TFT synergies: all the new origins and classes in Set 3

All confirmed champions

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

25th March 2020 / 3:17PM

Featured post TFT Galaxies champions

Much like the previous season change, Teamfight Tactics Set 3 changes the entire roster of champions in the game. This time every champion is themed around the space theme, with some champions taking inspiration from established concepts from within the League of Legends universe. So expect to see cybernetic variants of Fiora, or the “Star Guardians” that have an uncanny resemblance to the Sailor Moon team.

TFT Set 3 synergies guide

In this TFT Set 3 champions guide, we go over all of the new origins and classes that are coming to Teamfight Tactics in the new set (or season to the rest of us). Several champions have also been allocated to these traits, so we will be listing which ones are available for each one.

The new champions are not the only new things coming to TFT, as Riot have shown off details on another big change to the new season. Find out more about that in our TFT galaxies guide.

TFT champion list

So far, we only have a single post to go on when it comes to the confirmed champions and their traits for the new season. There are a total of seven origins and eight classes that have been revealed so far, with three of each being fully detailed.

Even though we don’t know what most of the origins and classes do, we at least know some of the champions and their associated gold costs are. In the new season, we are seeing a few champions from the beta set returning with new abilities, as well as fresh faces from the League of Legends universe. Here are all of the confirmed champions in TFT Galaxies, and their associated origins/classes:

Synergy effectChampions with synergy
Celestial (Origin)
All allies heal based on damage Celestial units deal.

  • (2): 12% of damage
  • (4): 25% of damage
  • (6): 50% of damage

Rakan
Xayah
Xin Zhao
Ashe
Kassadin
Lulu
Chrono (Origin)
All allies gain attack speed every 4 seconds.

  • (2): +15% attack speed
  • (4): +35% attack speed
  • (6): +70% attack speed

Thresh
Wukong
Blitzcrank
Twisted Fate
Caitlyn
Shen
Ezreal
Cybernetic (Origin)
Cybernetic champions equipped with an item gain health and attack damage.

  • (3): +300 health and +30 attack damage
  • (6): +750 health and +75 attack damage

Leona
Fiora
Irelia
Lucian
Ekko
Vi
Dark Star (Origin)
When a Dark Star dies, it gives increased damage and previous stacks of this effect to the nearest ally Dark Star.

  • (3): +30% damage
  • (6): +60% damage

Shaco
Mordekaiser
Jarvan IV
Karma
Lux
Jhin
Mech Pilot (Origin)
  • (3): At the start of combat, three Mech-Pilot champs are merged into a Super Mech until it dies.
Annie
Rumble
Fizz
Rebel (Origin)
At the start of combat, Rebels gain a Health Shield for 8 seconds and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.

  • (3): 125 Health Shield and 10% damage increase
  • (6) 200 Health Shield and 12% damage increase


Aurelion Sol
Malphite
Ziggs
Sona
Yasuo
Master Yi
Jinx
Star Guardian (Origin)
Whenever a Star Guardian casts their spell, distribute mana among all the other Star Guardians.

  • (3): 30 mana distributed
  • (6) 50 mana distributed

Poppy
Zoe
Ahri
Neeko
Syndra
Soraka
Space Pirate (Origin)
50% chance to drop gold or items whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow.

  • (2): 1 gold
  • (4) 1 gold and 10% chance to drop an item

Graves
Darius
Jayce
Gangplank
Valkyrie (Origin)
  • (2): Valkyrie attacks and spells crit targets below 50% health.
Kayle
Kai'Sa
Miss Fortune
Void (Origin)
  • (2): Voids deal true damage.
Vel'Koz
Cho'Gath
Kha'Zix
Blademaster (Class)
Blademasters have a chance to hit to attack two extra times.

  • (3): 25% chance
  • (6): 50% chance

Fiora
Xayah
Shen
Yasuo
Irelia
Kayle
Master Yi
Blaster (Class)
Every fourth Blaster attack fires additinoal attacks which apply on-hit effects.

  • (2): +2 additional attacks
  • (4): +5 additional attacks

Graves
Lucian
Ezreal
Jinx
Miss Fortune
Brawler (Class)
Brawlers gain bonus health.

  • (2): +250 health
  • (4): +750 health

Cho'Gath
Vi
Blitzcrank
Malphite
Demolitionist (Class)
  • (2): Demolitionist's spells stun for 2.5 seconds.
Ziggs
Rumble
Gangplank
Infiltrator (Class)
Infiltrators jump to the back of the enemy territory at the start of combat. Infiltrators gain 60% attack speed for the first 6 seconds of combat.

  • (2): Bonus active
  • (4): Bonus active and refreshes on takedown

Shaco
Kha'Zix
Fizz
Kai'Sa
Ekko
Mana-Reaver (Class)
Mana-Reaver's attacks increase the cost of their target's next spell cast by 40%.

  • (2): Mana-Reaver's First attack
  • (4): All the Mana-Reaver's attacks


Thresh
Darius
Kassadin
Irelia
Mercenary (Class)
  • (1):Mercenaries can be paid gold to upgrade their ability.
Gangplank
Miss Fortune
Mystic (Class)
Grants the team bonus Magic Resist.

  • (2): +30 Mag Res
  • (4): +120 Mag Res

Sona
Karma
Soraka
Lulu
Protector (Class)
Protectors gain a shield scaling off max health for 3 seconds whenever they cast.

  • (2): 20% Max Health Shield
  • (4): 40% Max Health Shield


Rakan
Jarvan IV
Xin Zhao
Neeko
Sniper (Class)
  • (2):Snipers deal 12% increased damage for each hex of distance between themselves and their target.
Caitlyn
Ashe
Jhin
Sorcerer (Class)
All allies gain increased Spell Power.

  • (2): +15% Spell Power
  • (4): +40% Spell Power
  • (6): +120% Spell Power

Zoe
Ahri
Annie
Syndra
Vel'Koz
Twisted Fate
Lux
Starship (Class)
  • (1): Starships continuously circle the arena and cannot basic attack.
Aurelion Sol
Vanguard (Class)
Vanguards gain bonus Armor.

  • (2): +60 Armor
  • (4): +250 Armor

Leona
Poppy
Wukong
Mordekaiser
Jayce

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for the current set. Why not take a gander?

  • TFT guide – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.
  • TFT items cheat sheet – A collection of the item cheat sheet and item rankings.
  • TFT comps – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.
  • TFT champions tier list – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.
  • TFT synergies – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.
  • How to play TFT Set 2 – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.
  • TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.
  • TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.
  • TFT 9.24 patch notes – Details on patch notes for TFT.

