4): +35% attack speed

(6): +70% attack speed

Thresh

Wukong

Blitzcrank

Twisted Fate

Caitlyn

Shen

Ezreal Cybernetic (Origin)

Cybernetic champions equipped with an item gain health and attack damage.



(3): +300 health and +30 attack damage

(6): +750 health and +75 attack damage

Leona

Fiora

Irelia

Lucian

Ekko

Vi Dark Star (Origin)

When a Dark Star dies, it gives increased damage and previous stacks of this effect to the nearest ally Dark Star.



(3): +30% damage

(6): +60% damage

Shaco

Mordekaiser

Jarvan IV

Karma

Lux

Jhin Mech Pilot (Origin)

(3): At the start of combat, three Mech-Pilot champs are merged into a Super Mech until it dies. Annie

Rumble

Fizz Rebel (Origin)

At the start of combat, Rebels gain a Health Shield for 8 seconds and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.



(3): 125 Health Shield and 10% damage increase

(6) 200 Health Shield and 12% damage increase



Aurelion Sol

Malphite

Ziggs

Sona

Yasuo

Master Yi

Jinx Star Guardian (Origin)

Whenever a Star Guardian casts their spell, distribute mana among all the other Star Guardians.



(3): 30 mana distributed

(6) 50 mana distributed

Poppy

Zoe

Ahri

Neeko

Syndra

Soraka Space Pirate (Origin)

50% chance to drop gold or items whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow.



(2): 1 gold

(4) 1 gold and 10% chance to drop an item

Graves

Darius

Jayce

Gangplank Valkyrie (Origin)

(2): Valkyrie attacks and spells crit targets below 50% health. Kayle

Kai'Sa

Miss Fortune Void (Origin)

(2): Voids deal true damage. Vel'Koz

Cho'Gath

Kha'Zix Blademaster (Class)

Blademasters have a chance to hit to attack two extra times.



(3): 25% chance

(6): 50% chance

Fiora

Xayah

Shen

Yasuo

Irelia

Kayle

Master Yi Blaster (Class)

Every fourth Blaster attack fires additinoal attacks which apply on-hit effects.



(2): +2 additional attacks

(4): +5 additional attacks

Graves

Lucian

Ezreal

Jinx

Miss Fortune Brawler (Class)

Brawlers gain bonus health.



(2): +250 health

(4): +750 health

Cho'Gath

Vi

Blitzcrank

Malphite Demolitionist (Class)

(2): Demolitionist's spells stun for 2.5 seconds. Ziggs

Rumble

Gangplank Infiltrator (Class)

Infiltrators jump to the back of the enemy territory at the start of combat. Infiltrators gain 60% attack speed for the first 6 seconds of combat.



(2): Bonus active

(4): Bonus active and refreshes on takedown

Shaco

Kha'Zix

Fizz

Kai'Sa

Ekko Mana-Reaver (Class)

Mana-Reaver's attacks increase the cost of their target's next spell cast by 40%.



(2): Mana-Reaver's First attack

(4): All the Mana-Reaver's attacks



Thresh

Darius

Kassadin

Irelia Mercenary (Class)

(1):Mercenaries can be paid gold to upgrade their ability. Gangplank

Miss Fortune Mystic (Class)

Grants the team bonus Magic Resist.



(2): +30 Mag Res

(4): +120 Mag Res

Sona

Karma

Soraka

Lulu Protector (Class)

Protectors gain a shield scaling off max health for 3 seconds whenever they cast.



(2): 20% Max Health Shield

(4): 40% Max Health Shield



Rakan

Jarvan IV

Xin Zhao

Neeko Sniper (Class)

(2):Snipers deal 12% increased damage for each hex of distance between themselves and their target. Caitlyn

Ashe

Jhin Sorcerer (Class)

All allies gain increased Spell Power.



(2): +15% Spell Power

(4): +40% Spell Power

(6): +120% Spell Power

Zoe

Ahri

Annie

Syndra

Vel'Koz

Twisted Fate

Lux Starship (Class)

(1): Starships continuously circle the arena and cannot basic attack. Aurelion Sol Vanguard (Class)

Vanguards gain bonus Armor.



(2): +60 Armor

(4): +250 Armor

Leona

Poppy

Wukong

Mordekaiser

Jayce

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for the current set. Why not take a gander?