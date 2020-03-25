This Doomguy and Isabelle video is gut-rippin' gold

Even before their shared release date rolled around, Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing fans were wishing one another the best of luck on the arrival of their extremely opposite games. It’s silly. It’s adorable. It’s like that anime trope where the large, scary looking character is actually a softie and their adorable and dainty best friend secretly has a murderous temper. Doomguy and Isabelle are continuing their friendship post-launch in this fan video that is honestly exactly what I needed right now.

“TheDashingDoctorK” uploaded this Source Filmmaker video yesterday in which Isabelle visits her best buddy in hell. Allegedly this is what she’s been up to while waiting for all our not-so-deserted islands to have a job posting ready for her. As a first time Animal Crossing player, I’m itching to meet Isabelle but I’ll forgive her for taking a detour to help out her buddy.

I’ll admit they had me in the first half when Doomguy just says “RIP.” Can we also just take a moment to appreciate how slick this animation is? I mean look at Isabelle pull off that wild Doomguy dismount, sliding down one shoulder and back around. Plus Isabelle’s little bell noises are just adorable. The timing of the music is so satisfying also. Seriously, this is what I needed to start my day with.

Over on Twitter, TheDashingDoctorK says “I know the novelty of this pairing has come and gone but I’ve really been enjoying both games while I’m locked in my house.” The novelty may be gone but the joy absolutely is not. I, for one, will ride or die this fake friendship into the ground even while the rest of you move on to some new internet joke.

This isn’t the first time that TDDK has animated Isabelle either. About a year ago they posted this extremely prescient animation.

Isabelle has been training to rip and tear for months.

Back on the island, players are making PC game inspired Animal Crossing outfits including at least one Doom tribute. Elsewhere in hell, Matt says in his Doom Eternal review that “I’ve danced the bloody ballets of hell and beyond, and I’ve returned to tell you: they are dazzling.” Please tell Isabelle to come back home too, Matt.