Watch the final day of Rezzed Digital here

Rezzed Digital, the livestreamed stand-in for EGX Rezzed, wraps up today with a final few hours of fun. All are invited to come watch streams of Gang Beasts and something named ‘Animal Crossing’ [? -ed.], even if they are hosted by non-us people. Do remember that you can still watch Thursday and Friday‘s archived streams, if you missed out on the sessions including Imogen talking about getting into writing about games as well as Jason Statham coming for Nate. Matt, Sin, and Alice Bee have looked at their favourite games that were due to be at Rezzed also, and the VidBuds played some nice ones too.

15:00-15:45 – Eurogamer Animal Crossing stream

“It’s the final day of EGX Rezzed 2020 and Aoife Wilson, Ian Higton and Zoe Delahunty-Light are here to calm and confuse you with a couple of hours worth of awesome Animal Crossing shenanigans! See what’s been going on in Eire, find out how many cult members have been recruited in Swordog and maybe, just maybe you’ll *gulp* survive another visit to Swindon!”

17:00-18:30 – Gang Beasts Tournament!

“Now streaming: witness the chaos that is Gang Beasts on Xbox One, with Andy, Jane, Mike and Ellen of Outside Xtra putting their friendships at risk in the name of Gang Beasts excellence as part of EGX Rezzed Digital 2020.”