What are we all playing this weekend?
Well?
News Editor
28th March 2020 / 9:00AM
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
For those interested, I have made the feet and what I would term the arse area of the cat scarf I mentioned I was planning to make. In terms of video games, I did in fact get the new Two Point Hospital DLC I was threatening to buy, so that’ll get a look in. I was also intrigued by an email about Train Station Renovation, which is a curious crossover between train games and renovating stuff games that I want to explore…
Alice0
Destiny 2‘s Trials Of Osiris, a super-serious PvP event held at weekends, has been a big mess so far but ah I’ll give it another go. At least this weekend can’t have the ludicrous Artifact Power bonuses of the first Trials weekend or the shameless shotgun-farming pubstomps of last weekend, right?
Dave
Yeah, I bought Animal Crossing. Yeah, I’m hooked. However, I also got Panzer Dragoon Remastered or the Bravely Default 2 demo on my Switch which I will be playing over the weekend where I’ve got nothing better to do. Will my PC see some use? Only if my partner decides that a stint on The Sims 4 or Two Point Hospital is needed because the weather is bad. I will be checking out Rezzed Digital though, as well as our video team’s wonderful Indies Uncovered videos.
Graham
Now that I’ve completed Half-Life: Alyx (and completed my Half-Life: Alyx review) I’m going to go back and replay it at a more leisurely pace. I want to tinker with more of its physics toys, and I want to see whether I enjoy the Combine combat more when I’m playing seated rather than room scale.
Imogen
Last Saturday I played so much Animal Crossing that I almost forgot to eat, so I’m going to go a bit steady on this weekend. Instead, I’m gonna blast out some Overwatch because the Archives event is still on, and I’m really enjoying the new challenges in the PvE modes. I’ll have Animal Crossing on next to me while I play mind you – I need to catch that damn sturgeon before the end of March, and a spot of fishing in between Overwatch matches is a nice way to fill the time.
Katharine
It’s more Animal Crossing for me this weekend, but I’m also hoping to play a bit of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps in between catching bugs and digging up fossils. I didn’t get round to playing it when it first came out a few weeks ago, but now seems like the perfect time to hunker down and cosy up with little old Ori.
Matt
I’m going to play more Half-Life: Alyx, because I am a big strong man who won’t let something like pain from a mostly-unbroken collarbone get in his way. Really, I’m fine. It adds to the immersion.
Matthew
Still on my Baldur’s Gate 1 replay. Wandered into some of the expansion content and currently have a party whisked away to a magical ice maze, which has rather nobbled my save unless I can get through the endless legions of snow wolves and polar bears. Wish me luck!
Ollie
I’ll probably be playing a whole load of different games to test out the new PC we’ll be putting together. Warzone… Umm… Actually, that’s probably it.
Sin
Morrowind. I replay this bad Skyrim rip off maybe every 5 years, drawn to its detailed fiction and weird world, then invariably get bored of that world’s absolute deadness. So maybe Desperados 3 because cowboys, or more building in Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic. Also make that chilli, mango curry, mac & cheese, and broa, so I can gloat about how experienced I am at making food stretch. The rise of the recluse cometh.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?