Have You Played... Assassin's Creed Odyssey?

Jumping off things is the best thing you can do in Assassins Creed games, and the best things to jump off are all in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

They’re tucked away in the Fate Of Atlantis DLC, I’m afraid. The fields of Elysium are peppered with colossal pillars of stone, usually topped with fortresses. They eclipse the mountains and buildings you’ll find elsewhere, not just in stature, but jumpability. Elysium is not a realm of gentle inclines. It’s all sharp drops from sharp rocks, usually with lovely water at the bottom.

If you miss, no bother. You can never die from fall damage, and won’t take any at all if you’ve levelled up enough. Which you will have, because only high-level characters are allowed into the afterlife. The best part is that you don’t even need to climb back up, because Hermes has built teleporters everywhere. Legend.

Oh alright – the main game is worth a punt, too.