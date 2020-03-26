Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & stats Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Warzone guns & weapon stats - best guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The definitive guide to guns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

26th March 2020 / 4:49PM

Look: I’m super-proud of this Call Of Duty: Warzone guns & weapons guide, okay? Below you’ll find concise and detailed stats on every weapon in the game, along with screenshots of recoil patterns, damage dropoff graphs, and my opinions on the very best guns to use in Warzone’s Battle Royale mode.

A few notes before we begin, to help you make sense of everything:

  • At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
  • The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
  • The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
    • These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
  • The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.

Warzone Assault Rifles stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
Kilo 141
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14750301.34s267ms93.5%
FAL
72 | 54 | 45 | 452-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8470201.94s284ms94%
M4A1
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14800301.39s250ms95%
FR 5.56
64 | 40 | 40 | 402-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8560301.65s317ms93%
Oden
77 | 62 | 48 | 482-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7410201.95s367ms93%
M13
36 | 24 | 24 | 243-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14900301.30s250ms94%
FN Scar
56 | 35 | 35 | 352-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8570201.44s350ms93%
AK-47
56 | 42 | 35 | 352-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8560301.17s300ms93%
RAM-7
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14860301.62s234ms95%
Grau 5.56
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14730301.32s234ms97%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – Assault Rifles

  • Oden: an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage of any full-auto weapon. Kit it out for range and control, and it’ll make up for its low fire rate with insane damage per shot over any distance.
  • Grau 5.56: The most accurate Assault Rifle. Even without attachments this thing is incredibly precise; but with attachments, it’s a veritable laser. The most controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.
  • Kilo 141: Much like the Grau, a very reliable and accurate weapon. But the Kilo has the enormous advantage of being able to add up to 100-round mags, so you can just keep firing. Perfect for fighting squads.

Warzone SMGs stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
AUG
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16750251.57s250ms97%
P90
40 | 25 | 25 | 223-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20900502.09s200ms97%
MP5
49 | 34 | 34 | 303-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15800301.70s200ms98%
Uzi
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16590321.47s184ms100%
Bizon
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15650641.72s234ms97%
MP7
40 | 25 | 25 | 223-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18950401.49s200ms99%
Striker 45
55 | 34 | 34 | 302-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15600251.70s200ms98%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – SMGs

  • Aug with 5.56 conversion: Honestly, it’s overpowered. The fastest time to kill of any full-auto weapon (from 250 to 0 HP). Accurate over surprising distances. Very controllable and forgiving.
  • MP5: A reliable and powerful close-to-mid-range option. The recoil may need some adjusting, but it’s as powerful in Warzone as it always was in Modern Warfare.
  • MP7: A great alternative to the MP5. Lacks the damage but makes up for it with a blistering fire rate and a much easier to control spray pattern. Shreds at close ranges.

Warzone LMGs stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
PKM
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-97501006.77s434ms88%
SA87
51 | 40 | 37 | 342-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9600302.24s434ms92%
M91
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-96601006.09s450ms89%
MG34
46 | 34 | 31 | 313-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9860507.76s467ms83%
Holger-26
42 | 28 | 28 | 283-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-147501002.52s450ms92%
Recoil Patterns


(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – LMGs

  • SA87: A phenomenal and underrated LMG, with the highest damage and the greatest range of all LMGs. Quick, controllable, and deadly.
  • PKM: Surprisingly excellent when kitted out as a lightweight run-and-gun LMG. Sounds contradictory, but try it out. It shreds at most ranges, and it just keeps on firing.

Warzone Marksman Rifles stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
EBR-14165 | 60 | 60 | 551-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6265101.34s317ms94%
Carbine145 | 108 | 90 | 901-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-49060.73s-3.38s267ms95%
Kar98K172 | 154 | 86 | 861-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-536.551.95s367ms93%
Crossbow300 | 120 | 101 | 901-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-314.3513.04s300ms???
Damage Dropoffs (Bodyshots to kill at 100HP)


(Data source: TheXclusiveAce)

Warzone best guns – Marksman Rifles

  • Kar98k: A marvellous DMR, with a good balance between speed and damage per shot. But in Warzone, no Marksman Rifle can match the viability of the Sniper Rifles.

Warzone Sniper Rifles stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADSMove %
Dragunov140 | 136 | 70 | 631-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6155104s257ms???
HDR250 | 112 | 102 | 911-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-331.554.4s300ms???
AX-50250 | 112 | 102 | 911-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-34054.145s293ms???

Warzone best guns – Sniper Rifles

  • HDR: the best sniper rifle for extreme ranges. With the longest barrel, the high velocity and lack of bullet drop means it’s practically hitscan. One shot kill to the head.
  • AX-50: the best sniper rifle for mid-range and quick-fire snipes. Faster gun but slower bullets compared to the HDR. One shot kill to the head.

Warzone Shotguns stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADS
Model 680300 | 300 | 300 | 3001-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-37087s310ms
R9-0208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4280148.81s290ms
725208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-415422.59s300ms
Origin 12208 | 204 | 204 | 2041-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-423083.15s300ms
VLK Rogue300 | 300 | 300 | 3001-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-312082.5s300ms

Warzone best guns – Shotguns

  • Origin 12: Hear me out: this thing is absolutely ridiculous. Kit it out with 25-round mags, Choke, Impaler barrel, and Frangible Disabling. The very best close-range weapon in Warzone.
  • R9-0: A close second-place to the Origin 12. Powerful, forgiving, high mag size for dealing with squads. Just watch out for the delay between bursts.

Warzone Pistols stats

NameDamage ProfileShots To KillRPMMagReloadADS
X1672 | 42 | 36 | 332-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11280131.68s100ms
191172 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-1127071.64s107ms
.357113 | 77 | 73 | 701-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-611763s167ms
M1972 | 42 | 36 | 332-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11312172.14s100ms
.50 GS113 | 77 | 77 | 701-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-616571.9s160ms

Warzone best guns – Pistols

  • Why on earth would you use a pistol in Warzone if you could help it? There are primary weapons everywhere you look. You have no excuse.
  • You really want me to pick one, don’t you? Fine: the .357 is the best pistol on offer. Like it matters.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Call Of Duty: Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

Call Of Duty: Warzone guide series

