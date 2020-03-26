Warzone guns & weapon stats - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Look: I’m super-proud of this Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapons guide, okay? Below you’ll find concise and detailed stats on every weapon in the game, along with screenshots of recoil patterns, damage dropoff graphs, and my opinions on the very best guns to use in Warzone’s Battle Royale mode.

Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapon stats

A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything:

At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.

and . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them. The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.

stats are in the form of damage. The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP . These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.

stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at . The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.

Warzone Assault Rifles stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Kilo 141

42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 30 1.34s 267ms 93.5% FAL

72 | 54 | 45 | 45 2-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8 470 20 1.94s 284ms 94% M4A1

42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 800 30 1.39s 250ms 95% FR 5.56

64 | 40 | 40 | 40 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8 560 30 1.65s 317ms 93% Oden

77 | 62 | 48 | 48 2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7 410 20 1.95s 367ms 93% M13

36 | 24 | 24 | 24 3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14 900 30 1.30s 250ms 94% FN Scar

56 | 35 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 570 20 1.44s 350ms 93% AK-47

56 | 42 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 560 30 1.17s 300ms 93% RAM-7

42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 860 30 1.62s 234ms 95% Grau 5.56

42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 730 30 1.32s 234ms 97% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – Assault Rifles



Oden : an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage of any full-auto weapon. Kit it out for range and control, and it’ll make up for its low fire rate with insane damage per shot over any distance.

: an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage of any full-auto weapon. Kit it out for range and control, and it’ll make up for its low fire rate with insane damage per shot over any distance. Grau 5.56 : The most accurate Assault Rifle. Even without attachments this thing is incredibly precise; but with attachments, it’s a veritable laser. The most controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.

: The most accurate Assault Rifle. Even without attachments this thing is incredibly precise; but with attachments, it’s a veritable laser. The most controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone. Kilo 141: Much like the Grau, a very reliable and accurate weapon. But the Kilo has the enormous advantage of being able to add up to 100-round mags, so you can just keep firing. Perfect for fighting squads.

Warzone SMGs stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % AUG

55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 750 25 1.57s 250ms 97% P90

40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20 900 50 2.09s 200ms 97% MP5

49 | 34 | 34 | 30 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15 800 30 1.70s 200ms 98% Uzi

55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 590 32 1.47s 184ms 100% Bizon

55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 650 64 1.72s 234ms 97% MP7

40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18 950 40 1.49s 200ms 99% Striker 45

55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 600 25 1.70s 200ms 98% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – SMGs



Aug with 5.56 conversion : Honestly, it’s overpowered. The fastest time to kill of any full-auto weapon (from 250 to 0 HP). Accurate over surprising distances. Very controllable and forgiving.

: Honestly, it’s overpowered. The fastest time to kill of any full-auto weapon (from 250 to 0 HP). Accurate over surprising distances. Very controllable and forgiving. MP5 : A reliable and powerful close-to-mid-range option. The recoil may need some adjusting, but it’s as powerful in Warzone as it always was in Modern Warfare.

: A reliable and powerful close-to-mid-range option. The recoil may need some adjusting, but it’s as powerful in Warzone as it always was in Modern Warfare. MP7: A great alternative to the MP5. Lacks the damage but makes up for it with a blistering fire rate and a much easier to control spray pattern. Shreds at close ranges.

Warzone LMGs stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM

46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 6.77s 434ms 88% SA87

51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 2.24s 434ms 92% M91

46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 6.09s 450ms 89% MG34

46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 7.76s 467ms 83% Holger-26

42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 2.52s 450ms 92% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – LMGs

SA87 : A phenomenal and underrated LMG, with the highest damage and the greatest range of all LMGs. Quick, controllable, and deadly.

: A phenomenal and underrated LMG, with the highest damage and the greatest range of all LMGs. Quick, controllable, and deadly. PKM: Surprisingly excellent when kitted out as a lightweight run-and-gun LMG. Sounds contradictory, but try it out. It shreds at most ranges, and it just keeps on firing.

Warzone Marksman Rifles stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % EBR-14 165 | 60 | 60 | 55 1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 265 10 1.34s 317ms 94% Carbine 145 | 108 | 90 | 90 1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4 90 6 0.73s-3.38s 267ms 95% Kar98K 172 | 154 | 86 | 86 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 36.5 5 1.95s 367ms 93% Crossbow 300 | 120 | 101 | 90 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 14.35 1 3.04s 300ms ??? Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)

(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – Marksman Rifles



Kar98k: A marvellous DMR, with a good balance between speed and damage per shot. But in Warzone, no Marksman Rifle can match the viability of the Sniper Rifles.

Warzone Sniper Rifles stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Dragunov 140 | 136 | 70 | 63 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 155 10 4s 257ms ??? HDR 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 31.5 5 4.4s 300ms ??? AX-50 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 40 5 4.145s 293ms ???

Warzone best guns – Sniper Rifles



HDR : the best sniper rifle for extreme ranges. With the longest barrel, the high velocity and lack of bullet drop means it’s practically hitscan. One shot kill to the head.

: the best sniper rifle for extreme ranges. With the longest barrel, the high velocity and lack of bullet drop means it’s practically hitscan. One shot kill to the head. AX-50: the best sniper rifle for mid-range and quick-fire snipes. Faster gun but slower bullets compared to the HDR. One shot kill to the head.

Warzone Shotguns stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Model 680 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 70 8 7s 310ms R9-0 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 280 14 8.81s 290ms 725 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 154 2 2.59s 300ms Origin 12 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 230 8 3.15s 300ms VLK Rogue 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 120 8 2.5s 300ms

Warzone best guns – Shotguns



Origin 12 : Hear me out: this thing is absolutely ridiculous. Kit it out with 25-round mags, Choke, Impaler barrel, and Frangible Disabling. The very best close-range weapon in Warzone.

: Hear me out: this thing is absolutely ridiculous. Kit it out with 25-round mags, Choke, Impaler barrel, and Frangible Disabling. The very best close-range weapon in Warzone. R9-0: A close second-place to the Origin 12. Powerful, forgiving, high mag size for dealing with squads. Just watch out for the delay between bursts.

Warzone Pistols stats

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS X16 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 280 13 1.68s 100ms 1911 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 270 7 1.64s 107ms .357 113 | 77 | 73 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 117 6 3s 167ms M19 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 312 17 2.14s 100ms .50 GS 113 | 77 | 77 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 165 7 1.9s 160ms

Warzone best guns – Pistols

Why on earth would you use a pistol in Warzone if you could help it? There are primary weapons everywhere you look. You have no excuse.

You really want me to pick one, don’t you? Fine: the .357 is the best pistol on offer. Like it matters.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Call Of Duty: Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

