Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Here's a preview of Dwarf Fortress' texture overhaul

Lauren Morton

Contributor

27th March 2020 / 7:10PM

We’ve no idea when the paid version of giant world sim Dwarf Fortress will finally be available, but in the meantime Bay 12 are showing off what the officially overhauled textures will look like. I imagine you’ve seen its original ASCII maps before. They’re black screens with bright green, yellow, and cyan all over that hurt to look at. The new textures are much easier on the eyes, though I’m sure purists will staunchly stick to the original view.

Bay 12 are in particular showing off how terrain ramps look out in the world and some of the smoothed and rough stone tiles for dwarf dwellings. They say the shadows on ramps are key to help people “understand what has been traditionally a very confusing part of the game.”

“The artists have done a great job with preparing shadows and shading to indicate that those ramps go up, and not down. For any of its faults, the upward triangles did give us that, and now we have it here. We’ll do some additional work later on in the process that further bolsters the three dimensionality of the game.”

As for the fort in the screenshot up top, there’s a log pile and carpenter’s workshop outside and a mason’s workshop, a metalsmith’s forge, and a meeting hall inside. Bay 12 specifically point out that you can see the meeting hall walls have been smoothed out since dwarves tend to prefer that for bedrooms and whatnot.

Players have been making their own tilesets for Dwarf Fortress’s free version for ages. The official new look is coming as a bonus for the paid version of Dwarf Fortress eventually coming to Steam and itch along with some other new bells and whistles. It’ll still be free (sans new graphics) on Bay 12’s site, but this ginormous world simulator has been a labor of love for the last 17 years so tossing the creators a few buckaroos would be pretty grand.

You can find a couple more screenshots of the in-progress tilset in Bay 12’s post.

If you’re curious what’s so fun about the wacky, overwrought simulation, check out Nate’s long-running Dwarf Fortress Diary: The Basement Of Curiosity.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dwarf Fortress has new villainous actions and pet-able pets

11

Criminal dealings coming to Dwarf Fortress with villainous networks and investigations

8

Dwarf Fortress will let dwarves pet animals and I'm sure that won't backfire

14

Dwarf Fortress digging up paid version with official graphics pack

132

Latest articles

Summer Games Done Quick is postponing to August because of coronavirus

Final Fantasy XIV is having a rent freeze even if your real landlord isn't

2

Best gaming monitor deals of the week - March 27th 2020

Best SSD deals of the week - 27th March 2020