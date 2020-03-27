Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Have You Played... Assassin's Creed Odyssey?

Off you pop

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

27th March 2020 / 7:30AM

Jumping off things is the best thing you can do in Assassins Creed games, and the best things to jump off are all in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

They’re tucked away in the Fate Of Atlantis DLC, I’m afraid. The fields of Elysium are peppered with colossal pillars of stone, usually topped with fortresses. They eclipse the mountains and buildings you’ll find elsewhere, not just in stature, but jumpability. Elysium is not a realm of gentle inclines. It’s all sharp drops from sharp rocks, usually with lovely water at the bottom.

If you miss, no bother. You can never die from fall damage, and won’t take any at all if you’ve levelled up enough. Which you will have, because only high-level characters are allowed into the afterlife. The best part is that you don’t even need to climb back up, because Hermes has built teleporters everywhere. Legend.

Oh alright – the main game is worth a punt, too.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

