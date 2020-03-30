Fnatic's best mechanical keyboard deal is back for round three

Rejoice, keyboard deals hunters, as Fnatic’s Streak and miniStreak mechanical gaming keyboards have had their prices slashed once again over on Amazon UK. This time, it’s the Cherry MX Brown versions of the Streak and tenkeyless miniStreak that are mainly on offer, with the Streak going for a third off at £90, down from its usual £120, and the miniStreak for £75, which £15 cheaper than normal. Fnatic’s older Rush keyboards are also on sale, too, so come on down and let’s get this keyboard deals party started.

Deals on Fnatic’s best gaming keyboards seem to be becoming a semi-regular occurrence at the moment, as the Streak, miniStreak and Rush got their prices slashed at the end of January, and yet again at the end of February, so we may well see some further deals at the end of April, too, if this deals frenzy continues.

Admittedly, this month’s deals aren’t quite as good as previous ones, especially if you were hoping to snag a Cherry MX Silent Red one on the cheap, but these are still pretty good savings nonetheless on arguably the best gaming keyboard around. Here’s what’s on offer:

As I mentioned above, the Cherry MX Brown models of each keyboard are the cheapest deals available at the moment, but in a way that’s a good thing, as I believe Cherry MX Brown switches offer the best balance between typing feel and fast gaming clacks. They’re a bit slower than Silent Reds due to having a small tactile bump when you press them down, but they are a lot more pleasant to type on if you use your PC for things other than playing games.

Cherry MX Silent Red switches, meanwhile, are what’s known as ‘linear’ switches, and don’t have any kind of bump whatsoever. They’re still fine for doing the odd bit of typing on, but they’re primarily built for short, sharp taps when playing games. As the name implies, they’re a little quieter than normal Red switches, but still produce a fair amount of noise all the same. They’ll probably result in fewer things being thrown in your direction if you’re using it around other people, but they’re likely going to be just as irritating to those around you as the MX Browns.

The real attraction of the Fnatic Streak and miniStreak, however, is their super comfortable wrist rest. They’re easily the highlight of each respective keyboard, and I said in my Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review that they “warrant an immediate recommendation in and of themselves.”

The Rush, sadly, doesn’t come with the same comfy wrist rest, but it is significantly cheaper as a result. Plus, it only has a single colour LED backlight, rather than full rainbow. I haven’t tested this one due to it being slightly older than the two Streaks, but if its build quality is anything like the rest of Fnatic’s excellent hardware, then I’m sure you’ll still have a great time with it.