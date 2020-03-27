Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Mount & Blade 2 will launch early - a whole one day early

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th March 2020 / 1:28PM

After seven years of waiting, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is finally almost here – and it’ll actually be a little early. TaleWorlds Entertainment today announced they’re bumping the sandbox warfare RPG’s date up, shifting its early access launch from March 31st to March 30th. That’s one whole extra day! But hey, each day feels about six years long right now.

“It probably goes without saying, but this certainly isn’t the scenario we envisaged for the release of the game,” the developers said in today’s announcement.

“However, we have tried to make the best of a bad situation and thankfully, with the help of our IT team, have been able to continue work on the project from home. This has come with its own challenges of course, but we are still very grateful and lucky to work in an industry where it is possible to work remotely, which we know isn’t the case for many of you. It might seem like a pretty ideal time to release a game (after all, everyone is at home right!?), but we know that the current situation has placed a lot of people in a difficult position when it comes to balancing their finances and risking their health.”

They say with that in mind, they’ll launch it with a 10% discount for the first fortnight. In some digistores, anyone who owns any other Mount & Blade will get an extra 10% off too.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be available from Steam, the Epic Games Store, and TaleWorlds’ own store. The regular price will be £40/€50/$50, then there’ll be those discounts on top.

We last played Bannerlord in 2018, when Brendy wrote a preview and Matthew vurped a vid:

Tagged with

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

