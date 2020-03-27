Best PC gaming deals of the week - 27th March 2020

Ah, I do love a good bit of sunshine to go with my deals hunting and continued self-isolation – if only so I can bow down at the great PC gaming deals altar I’ve put together in my back garden, like the fine fellows up the top there. Indeed, the game deals bonanza continues this week, with loads of great discounts to help stave off that dreaded cabin fever while we’re all in a corona-based lockdown. There’s 40% off Metro Exodus, 70% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and 30% off The Outer Worlds, plus loads more all vying for your wallet this week. So let’s dispense with this chit-chat and get back to singing the praises of the deals gods, for they are our one true saviour in these strange, strange times. To the deals!

Game deals

It’s the last few days of Fanatical‘s Spring Sale at the moment, and there are some pretty great savings to be had if you’re looking to bag a last-minute bargain. Chief among them is 31% off the Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne expansion (although do note this is just the expansion, not the Iceborne Master Edition that also includes the base game, so you will need regular Monster Hunter: World before you can play it), as well as a very tasty 40% off Metro Exodus (on Steam, no less, so you don’t have to go via Epic if you don’t want to) and 70% off the enhanced edition of zombie parkour fest Dying Light, which includes all its season pass content.

There’s also a monstrous 70% off Jurassic World Evolution, or if living animals are more your thing, then how about 22% off Planet Zoo? There’s also a magic 67% off Spellforce 3, too.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to connect with other humans from afar this weekend, I strongly recommend giving the Jackbox Party Pack 5 a go, as it’s currently 40% off. While best played in local co-op, you can also stream it and play it with other people from afar thanks to Steam’s Remote Play feature.

Green Man Gaming, meanwhile, are still doing Resident Evil 3 pre-orders for 22% off at the moment, and they’ve ripped and torn 13% off Doom Eternal as well – which is actually 1% more than what they were offering last week.

Elsewhere, their March Madness sale is also coming to a close soon, so make sure you grab such deals delights as 50% off Nier Automata‘s Game of the Yorha edition, 74% off Hitman 2‘s Gold Edition, which includes its two expansions, and 45% off Red Dead Redemption 2 while you still can.

GamesPlanet, on the other hand, have the best Assassin’s Creed Odyssey deal at the moment, offering a whopping 70% off the game’s regular edition. You can also nab 77% off its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Origins as well right now, as well as 77% off Far Cry 5 and 64% off its successor Far Cry New Dawn.

GamesPlanet also have the best deal on Resident Evil 2, slashing its price with 60% off. That’s better than Green Man Gaming’s 56% off deal, and it’s also better than what you’d get on Humble if you used the 50% off voucher than comes with their Capcom Mega Bundle.

There’s 30% to be had off The Outer Worlds, too, plus 53% off Borderlands 3 – and you can choose whether you want a Steam or Epic key to boot – and 63% off the Platinum Edition of Civilization VI.

You can still get 70% off the excellent Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, too, and 82% off Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 thanks to their continued Bandai Namco sale.

GOG’s Spring Sale continues apace, too, with 25% off Disco Elysium and 50% off Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition leading the pack.

There’s also a rare 20% off Stardew Valley, 66% off Battletech‘s Mercenary Collection, which includes all the deluxe edition content plus the season pass, 60% off Frostpunk and 25% off the superb and IGF award-winning A Short Hike as well.

Finally, over at Humble, it’s gangster dad boss time with 75% off Yakuza 0, 50% off Yakuza Kiwami and 50% off Yakuza Kiwami 2 – and if those don’t provide enough mini-game action for these days of self-isolation, I don’t know what will.

Elsewhere, Humble are also holding a big Mount & Blade sale to celebrate the release of the upcoming Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, with 75% off the original Mount & Blade game and 75% off its various expansions as well.

And last, but not least, Humble’s Detective Game sale is a veritable treasure trove of whodunnits and murders most foul, and it would be an actual crime not to partake in it (sorry not sorry). Highlights include 20% off Return Of The Obra Dinn, 75% off the Batman Arkham Collection, which includes all three of Rocksteady’s excellent Arkham games plus Arkham Knight’s season pass, 40% off Night Call‘s deluxe edition, which also taxis in the game’s soundtrack, 25% off Neo Cab and 25% off the excellent Tangle Tower, plus loads more.

Hardware deals:

As you may have seen by now, I’ve shifted our hardware deals into separate deals articles now, which will hopefully be more useful, and make it a lot easier for you to find what you’re looking for. At the moment, I’m still concentrating on the best graphics card deals, the best gaming monitor deals and the best SSD deals. But if you’d like to see pages for the best headset deals, the best gaming laptop deals and the best mice and keyboard deals – or indeed any other types of deals – then do shout in the comments.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!