TFT tier list: all the champions in set 3

With a brand new set arriving in Teamfight Tactics comes a new host of champions to combine into your desired TFT comp. Some old favourites have now gone, while new faces not seen before in TFT are making their debut. So to familiarise yourselves with the champions and their stats, here are all their stats and abilities.

TFT set 3 tier guide

The TFT set 3 tier guide has all the stats and skills for every champion in the latest season. All the stats are up to date as of the most recent patch.

Contents

TFT champion set 3 stats

Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions or tweak one of the ones found in our TFT comps guide? Well we have you covered. Below are several tables that lists all of the current stats and abilities for every champion.

All of them are separated by their tier, each tier indicating how much gold it costs to buy one copy of that champion. At the first tier, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, second tier champions cost two gold, and so on up to the tier seven at seven gold.

In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank. Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Fizz currently has 650/1170/2106 HP. We’ve updated the stats tables below as of the second season, which, again, completely changed every single champion.

Tier 1 champions

Champion stats Champion skill Caitlyn

Origins/Classes Chrono/Sniper



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 30/54/98

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack dmg: 40/72/130

Attack Range: 5

Armor: 20

Magic Res: 20

Mana: 0/125 Ace in the Hole

Caitlyn takes aim at the furthest enemy, firing a deadly bullet towards them that deals magic damage to the first enemy it hits.



Damage: 700/1000/3000 Fiora

Origins/Classes: Cybernetic/Blademaster



Health: 450/810/1458

DPS: 45/81/146

Attack Speed: 1

Attack dmg: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/85 Reposte

Fiora enters a defensive stance for 1.5 seconds, becoming immune to damage and enemy spell effects. As she exits this stance, Fiora ripostes, dealing magic damage and stunning a nearby enemy.



Shield Amount: 200/300/450

Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/1.5 Graves

Origins/Classes: Space Pirate/Blaster



Health: 650/1080/1944

DPS: 30/54/98

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack dmg: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/100 Smoke Grenade

Graves launches a smoke grenade toward the highest attack speed enemy, which explodes on impact dealing magic damage to enemies in the area and causing their attacks to miss for 4 seconds.



Damage: 100/150/300 Jarvan IV

Origins/Classes: Dark Star/Protector



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 33/59/107

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack dmg: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/120 Ageless Standard

Jarvan calls down his standard to a nearby location, granting nearby allies Attack Speed for 6 seconds.



Attack Speed increase: 50%/60%/70% Kha'Zix

Origins/Classes: Void/Infiltrator



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 35/63/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack dmg: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/65 Taste their Fear

Kha'Zix slashes the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage. If the target has no adjacent teammates, this damage is increased.



Damage: 200/275/450

Bonus Isolation: 600/825/1350 Leona

Origins/Classes: Cybernetic/Vanguard



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 28/50/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack dmg: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/100 Cyber Barrier

Leona creates a barrier, reducing all incoming damage by a flat amount.



Damage reduction: 40/80/120 Malphite

Origins/Classes: Rebel/Brawler



Health: 700/1260/2268

DPS: 35/63/114

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack dmg: 70/126/227

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: N/A Energy Shield

Maphite starts combat with a shield equal to a percent of his maximum health.



Shield: 45%/50%/55% Poppy

Origins/Classes Star Guardian/Vanguard



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 28/50/89

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack dmg: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 60/100 Buckler Toss

Poppy throws her buckler at the furthest enemy dealing damage. The buckler bounces back to Poppy, shielding her.



Damage: 100/175/250

Shield: 200/300/400 Twisted Fate

Origins/Classes: Chrono/Sorcerer



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 28/50/91

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack dmg: 40/72/130

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/75 Wild Cards

Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal magic damage to each enemy they pass through.



Damage: 175/250/400 Xayah

Origins/Classes Celestial/Blademaster



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 35/63/113

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack dmg: 55/90/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/50 Deadly Plumage

Xayah creates a storm of blades, gaining 100% Attack Speed for a few seconds.



Duration: 5 secs/7 secs/12 secs Ziggs

Origins/Classes Rebel/Demolitionist



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 24/43/78

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack dmg: 40/72/130

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/50 Bomb!

Ziggs throws a bomb at an enemy, dealing magic damage.



Damage: 250/325/550 Zoe

Origins/Classes: Star Guardian/Sorcerer



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 16/29/59

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack dmg: 25/45/90

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75

Critical Hit rate: 25% Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Zoe kicks a bubble at the enemy with the highest health, dealing magic damage and stunning them.



Damage: 100/150/200

Stun Duration: 2.5 secs/3 secs/4 secs

(Click here to go back to the top of the page)

Tier 2 champions

Champion stats Champion skill Ahri

Origin/Class Star Guardian/Sorcerer



Health: 550/990/1782

DPS: 32/57/102

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/75 Orb of Deception

Ahri fires an orb in a line dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. It then returns to her, dealing true damage to all enemies it passes through.



Damage: 150/225/400 Annie

Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Sorcerer



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 26/47/84

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/129.6

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/100 Galaxy Shield-Blast

Annie blasts a cone of fire dealing magic damage to enemies in front of her, then creates a shield for herself for 4 seconds.



Damage: 150/200/350

Shield Amount: 300/400/700 Blitzcrank

Origin/Class Chrono/Brawler



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 28/50/89

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 125/125 Rocket Grab

Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. The next attack after pulling knocks up for 1 second. Allies within range will prioritize attacking Blitzcrank's target.



Damage: 250/400/900 Darius

Origin/Class Space Pirate/Mana-Reaver



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 39/70/126

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/80 Space Pirate Guillotine

Darius dunks an enemy, dealing magic damage. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again.



Damage: 300/425/700 Kai'Sa

Origin/Class Valkyrie/Infiltrator



Health: 550/990/1782

DPS: 38/68/122

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/60 Missile Rain

Kai'Sa launches missiles towards each nearby enemy that deal 50 magic damage each.



Number of Missiles: 6/8/12 Lucian

Origin/Class Cybernetic/Blaster



Health: 500/900/1620

DPS: 39/69/125

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/35 Relentless Pursuit

Lucian dashes away from his current target, then Basic Attacks them and fires a second shot which deals magic damage.



Damage: 175/225/400 Mordekaiser

Origin/Class Dark Star/Vanguard



Health: 650/1260/2268

DPS: 33/59/107

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/100 Indestructible

Mordekaiser gains a shield that absorbs damage. While the shield persists, Mordekaiser deals magic damage per second to all nearby enemies.



Damage: 50/75/125

Shield: 350/500/900

Rakan

Origin/Class Celestial/Protector



Health: 175/275/450

DPS: 32/57/102

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/150 Grand Entrance

Rakan dashes next to his attack target then leaps into the air, knocking up and damaging all adjacent enemies.



Damage: 175/275/450 Shen

Origin/Class Chrono/Blademaster



Health: 700/1260/2268

DPS: 42/76/136

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100/150 Future's Refuge

Shen creates a zone around himself for a few seconds, granting all narby allies 100% chance to dodge incoming basic attacks. While active, Shen gains Magic Resist.



Duration: 3 secs/4 secs/5 secs

Magic Resist: 20/40/60 Sona

Origin/Class Rebel/Mystic



Health: 550/990/1782

DPS: 26/47/85

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40/72/130

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/40 Aria of Perseverance

Sona heals injured allies and cleanses them of all negative effects.



Healing: 200/250/300

Number of Targets: 2/3/4 Xin Zhao

Origin/Class Celestial/Protector



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 42/76/136

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/50 Three Talon Strike

Xin Zhao quickly strikes his target three times, dealing Basic Attack damage and applying on-hit effects. The third strike deals bonus magic damage and knocks his target up for 1.5 seconds.



Damage: 125/200/350 Yasuo

Origin/Class Rebel/Blademaster



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 38/68/122

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/90 Last Breath

Yasuo blinks to the enemy with the most items and knocks them up, holding them airborne for 1 second and hitting them multiple times, dealing Basic Attack damage and applying on-hit effects.



Number of hits: 4/5/6



(Click here to go back to the top of the page)

Tier 3 champions

Champion stats Champion skill Ashe

Origin/Class Light/Blademaster



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 48/86/155

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 5

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/125 Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Ashe fires and arrow toward the farthest enemy, colliding with the first enemy hit, dealing damage and stunning them. The stun lasts longer the farther the arrow travels.



Damage: 250/500/1000

Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/2 secs /2.5 secs Ezreal

Origin/Class Chrono/Blaster



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 42/76/135

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/120 E.M.P.

Ezreal fires an electromagnetic pulse at a random enemy that explodes on impact, dealing magic damage to all nearby enemies and increases the cost of their next spell cast by 40%.



Damage: 100/125/400 Jayce

Origin/Class Space Pirate/Vanguard



Health: 750/1350/2430

DPS: 42/76/136

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/80 To the Skies!

Jayce jumps into the air and slams his hammer, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.



Damage: 450/600/1200 Karma

Origin/Class Dark Star/Mystic



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 35/63/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75/100 Inspire

At the start of combat, Karma tethers to her closest ally. Karma shields the tethered ally, or random if the ally is dead for 4 seconds. While the shield holds, the ally receives bonus attack speed.



Attack Speed: 35%/50%/100%

Heal Amount: 250/400/800 Kassadin

Origin/Class Celestial/Mana-Reaver



Health: 750/1350/2430

DPS: 33/59/105

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 40/100 Force Pulse

Kassadin releases a wave of energy in front of him, dealing magic damage and disarming all targets hit for a few seconds.



Damage: 300/450/900

Disarm duration: 2.5 secs/3 secs/3.5 secs Lux

Origin/Class Dark Star/Sorcerer



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 28/50/91

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40/72/130

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 150/100 Lurid Binding

Lux fires a sphere of darkness that passes through enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them.



Damage: 200/300/600

Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/2 secs/2.5 secs Master Yi

Origin/Class Rebel/Blademaster



Health: 750/1350/2430

DPS: 50/89/160

Attack Speed: 0.9

Attack damage: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/55 Chosen One

For 5 seconds, Master Yi gains massively increased movement speed, heals for a percentage of his maximum health each second, and deals bonus true damage with his Basic Attacks.



True damage: 75/100/200

Heal per Seconds: 8%/10%/20% Neeko

Origin/Class Star Guardian/Protector



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 46/82/164

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/234

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 100

Starting Mana: 50

Critical Hit rate: 25% Pop Blossom

Neeko leaps into the air and slams into the ground, dealing magic damage and stunning all nearby enemies.



Damage: 100/150/250

Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/1.5 secs/2.5 secs Rumble

Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Demolitionist



Health: 800/1440/2592

DPS: 35/63/113

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/60 Flamespitter

Rumble torches his enemies, dealing magic damage over 3 seconds, and reducing healing on them by 50% for 5 seconds.



Damage: 250/400/800 Shaco

Origin/Class Desert/Blademaster



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 44/79/142

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 55/99/178

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/60 Deceive

Shaco teleports and backstabs his target, critically striking for a percentage of his Basic Attack damage.



Percent Damage: 250%/325%/500% Syndra

Origin/Class Star Guardian/Sorcerer



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 32/57/102

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/40 Unleashed Power

Syndra pulls in all orbs on the battlefield and creates 3 new ones, then fires them all at the enemy with the highest health, dealing magic damage per orb.



Damage: 75/100/200 Vi

Origin/Class Cybernetic/Brawler



Health: 700/1260/2268

DPS: 39/70/126

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 70/140 Assault and Battery

Vi charges at the furthest enemy, knocking and dealing magic damage to all enemies along the way. When she reaches her target, she deals magic damage and knocks them up.



Damage: 400/600/1200

Knock Damage: 100/150/400

Knock Up Duration: 2 secs/2.5 secs/3 secs



(Click here to go back to the top of the page)

Tier 4 champions

Champion stats Champion skill Cho'Gath

Origin/Class Void/Brawler



Health: 1000/1800/3240

DPS: 42/76/136

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 70/126/227

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/150 Rupture

Cho'Gath ruptures a large area, dealing magic damage and knocking up all enemies within.



Damage: 150/250/2000

Knock Up Duration: 2 secs/2 secs/4 secs Fizz

Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Infiltrator



Health: 650/1170/2106

DPS: 42/76/136

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60/108/194.4

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 80/150 Chum the Waters

Fizz throws a lure that attracts a shark, causing it to emerge after a brief delay. It deals magic damage to enemies caught, knocking them back and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.



Damage: 275/350/2000 Irelia

Origin/Class Cybernetic/Mana-Reaver/Blademaster



Health: 800/1440/2592

DPS: 60/107/193

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 70/126/227

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/30 Bladesurge

Irelia dashes past her target, attacking them for a percentage of her Attack Damage as she passes through. If this kills the target, she casts again immediately at the enemy with the highest mana.



Attack Damage: 200%/250%/500% Jhin

Origin/Class Dark Star/Sniper



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 60/107/193

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 70/126/227

Attack Range: 5

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: N/A Whisper

Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus % attack damage.



Attack Damage: 244%/344%/444% Jinx

Origin/Class Rebel/Blaster



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 46/82/148

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 65/117/211

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: N/A Get Excited!

Jinx gets excited as she helps take down enemies.After her first takedown, Jinx gains bonus attack speed.



Attack Speed: 60%/75%/100% Kayle

Origin/Class Valkyrie/Blademaster



Health: 700/1260/2268

DPS: 48/86/156

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 60/108/194.4

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/70 Ascend

Kayle ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal bonus magic damage until the end of combat.



Wave Damage: 100/175/750 Soraka

Origin/Class Star Guardian/Mystic



Health: 600/1080/1944

DPS: 34/61/110

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/150 Wish

Soraka heals all allies.



Healing: 350/500/1500 Vel'Koz

Origin/Class Void/Sorcerer



Health: 700/1260/2268

DPS: 34/61/110

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/90 Lifeform Disintergration Ray

Vel'Koz channels a ray of energy that sweeps across the battlefield over 2.5 seconds, dealing magic damage per second to enemies hit.



Damage: 350/500/2000 Wukong

Origin/Class Chrono/Vanguard



Health: 850/1530/2754

DPS: 38/68/122

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75/175 Cyclone

Wukong spins rapidly around, dealing magic damage to nearby units over 3 seconds. The first time Wukong hits each enemy, he knocks them into the air and stuns them.



Damage: 250/450/2000

Stun Duration: 2 secs/2 secs/2 secs

(Click here to go back to the top of the page)

Tier 5 champions

Stats Skill Aurelion Sol

Origin/Class Rebel/Starship



Health: 950/1800/3240

DPS: 8/14/26

Attack Speed: 0.8

Attack damage: 10/18/32

Attack Range: 0

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 30/60

Mobilize the Fleet

Aurelion Sol launches fighters, which fly out to random enemies, deal magic damage, and then return. Aurelion Sol launches all ready fighters plus 3 additional when he casts. Fighters prefer to target nearby enemies.



Damage: 75/125/750 Ekko

Origin/Class Cybernetic/Infiltrator



Health: 850/1530/2754

DPS: 59/105/190

Attack Speed: 0.9

Attack damage: 60/117/211

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/150

Chronobreak

Ekko shatters the timeline, freezing all units in time before attacking each enemy with bonus magic damage and applying on-hit effects.



Damage: 200/400/1200 Gangplank

Origin/Class Space Pirate/Mercenary/Demolitionist



Health: 900/1620/2916

DPS: 60/108/194

Attack Speed: 1

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/125

Orbital Strike

Gangplank calls down a large orbital strike around his target, dealing magic damage to all enemies in that area for 2 seconds.



Damage: 650/950/9001 Lulu

Origin/Class Celestial/Mystic



Health: 800/1440/2592

DPS: 38/69/124

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 45/81/146

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 75/150

Mass Polymorph

Lulu polymorphs the nearest enemies for 4 seconds, rendering them unable to attack or cast, and causing them to hop around aimlessly. Polymorphed enemies take additional damage.



Number of Targets: 2/3/12

Additional Damage: 5%/10%/25% Miss Fortune

Origin/Class Valkyrie/Mercenary/Blaster



Health: 800/1440/2592

DPS: 66/119/213

Attack Speed: 1.1

Attack damage: 60/108/194

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 50/175

Bullet Time

Miss Fortune channels and fires waves of bullets in a cone for 2.25 seconds, dealing a percentage of enemies' maximum health in magic damage over the duration.



Damage: 35%/50%/500% Thresh

Origin/Class Chrono/Mana-Reaver



Health: 950/1800/3240

DPS: 43/77/138

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 50/90/162

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20

Mana: 0/75

Temporal Passage

Thresh tosses his lantern towards random unit(s) on your bench, pulling them into the current combat and granting them bonus mana. Traits are unaffected.



Number of Units: 1/1/9

Mana: 10/40/200

(Click here to go back to the top of the page)

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT guide – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

TFT items cheat sheet – A collection of the item cheat sheet and item rankings.

TFT comps – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.

TFT synergies – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT Set 2 – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT 9.24 patch notes – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.