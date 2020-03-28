Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
39

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th March 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post

Mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey. A kiddley divey too, wouldn’t you?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

For those interested, I have made the feet and what I would term the arse area of the cat scarf I mentioned I was planning to make. In terms of video games, I did in fact get the new Two Point Hospital DLC I was threatening to buy, so that’ll get a look in. I was also intrigued by an email about Train Station Renovation, which is a curious crossover between train games and renovating stuff games that I want to explore…

Alice L

I’m going to be doing actual gardening as well as gardening in Animal Crossing.

Alice0

Destiny 2‘s Trials Of Osiris, a super-serious PvP event held at weekends, has been a big mess so far but ah I’ll give it another go. At least this weekend can’t have the ludicrous Artifact Power bonuses of the first Trials weekend or the shameless shotgun-farming pubstomps of last weekend, right?

Astrid

Astrid has been fired.

Dave

Yeah, I bought Animal Crossing. Yeah, I’m hooked. However, I also got Panzer Dragoon Remastered or the Bravely Default 2 demo on my Switch which I will be playing over the weekend where I’ve got nothing better to do. Will my PC see some use? Only if my partner decides that a stint on The Sims 4 or Two Point Hospital is needed because the weather is bad. I will be checking out Rezzed Digital though, as well as our video team’s wonderful Indies Uncovered videos.

Graham

Now that I’ve completed Half-Life: Alyx (and completed my Half-Life: Alyx review) I’m going to go back and replay it at a more leisurely pace. I want to tinker with more of its physics toys, and I want to see whether I enjoy the Combine combat more when I’m playing seated rather than room scale.

Imogen

Last Saturday I played so much Animal Crossing that I almost forgot to eat, so I’m going to go a bit steady on this weekend. Instead, I’m gonna blast out some Overwatch because the Archives event is still on, and I’m really enjoying the new challenges in the PvE modes. I’ll have Animal Crossing on next to me while I play mind you – I need to catch that damn sturgeon before the end of March, and a spot of fishing in between Overwatch matches is a nice way to fill the time.

Katharine

It’s more Animal Crossing for me this weekend, but I’m also hoping to play a bit of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps in between catching bugs and digging up fossils. I didn’t get round to playing it when it first came out a few weeks ago, but now seems like the perfect time to hunker down and cosy up with little old Ori.

Matt

I’m going to play more Half-Life: Alyx, because I am a big strong man who won’t let something like pain from a mostly-unbroken collarbone get in his way. Really, I’m fine. It adds to the immersion.

Matthew

Still on my Baldur’s Gate 1 replay. Wandered into some of the expansion content and currently have a party whisked away to a magical ice maze, which has rather nobbled my save unless I can get through the endless legions of snow wolves and polar bears. Wish me luck!

Nate

Nate has been fired.

Ollie

I’ll probably be playing a whole load of different games to test out the new PC we’ll be putting together. Warzone… Umm… Actually, that’s probably it.

Sin

Morrowind. I replay this bad Skyrim rip off maybe every 5 years, drawn to its detailed fiction and weird world, then invariably get bored of that world’s absolute deadness. So maybe Desperados 3 because cowboys, or more building in Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic. Also make that chilli, mango curry, mac & cheese, and broa, so I can gloat about how experienced I am at making food stretch. The rise of the recluse cometh.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (39)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Predator: Hunting Grounds opens up for a free weekend of murder

Priceless Play - 28 March 2020

Games for troubled times

1

Holedown's planet-breaking worms slither towards PC with local co-op

Watch the final day of Rezzed Digital here

With Gang Beasts and Animal Crossing

Latest articles

Predator: Hunting Grounds opens up for a free weekend of murder

Priceless Play - 28 March 2020

Games for troubled times

1

Holedown's planet-breaking worms slither towards PC with local co-op

Watch the final day of Rezzed Digital here

With Gang Beasts and Animal Crossing