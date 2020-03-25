TFT tier list: all the champions in set 3
All the new champions
With a brand new set arriving in Teamfight Tactics comes a new host of champions to combine into your desired TFT comp. Some old favourites have now gone, while new faces not seen before in TFT are making their debut. So to familiarise yourselves with the champions and their stats, here are all their stats and abilities.
TFT set 3 tier guide
The TFT set 3 tier guide has all the stats and skills for every champion in the latest season. All the stats are up to date as of the most recent patch.
Contents
- TFT set 3 champion stats
- Tier 1 champions
- Tier 2 champions
- Tier 3 champions
- Tier 4 champions
- Tier 5 champions
TFT champion set 3 stats
Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions or tweak one of the ones found in our TFT comps guide? Well we have you covered. Below are several tables that lists all of the current stats and abilities for every champion.
All of them are separated by their tier, each tier indicating how much gold it costs to buy one copy of that champion. At the first tier, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, second tier champions cost two gold, and so on up to the tier seven at seven gold.
In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank. Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Fizz currently has 650/1170/2106 HP. We’ve updated the stats tables below as of the second season, which, again, completely changed every single champion.
Tier 1 champions
|Champion stats
|Champion skill
Origins/Classes Chrono/Sniper
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 30/54/98
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack dmg: 40/72/130
Attack Range: 5
Armor: 20
Magic Res: 20
Mana: 0/125
|Ace in the Hole
Caitlyn takes aim at the furthest enemy, firing a deadly bullet towards them that deals magic damage to the first enemy it hits.
Damage: 700/1000/3000
Origins/Classes: Cybernetic/Blademaster
Health: 450/810/1458
DPS: 45/81/146
Attack Speed: 1
Attack dmg: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/85
|Reposte
Fiora enters a defensive stance for 1.5 seconds, becoming immune to damage and enemy spell effects. As she exits this stance, Fiora ripostes, dealing magic damage and stunning a nearby enemy.
Shield Amount: 200/300/450
Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/1.5
Origins/Classes: Space Pirate/Blaster
Health: 650/1080/1944
DPS: 30/54/98
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack dmg: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/100
|Smoke Grenade
Graves launches a smoke grenade toward the highest attack speed enemy, which explodes on impact dealing magic damage to enemies in the area and causing their attacks to miss for 4 seconds.
Damage: 100/150/300
Origins/Classes: Dark Star/Protector
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 33/59/107
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack dmg: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/120
|Ageless Standard
Jarvan calls down his standard to a nearby location, granting nearby allies Attack Speed for 6 seconds.
Attack Speed increase: 50%/60%/70%
Origins/Classes: Void/Infiltrator
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 35/63/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack dmg: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/65
|Taste their Fear
Kha'Zix slashes the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage. If the target has no adjacent teammates, this damage is increased.
Damage: 200/275/450
Bonus Isolation: 600/825/1350
Origins/Classes: Cybernetic/Vanguard
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 28/50/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack dmg: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/100
|Cyber Barrier
Leona creates a barrier, reducing all incoming damage by a flat amount.
Damage reduction: 40/80/120
Origins/Classes: Rebel/Brawler
Health: 700/1260/2268
DPS: 35/63/114
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack dmg: 70/126/227
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: N/A
|Energy Shield
Maphite starts combat with a shield equal to a percent of his maximum health.
Shield: 45%/50%/55%
Origins/Classes Star Guardian/Vanguard
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 28/50/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack dmg: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 60/100
|Buckler Toss
Poppy throws her buckler at the furthest enemy dealing damage. The buckler bounces back to Poppy, shielding her.
Damage: 100/175/250
Shield: 200/300/400
Origins/Classes: Chrono/Sorcerer
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 28/50/91
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack dmg: 40/72/130
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/75
|Wild Cards
Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal magic damage to each enemy they pass through.
Damage: 175/250/400
Origins/Classes Celestial/Blademaster
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 35/63/113
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack dmg: 55/90/162
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/50
|Deadly Plumage
Xayah creates a storm of blades, gaining 100% Attack Speed for a few seconds.
Duration: 5 secs/7 secs/12 secs
Origins/Classes Rebel/Demolitionist
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 24/43/78
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack dmg: 40/72/130
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/50
|Bomb!
Ziggs throws a bomb at an enemy, dealing magic damage.
Damage: 250/325/550
Origins/Classes: Star Guardian/Sorcerer
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 16/29/59
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack dmg: 25/45/90
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Sleepy Trouble Bubble
Zoe kicks a bubble at the enemy with the highest health, dealing magic damage and stunning them.
Damage: 100/150/200
Stun Duration: 2.5 secs/3 secs/4 secs
Tier 2 champions
|Champion stats
|Champion skill
Origin/Class Star Guardian/Sorcerer
Health: 550/990/1782
DPS: 32/57/102
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/75
|Orb of Deception
Ahri fires an orb in a line dealing magic damage to enemies it passes through. It then returns to her, dealing true damage to all enemies it passes through.
Damage: 150/225/400
Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Sorcerer
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 26/47/84
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/129.6
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/100
|Galaxy Shield-Blast
Annie blasts a cone of fire dealing magic damage to enemies in front of her, then creates a shield for herself for 4 seconds.
Damage: 150/200/350
Shield Amount: 300/400/700
Origin/Class Chrono/Brawler
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 28/50/89
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 125/125
|Rocket Grab
Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. The next attack after pulling knocks up for 1 second. Allies within range will prioritize attacking Blitzcrank's target.
Damage: 250/400/900
Origin/Class Space Pirate/Mana-Reaver
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 39/70/126
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/80
|Space Pirate Guillotine
Darius dunks an enemy, dealing magic damage. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again.
Damage: 300/425/700
Origin/Class Valkyrie/Infiltrator
Health: 550/990/1782
DPS: 38/68/122
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/60
|Missile Rain
Kai'Sa launches missiles towards each nearby enemy that deal 50 magic damage each.
Number of Missiles: 6/8/12
Origin/Class Cybernetic/Blaster
Health: 500/900/1620
DPS: 39/69/125
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/35
|Relentless Pursuit
Lucian dashes away from his current target, then Basic Attacks them and fires a second shot which deals magic damage.
Damage: 175/225/400
Origin/Class Dark Star/Vanguard
Health: 650/1260/2268
DPS: 33/59/107
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/100
|Indestructible
Mordekaiser gains a shield that absorbs damage. While the shield persists, Mordekaiser deals magic damage per second to all nearby enemies.
Damage: 50/75/125
Shield: 350/500/900
Origin/Class Celestial/Protector
Health: 175/275/450
DPS: 32/57/102
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/150
|Grand Entrance
Rakan dashes next to his attack target then leaps into the air, knocking up and damaging all adjacent enemies.
Damage: 175/275/450
Origin/Class Chrono/Blademaster
Health: 700/1260/2268
DPS: 42/76/136
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100/150
|Future's Refuge
Shen creates a zone around himself for a few seconds, granting all narby allies 100% chance to dodge incoming basic attacks. While active, Shen gains Magic Resist.
Duration: 3 secs/4 secs/5 secs
Magic Resist: 20/40/60
Origin/Class Rebel/Mystic
Health: 550/990/1782
DPS: 26/47/85
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40/72/130
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/40
|Aria of Perseverance
Sona heals injured allies and cleanses them of all negative effects.
Healing: 200/250/300
Number of Targets: 2/3/4
Origin/Class Celestial/Protector
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 42/76/136
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/50
|Three Talon Strike
Xin Zhao quickly strikes his target three times, dealing Basic Attack damage and applying on-hit effects. The third strike deals bonus magic damage and knocks his target up for 1.5 seconds.
Damage: 125/200/350
Origin/Class Rebel/Blademaster
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 38/68/122
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/90
|Last Breath
Yasuo blinks to the enemy with the most items and knocks them up, holding them airborne for 1 second and hitting them multiple times, dealing Basic Attack damage and applying on-hit effects.
Number of hits: 4/5/6
Tier 3 champions
|Champion stats
|Champion skill
Origin/Class Light/Blademaster
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 48/86/155
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 5
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/125
|Enchanted Crystal Arrow
Ashe fires and arrow toward the farthest enemy, colliding with the first enemy hit, dealing damage and stunning them. The stun lasts longer the farther the arrow travels.
Damage: 250/500/1000
Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/2 secs /2.5 secs
Origin/Class Chrono/Blaster
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 42/76/135
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/120
|E.M.P.
Ezreal fires an electromagnetic pulse at a random enemy that explodes on impact, dealing magic damage to all nearby enemies and increases the cost of their next spell cast by 40%.
Damage: 100/125/400
Origin/Class Space Pirate/Vanguard
Health: 750/1350/2430
DPS: 42/76/136
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/80
|To the Skies!
Jayce jumps into the air and slams his hammer, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies.
Damage: 450/600/1200
Origin/Class Dark Star/Mystic
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 35/63/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75/100
|Inspire
At the start of combat, Karma tethers to her closest ally. Karma shields the tethered ally, or random if the ally is dead for 4 seconds. While the shield holds, the ally receives bonus attack speed.
Attack Speed: 35%/50%/100%
Heal Amount: 250/400/800
Origin/Class Celestial/Mana-Reaver
Health: 750/1350/2430
DPS: 33/59/105
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 40/100
|Force Pulse
Kassadin releases a wave of energy in front of him, dealing magic damage and disarming all targets hit for a few seconds.
Damage: 300/450/900
Disarm duration: 2.5 secs/3 secs/3.5 secs
Origin/Class Dark Star/Sorcerer
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 28/50/91
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40/72/130
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 150/100
|Lurid Binding
Lux fires a sphere of darkness that passes through enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them.
Damage: 200/300/600
Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/2 secs/2.5 secs
Origin/Class Rebel/Blademaster
Health: 750/1350/2430
DPS: 50/89/160
Attack Speed: 0.9
Attack damage: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/55
|Chosen One
For 5 seconds, Master Yi gains massively increased movement speed, heals for a percentage of his maximum health each second, and deals bonus true damage with his Basic Attacks.
True damage: 75/100/200
Heal per Seconds: 8%/10%/20%
Origin/Class Star Guardian/Protector
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 100
Starting Mana: 50
Critical Hit rate: 25%
|Pop Blossom
Neeko leaps into the air and slams into the ground, dealing magic damage and stunning all nearby enemies.
Damage: 100/150/250
Stun Duration: 1.5 secs/1.5 secs/2.5 secs
Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Demolitionist
Health: 800/1440/2592
DPS: 35/63/113
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/60
|Flamespitter
Rumble torches his enemies, dealing magic damage over 3 seconds, and reducing healing on them by 50% for 5 seconds.
Damage: 250/400/800
Origin/Class Desert/Blademaster
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 44/79/142
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 55/99/178
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/60
|Deceive
Shaco teleports and backstabs his target, critically striking for a percentage of his Basic Attack damage.
Percent Damage: 250%/325%/500%
Origin/Class Star Guardian/Sorcerer
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 32/57/102
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/40
|Unleashed Power
Syndra pulls in all orbs on the battlefield and creates 3 new ones, then fires them all at the enemy with the highest health, dealing magic damage per orb.
Damage: 75/100/200
Origin/Class Cybernetic/Brawler
Health: 700/1260/2268
DPS: 39/70/126
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 70/140
|Assault and Battery
Vi charges at the furthest enemy, knocking and dealing magic damage to all enemies along the way. When she reaches her target, she deals magic damage and knocks them up.
Damage: 400/600/1200
Knock Damage: 100/150/400
Knock Up Duration: 2 secs/2.5 secs/3 secs
Tier 4 champions
|Champion stats
|Champion skill
Origin/Class Void/Brawler
Health: 1000/1800/3240
DPS: 42/76/136
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/227
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/150
|Rupture
Cho'Gath ruptures a large area, dealing magic damage and knocking up all enemies within.
Damage: 150/250/2000
Knock Up Duration: 2 secs/2 secs/4 secs
Origin/Class Mech-Pilot/Infiltrator
Health: 650/1170/2106
DPS: 42/76/136
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60/108/194.4
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 80/150
|Chum the Waters
Fizz throws a lure that attracts a shark, causing it to emerge after a brief delay. It deals magic damage to enemies caught, knocking them back and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.
Damage: 275/350/2000
Origin/Class Cybernetic/Mana-Reaver/Blademaster
Health: 800/1440/2592
DPS: 60/107/193
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 70/126/227
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/30
|Bladesurge
Irelia dashes past her target, attacking them for a percentage of her Attack Damage as she passes through. If this kills the target, she casts again immediately at the enemy with the highest mana.
Attack Damage: 200%/250%/500%
Origin/Class Dark Star/Sniper
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 60/107/193
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 70/126/227
Attack Range: 5
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: N/A
|Whisper
Jhin converts each 1% of bonus attack speed he has into 0.8 attack damage. Every fourth shot, Jhin deals bonus % attack damage.
Attack Damage: 244%/344%/444%
Origin/Class Rebel/Blaster
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 46/82/148
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/211
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: N/A
|Get Excited!
Jinx gets excited as she helps take down enemies.After her first takedown, Jinx gains bonus attack speed.
Attack Speed: 60%/75%/100%
Origin/Class Valkyrie/Blademaster
Health: 700/1260/2268
DPS: 48/86/156
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 60/108/194.4
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/70
|Ascend
Kayle ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal bonus magic damage until the end of combat.
Wave Damage: 100/175/750
Origin/Class Star Guardian/Mystic
Health: 600/1080/1944
DPS: 34/61/110
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/150
|Wish
Soraka heals all allies.
Healing: 350/500/1500
Origin/Class Void/Sorcerer
Health: 700/1260/2268
DPS: 34/61/110
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/90
|Lifeform Disintergration Ray
Vel'Koz channels a ray of energy that sweeps across the battlefield over 2.5 seconds, dealing magic damage per second to enemies hit.
Damage: 350/500/2000
Origin/Class Chrono/Vanguard
Health: 850/1530/2754
DPS: 38/68/122
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75/175
|Cyclone
Wukong spins rapidly around, dealing magic damage to nearby units over 3 seconds. The first time Wukong hits each enemy, he knocks them into the air and stuns them.
Damage: 250/450/2000
Stun Duration: 2 secs/2 secs/2 secs
Tier 5 champions
|Stats
|Skill
Origin/Class Rebel/Starship
Health: 950/1800/3240
DPS: 8/14/26
Attack Speed: 0.8
Attack damage: 10/18/32
Attack Range: 0
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 30/60
|
Mobilize the Fleet
Aurelion Sol launches fighters, which fly out to random enemies, deal magic damage, and then return. Aurelion Sol launches all ready fighters plus 3 additional when he casts. Fighters prefer to target nearby enemies.
Damage: 75/125/750
Origin/Class Cybernetic/Infiltrator
Health: 850/1530/2754
DPS: 59/105/190
Attack Speed: 0.9
Attack damage: 60/117/211
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/150
|
Chronobreak
Ekko shatters the timeline, freezing all units in time before attacking each enemy with bonus magic damage and applying on-hit effects.
Damage: 200/400/1200
Origin/Class Space Pirate/Mercenary/Demolitionist
Health: 900/1620/2916
DPS: 60/108/194
Attack Speed: 1
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/125
|
Orbital Strike
Gangplank calls down a large orbital strike around his target, dealing magic damage to all enemies in that area for 2 seconds.
Damage: 650/950/9001
Origin/Class Celestial/Mystic
Health: 800/1440/2592
DPS: 38/69/124
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 45/81/146
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 75/150
|
Mass Polymorph
Lulu polymorphs the nearest enemies for 4 seconds, rendering them unable to attack or cast, and causing them to hop around aimlessly. Polymorphed enemies take additional damage.
Number of Targets: 2/3/12
Additional Damage: 5%/10%/25%
Origin/Class Valkyrie/Mercenary/Blaster
Health: 800/1440/2592
DPS: 66/119/213
Attack Speed: 1.1
Attack damage: 60/108/194
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 50/175
|
Bullet Time
Miss Fortune channels and fires waves of bullets in a cone for 2.25 seconds, dealing a percentage of enemies' maximum health in magic damage over the duration.
Damage: 35%/50%/500%
Origin/Class Chrono/Mana-Reaver
Health: 950/1800/3240
DPS: 43/77/138
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 50/90/162
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
Mana: 0/75
|
Temporal Passage
Thresh tosses his lantern towards random unit(s) on your bench, pulling them into the current combat and granting them bonus mana. Traits are unaffected.
Number of Units: 1/1/9
Mana: 10/40/200
