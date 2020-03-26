Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games COD: Warzone weapon stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:

Come watch Rezzed Digital's talks and fun live here today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th March 2020 / 9:00AM

Today should have been the day EGX Rezzed started, but good news: now you don’t even need to leave the house to attend. With our corporate siblings’ London games show delayed to the summer, we’re filling in with Rezzed Digital, a free livestreamed stand-in with interviews, panels, looks at games, and other Rezzed-y fun. Unlike the actual Rezzed, you’re allowed to attend this in your pants. Here, read on for today’s schedule and to see the streams as they happen.

Each streamed session will have its own separate video, because reasons, and I’ll embed them here as they come up through the day. Here’s the schedule:

12:00-12:45 – Becoming A Video Games Writer
“The art of storytelling in games is evolving, but how can aspiring wordsmiths hope to find a place in the games industry? Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett, Inkle co-founder Jon Ingold, Medicatonic’s Ed Fear, and Failbetter Games’ Olivia Wood discuss their journeys and share advice. This panel will be hosted by GamesIndustry.biz UK editor James Batchelor.”

13:00-13:45 – Should You Go Indie Straight After Uni?
“Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex developer Mike Bithell shares his experiences of making the journey from employment at an established studio to going independent, and offers insight into the opportunities afforded to indies in the current market. This interview will be hosted by GamesIndustry.biz UK editor James Batchelor.”

15:00-15:45 – GamesIndustry.biz Podcast Live
“The GamesIndustry.biz team will take questions from the industry and discuss them in a Live version of their popular business podcast.”

16:00-18:00 – Eurogamer stream Resident Evil 2
That’s the one with the zombies.

18:30-20:00 – Jesse Cox
This fella will be “streaming a selection of indie games,” I’m told.

Rezzed Digital starts today then will run Friday and Saturday too. Some parts of the schedule may still be in flux but Alice Bee gave a hint of other things to come, including lots from the RPS VidBuds and our Nate telling an entirely true history of Jason Statham in video games.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Runeterra best decks

How to import deck codes

Epic will publish the next games from the devs behind Control, Limbo, and The Last Guardian

5

We talk Half-Life: Alyx with Valve in "the meanest interview ever"

What it means for Half-Life 3 and where VR goes from here

1

Control's Foundation DLC is out today, bringing more player choice and new secrets to find

Latest articles

Runeterra best decks

How to import deck codes

Epic will publish the next games from the devs behind Control, Limbo, and The Last Guardian

5

We talk Half-Life: Alyx with Valve in "the meanest interview ever"

What it means for Half-Life 3 and where VR goes from here

1

Control's Foundation DLC is out today, bringing more player choice and new secrets to find