The best Minecraft seeds for 1.15 and 1.14
From Villages to Islands to Bamboo Jungles and more!
Minecraft seeds are the core ingredient of your Minecraft world, creating every single biome, tree, cavern, and creeper from just a string of random numbers. Below you’ll find a carefully curated selection of the very best Minecraft seeds for 1.15, 1.14 and 1.13 that we’ve come across, so you can ensure that your next Minecraft world is the best possible fit for you.
Best Minecraft 1.15 seeds
Terrain generation between Minecraft 1.13, 1.14, and 1.15 is near-identical. The only difference is that in 1.13 you won’t find the new Bamboo Jungle biomes, and there may be some changes to the generation of villages and the like. But in general, all the below seeds will work whichever of the three Minecraft versions you’re running!
Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found, together with screenshots of each spawn location so you can catch a glimpse of what could potentially be your next Minecraft world.
Note: all screenshots were captured using BSL Shaders for 1.14.4. For more information, check out our Minecraft shaders guide!
Village Seeds (and other structures)
If you’re looking for a quick start in Minecraft, there are few things better than spawning next to a Village or other structure. Check out these seeds for the best Minecraft Village seeds we’ve found!
- Minecraft Seed: 8638613833825887773
- Description: Spawn between desert and grassland, with a seaside Village, a Desert Village, and even a Pillager Outpost within spitting distance from you.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 3227028068011494221
- Description: Spawn right on the coast with this idyllic Minecraft seed, which provides ultra-quick access to trees, a village, and the endless blue ocean.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 1777181425785
- Description: A squirreled away Forest Village next to spawn lends even more character to this already characterful Minecraft seed.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 12542
- Description: This friendly Minecraft seed spawns you mere blocks away from a village, on the outskirts of a sprawling and hilly savanna biome.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -1654510255
- Description: A fantastic Minecraft seed for a Nether rush, this. Two villages in sight from spawn, trees aplenty, and surface lava to boot.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 2327370183894455166
- Description: By far the most dangerous Minecraft seed in this list, you’ll have to run like the wind to escape this Pillager Outpost mere blocks from spawn!
-
Bamboo Jungle Seeds
The Bamboo Jungle biome is the newest feature of Minecraft’s Overworld terrain generation, added with Minecraft 1.14. If you want to explore one of them in detail, just pick one of the seeds below!
- Minecraft Seed: 5672120378
- Description: Jungle, plains, and snow-capped hills all converge around a beautiful Bamboo Jungle within spitting distance of spawn.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 9176963463659858407
- Description: Head south through the Jungle biome from spawn, and you’ll soon come across this terrific Bamboo Jungle. See if you can find the nearby Jungle Temple to the west as well!
-
- Minecraft Seed: 8047404964767578727
- Description: Bamboo Jungle weaves about regular Jungle to the north-east, while nearby grassland provides a break from the thick undergrowth when needed.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -1013382714437321718
- Description: Another excellent Bamboo Jungle spawn, but this time with a twist: can you save the entire jungle from burning down before it’s too late?
-
- Minecraft Seed: 3376637928641427494
- Description: Only a short walk from spawn, you’ll find a Jungle Temple nestled snugly in the middle of a lush Bamboo Jungle.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -6772802442113209320
- Description: This Minecraft seed spawns you right on top of a Bamboo Jungle. The below is more or less exactly the view you’re given upon spawning into the world.
-
Island Seeds
If you’re looking for an atypical start (and a challenge), then these Island seeds will offer a great new Minecraft experience!
- Minecraft Seed: -3821186818805133221
- Description: This challenging island seed holds more than a few surprises, including an extremely close Ocean Monument, and a Mooshroom Biome not far from spawn.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 124014738
- Description: While hardly the most challenging island seed out there, this cluster of tiny Minecraft islands makes for an interesting start and a great building location.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 3585869031427545926
- Description: A lovely large starting island lies just off the coast of a staggeringly huge and beautiful series of Mesa biomes.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -3115927715480771327
- Description: Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the smallest island I’ve ever spawned on, composed of a grand total of three blocks.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -4199716164182889661
- Description: Dare you challenge this herd of cows for dominance of this remote and tree-less island?
-
- Minecraft Seed: -4671266132020710557
- Description: A heavily tree-covered island on the edge of a warm ocean, with coral reefs, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments aplenty nearby.
-
Large Biome Seeds
Minecraft’s world generation can be set to spawn Large Biomes at will when creating a new world. These enormous worlds are every bit as rich and beautiful as their less grandiose companions, as you can see from the below seeds!
Note: you must select Large Biomes when creating the world, or the Minecraft seed will not be as described!
- Minecraft Seed: -1389577003656398696
- Description: A true beach, this one. Travel inland for your first few trees, then head back to the coast for a great building spot.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -7255571058704538969
- Description: A stark and colossal frozen wasteland provides a suitable (but not insurmountable) challenge for the veteran Minecraft player.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 1405601600464054847
- Description: Oh, you thought we were done with Bamboo Jungles? This is the largest of the lot, and it’s right at the centre of what might be the largest area of Jungle I’ve ever seen.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -1832801519948573808
- Description: A wonderful and characterful mix of mountains and frost-bitten forests, this Minecraft seed is begging for someone to populate it.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 1297970985505311939
- Description: This challenging Minecraft seeds slaps you in the middle of a gigantic desert. Can you save yourself from starving?
-
- Minecraft Seed: -1613247987266390429
- Description: Savanna lovers, this seed is for you. Reaching far to the north-east past Deserts and Forests alike, this Minecraft world is filled with beautiful vistas.
-
Cool Seeds
Finally, let’s just finish up with some striking, beautiful, and generally awesome Minecraft seeds we found while searching for the rest. These seeds are guaranteed to offer you a unique Minecraft experience!
- Minecraft Seed: 3427891657823464
- Description: A stark, dramatic, majestic world of snow-capped hills and rivers ploughing through mountains, this truly is a beautiful Minecraft spawn location.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 9816485297234
- Description: A stunning riverside sunflower plains biome makes for a fantastic place to start building a new home.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 321708923
- Description: At first this desert biome seems like nothing out of the ordinary. But then you’ll catch sight of the spectacular Extreme Hills biome in the distance, complete with seaside lavafall.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -4186746847636013829
- Description: A majestic seed of frozen rivers and ice spikes, surrounded by forests and grassland.
-
- Minecraft Seed: -8427444967367737379
- Description: My love of Mesa biomes is matched only by my horror at seeing a Cave Spider spawner peeking out onto the surface right next to spawn.
-
- Minecraft Seed: 189354817
- Description: Ending on a high (quite literally), this phenomenal Extreme Hills biome is the perfect setting for a sky-scraping castle or palace.
-
Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to let us know how you get on in one of the above worlds – or if you’ve found your own noteworthy 1.15 Minecraft seeds you’d like to share – then let us know in the comments below!
