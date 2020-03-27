Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Fallout 76's Wastelanders update is delayed as Bethesda adapt to working from home

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

27th March 2020 / 11:58AM

Unfortunately, Fallout 76 players are going to have to wait a tiny bit longer to meet its new human NPC residents, as the Wastelanders update has been pushed back by one week. Rather than coming on April 7th, the update will instead hit on the 14th, because Bethesda haven’t been able to do some of the final testing it needs due to setbacks from Covid-19. It’s not a very long delay though, and I think we can all cut the developers some slack seeing how weird the world is right now.

“Like others around the world, we’re dealing with the critical situation that’s currently affecting some many of us and our communities. For the safety of everyone, we have transitioned to remote work, and are limiting our in-person interactions,” they tweeted.

“However, this has affected our ability to do the final testing we need for Wastelanders and we must move the release date a week, from April 7 to April 14. We’ve done everything we can to minimise the delay and can’t wait for everyone to play.”

Bethesda also reassure players that, while the global situation has affected the way they work, “critical services for all [their] live games are fully operating”.

Fallout 76 is due to launch on Steam alongside the Wastelanders update, and that’s pushed back to arrive fashionably late on the 14th, too.

While you’re waiting for the update (and/or game) to arrive, you can watch a 20-minute video to get a little taster of what to expect when more people actually start turning up in the deserts of West Virginia.

Fallout 76 isn’t the only game that’ll be affected by devs moving to work from home – Ubisoft said Rainbow Six Siege might have to skip some smaller patches as they adapt to remote working, too. Most studios seem to be handling everything alright for now though, and if you want to know what some other big ones are up to you can check out my roundup on how developers are handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

