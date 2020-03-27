Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Call Of Duty: Warzone has airdropped in new guns, including the notorious 725 shotgun

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th March 2020 / 2:03PM

Four new guns are now up for grabs as drops in Call Of Duty: Warzone, thanks to last night’s patch. These are the 725 Shotgun (a two-shot terror which dominated Modern Warfare for a while), MK2 Carbine marksman rifle (an olde lever-action rifle), the EBR-14 marksman rifle, and the .50 GS handgun (a Desert Eagle). Warzone and Modern Warfare also got a new premium operator, a fella named Talon who has a pet dog he calls in for finisher moves.

This is the update that was due to launch on Tuesday but got unexpectedly delayed. The patch notes cover both Modern Warfare and Warzone, seeing as the two are tied together in ways. Let’s pick out some Warzone and PC bits…

  • New weapons can be found on the ground and in Supply Boxes: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun)
  • Players will now get a kill when someone that you’ve downed, disconnects from the game
  • Players who disconnect in Last Stand will now drop their items when leaving the game
  • Players can no longer stack self-revive kits in Plunder
  • Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500
  • Stun Grenades are now less intense
  • Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

Talon’s bundle costs 2400 Call Of Duty Points (about £17) so if you get your throat bitten out by a dog, you know someone’s really splashed out for your humiliation.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is available free-to-play from Battle.net. If you’re starting out or wouldn’t mind a bit of help, check out our Call Of Duty: Warzone guide.

