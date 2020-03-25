The best Minecraft seeds for 1.15 and 1.14

Minecraft seeds are the core ingredient of your Minecraft world, creating every single biome, tree, cavern, and creeper from just a string of random numbers. Below you’ll find a carefully curated selection of the very best Minecraft seeds for 1.15, 1.14 and 1.13 that we’ve come across, so you can ensure that your next Minecraft world is the best possible fit for you.

Best Minecraft 1.15 seeds

Terrain generation between Minecraft 1.13, 1.14, and 1.15 is near-identical. The only difference is that in 1.13 you won’t find the new Bamboo Jungle biomes, and there may be some changes to the generation of villages and the like. But in general, all the below seeds will work whichever of the three Minecraft versions you’re running!

Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found, together with screenshots of each spawn location so you can catch a glimpse of what could potentially be your next Minecraft world.

Note: all screenshots were captured using BSL Shaders for 1.14.4. For more information, check out our Minecraft shaders guide!

Village Seeds (and other structures)

If you’re looking for a quick start in Minecraft, there are few things better than spawning next to a Village or other structure. Check out these seeds for the best Minecraft Village seeds we’ve found!

Minecraft Seed: 8638613833825887773 Description: Spawn between desert and grassland, with a seaside Village, a Desert Village, and even a Pillager Outpost within spitting distance from you. Screenshot

Minecraft Seed: 3227028068011494221 Description: Spawn right on the coast with this idyllic Minecraft seed, which provides ultra-quick access to trees, a village, and the endless blue ocean. Screenshot

Bamboo Jungle Seeds

The Bamboo Jungle biome is the newest feature of Minecraft’s Overworld terrain generation, added with Minecraft 1.14. If you want to explore one of them in detail, just pick one of the seeds below!

Minecraft Seed: 5672120378 Description: Jungle, plains, and snow-capped hills all converge around a beautiful Bamboo Jungle within spitting distance of spawn. Screenshot

Island Seeds

If you’re looking for an atypical start (and a challenge), then these Island seeds will offer a great new Minecraft experience!

Minecraft Seed: -3821186818805133221 Description: This challenging island seed holds more than a few surprises, including an extremely close Ocean Monument, and a Mooshroom Biome not far from spawn. Screenshot

Minecraft Seed: 3585869031427545926 Description: A lovely large starting island lies just off the coast of a staggeringly huge and beautiful series of Mesa biomes. Screenshot

Minecraft Seed: -3115927715480771327 Description: Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the smallest island I’ve ever spawned on, composed of a grand total of three blocks. Screenshot

Large Biome Seeds

Minecraft’s world generation can be set to spawn Large Biomes at will when creating a new world. These enormous worlds are every bit as rich and beautiful as their less grandiose companions, as you can see from the below seeds!

Note: you must select Large Biomes when creating the world, or the Minecraft seed will not be as described!

Minecraft Seed: -1389577003656398696 Description: A true beach, this one. Travel inland for your first few trees, then head back to the coast for a great building spot. Screenshot

Cool Seeds

Finally, let’s just finish up with some striking, beautiful, and generally awesome Minecraft seeds we found while searching for the rest. These seeds are guaranteed to offer you a unique Minecraft experience!

Minecraft Seed: 3427891657823464 Description: A stark, dramatic, majestic world of snow-capped hills and rivers ploughing through mountains, this truly is a beautiful Minecraft spawn location. Screenshot

Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to let us know how you get on in one of the above worlds – or if you’ve found your own noteworthy 1.15 Minecraft seeds you’d like to share – then let us know in the comments below!