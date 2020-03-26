Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played... The Turing Test?

Come tut at Turing

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

26th March 2020 / 10:30AM

Featured post

The Turing Test is an experiment where you determine if an AI can pass itself off as human. You get a person to talk to computers and humans, over text, and see if they can determine which is which. The idea is interesting, but flawed.

The Turing Test is also a first-person puzzler made by Bulkhead Interactive, and it is the same.

It’s very Portal. You’re pitted against a series of glistening test chambers, with unkempt machinery occasionally intruding through an access hatch. These puzzles can’t be solved by robots, apparently, which is the whole reason your crewmates have built them. They don’t want the AI you’re hooked up to getting in.

Problem is, at one point your HAL pal demonstrates that it totally could solve them. It says it can’t think creatively, then suggests you chop your arm off to weigh down a switch. That’s a decent joke, but it undermines the game’s entire concept. The plot, the characters, everything, revolves around how AIs think – or how they don’t. You can’t just gloss over that for a limp limb gag.

Incidentally, the best way to convince someone you are human is to use the word “poop”.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Turing Test

Artificial intelligence

26

Square Enix slash Steam prices for the weekend

11

The Turing Test Now Available For Closer Examination

12

The Turing Test Gets Release Date, Asks Big Questions

16

Latest articles

Runeterra best decks

How to import deck codes

Epic will publish the next games from the devs behind Control, Limbo, and The Last Guardian

5

We talk Half-Life: Alyx with Valve in "the meanest interview ever"

What it means for Half-Life 3 and where VR goes from here

1

Control's Foundation DLC is out today, bringing more player choice and new secrets to find