TFT synergies: all the new origins and classes in Set 3

Much like the previous season change, Teamfight Tactics Set 3 changes the entire roster of champions in the game. This time every champion is themed around the space theme, with some champions taking inspiration from established concepts from within the League of Legends universe. So expect to see cybernetic variants of Fiora, or the “Star Guardians” that have an uncanny resemblance to the Sailor Moon team.
TFT Set 3 synergies guide
In this TFT Set 3 champions guide, we go over all of the new origins and classes that are coming to Teamfight Tactics in the new set (or season to the rest of us). Several champions have also been allocated to these traits, so we will be listing which ones are available for each one.
The new champions are not the only new things coming to TFT, as Riot have shown off details on another big change to the new season. Find out more about that in our TFT galaxies guide.
TFT champion list
So far, we only have a single post to go on when it comes to the confirmed champions and their traits for the new season. There are a total of seven origins and eight classes that have been revealed so far, with three of each being fully detailed.
Even though we don’t know what most of the origins and classes do, we at least know some of the champions and their associated gold costs are. In the new season, we are seeing a few champions from the beta set returning with new abilities, as well as fresh faces from the League of Legends universe. Here are all of the confirmed champions in TFT Galaxies, and their associated origins/classes:
|Synergy effect
|Champions with synergy
|Celestial (Origin)
All allies heal based on damage Celestial units deal.
|Rakan
Xayah
Xin Zhao
Ashe
Kassadin
Lulu
|Chrono (Origin)
All allies gain attack speed every 4 seconds.
|Thresh
Wukong
Blitzcrank
Twisted Fate
Caitlyn
Shen
Ezreal
|Cybernetic (Origin)
Cybernetic champions equipped with an item gain health and attack damage.
|Leona
Fiora
Irelia
Lucian
Ekko
Vi
|Dark Star (Origin)
When a Dark Star dies, it gives increased damage and previous stacks of this effect to the nearest ally Dark Star.
|Shaco
Mordekaiser
Jarvan IV
Karma
Lux
Jhin
|Mech Pilot (Origin)
|Annie
Rumble
Fizz
|Rebel (Origin)
At the start of combat, Rebels gain a Health Shield for 8 seconds and increased damage for each adjacent Rebel.
|Aurelion Sol
Malphite
Ziggs
Sona
Yasuo
Master Yi
Jinx
|Star Guardian (Origin)
Whenever a Star Guardian casts their spell, distribute mana among all the other Star Guardians.
|Poppy
Zoe
Ahri
Neeko
Syndra
Soraka
|Space Pirate (Origin)
50% chance to drop gold or items whenever a Space Pirate lands a killing blow.
|Graves
Darius
Jayce
Gangplank
|Valkyrie (Origin)
|Kayle
Kai'Sa
Miss Fortune
|Void (Origin)
|Vel'Koz
Cho'Gath
Kha'Zix
|Blademaster (Class)
Blademasters have a chance to hit to attack two extra times.
|Fiora
Xayah
Shen
Yasuo
Irelia
Kayle
Master Yi
|Blaster (Class)
Every fourth Blaster attack fires additinoal attacks which apply on-hit effects.
|Graves
Lucian
Ezreal
Jinx
Miss Fortune
|Brawler (Class)
Brawlers gain bonus health.
|Cho'Gath
Vi
Blitzcrank
Malphite
|Demolitionist (Class)
|Ziggs
Rumble
Gangplank
|Infiltrator (Class)
Infiltrators jump to the back of the enemy territory at the start of combat. Infiltrators gain 60% attack speed for the first 6 seconds of combat.
|Shaco
Kha'Zix
Fizz
Kai'Sa
Ekko
|Mana-Reaver (Class)
Mana-Reaver's attacks increase the cost of their target's next spell cast by 40%.
|Thresh
Darius
Kassadin
Irelia
|Mercenary (Class)
|Gangplank
Miss Fortune
|Mystic (Class)
Grants the team bonus Magic Resist.
|Sona
Karma
Soraka
Lulu
|Protector (Class)
Protectors gain a shield scaling off max health for 3 seconds whenever they cast.
|Rakan
Jarvan IV
Xin Zhao
Neeko
|Sniper (Class)
|Caitlyn
Ashe
Jhin
|Sorcerer (Class)
All allies gain increased Spell Power.
|Zoe
Ahri
Annie
Syndra
Vel'Koz
Twisted Fate
Lux
|Starship (Class)
|Aurelion Sol
|Vanguard (Class)
Vanguards gain bonus Armor.
|Leona
Poppy
Wukong
Mordekaiser
Jayce
