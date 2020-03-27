The Resident Evil Resistance beta is delayed on PC for an unknown time

Resident Evil 3‘s multiplayer horror mode was meant to have a free beta beginning today. Capcom say that “technical issues” have delayed the beta for PC and PS4 players but not Xbox One, interestingly. They’ve yet to give an update on when the beta will be available for PC players. Fortunately there’s still the regular RE3 demo while we wait.

Capcom don’t specify what kind of issues they’re experiencing with getting the beta live on PC so it’s hard to say when we’ll be able to jump in. Presumably they’ll announce when things are ship shape over on Twitter so you can keep an eye there.

Due to technical issues, there is a delay for the RE Resistance Open Beta on PS4 and Steam. The XB1 version is unaffected and is available. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as we can and will keep you updated. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2020

The 4 v 1 multiplayer mode Resident Evil Resistance pits a group of teenagers against one mastermind. As mastermind you’ll be “watching the Survivors progress through cameras as you attempt to thwart their escape by placing traps and creatures while manipulating the environment to your advantage,” Capcom explained in a past announcement. So far as I can tell it’s yer standard fare asymmetric game to the tune of something like Dead By Daylight. The teens are weak but many. The monster is slow and scary. You know how it be.

If fending off Mr. X as a squirrely teen ain’t your thing, Capcom say that Jill Valentine will also be a playable survivor in Resistance in a later update.

In the meantime, the main Resident Evil 3 demo is still ongoing and you can play it as much as you like until the game launches next week. Maybe try your hard at an early knife only run.

Resident Evil 3 (and presumably RE Resistance, barring more technical problems) will launch next Friday, April 3rd. Resistance comes packed in with a purchase of RE3. You’ll be able to snag it on Steam for £50/€60/$60.