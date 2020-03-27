Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

27th March 2020

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

*       *       *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. HENSCHEL (a_monk)
2. ELIZABETHAN (ylla)
3. HANNIBAL (ylla)
4. BALLOONIST (phlebas)
5. STIGMATA (Gothnak, Dr. Breen)
6. TACHOPHOBE (phlebas, Dr. Breen)
7. BENELLI (Dr. Breen)
8. LIGHTERMEN (GrouchoMerckx, phlebas)
9. ENDANGERED (Dr. Breen)
10. REDCAR (ylla, Stugle)
11. CARACAL (ylla, captaincabinets)
12. ALPINI (ylla)
13. NIJMEGEN (Rorschach617)
14. GENERALISSIMUS (Gothnak)
15. USHANT (Gothnak, mrpier)
16. ANTRIM (Gothnak)
17. IMPASTO (Dr. Breen)
18. TORERO (Stugle, mrpier)
19. ROMMEL (Dr. Breen)
20. MELCHETT (Dr. Breen)
21. ETTIN (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)
22. INTERNMENT (Dr. Breen)
23. ENTDECKER (Gothnak)
24. KERMANSHAH (Gothnak)

