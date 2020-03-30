Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Mount & Blade 2 is now out in early access

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th March 2020 / 11:28AM

It’s time to saddle up and ride out, for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord entered early access this morning. The long-awaited follow-up to Warband (one of the best RPGs, don’t you know?) will once again send us out to ride around a sandbox medieval world, raising armies, politicking, laying siege, and charging around big battlefields with hundreds of soldiers throwing down. But if you’d rather wait for the full and finished game, it’s expected to leave early access in “around a year.” For now, onwards to the launch trailer!

TaleWorlds Entertainment say the initial early access launch comes with Custom Battle and Campaign singlelayer modes, though some features may be missing, some content is re-used, some bits are placeholder, balance is not settled, and you might find bugs. It also has multiplayer with four modes: Skirmish, Captain, Team Deathmatch, and Siege.

Over the course of the next year or so of early access, the developers plan to create unique maps for all towns and castles, add more localisations, and generally polish it up. On the multiplayer front, they say they “expect to enable our community to host private servers closer to the full release of the game.”

Bannerlord 2 is out now on Steam Early Access, with a 10% launch discount bringing it down to £36/€45/$45 for the first fortnight. If you own a previous M&B on Steam, you should get a bonus 10% discount coupon in your Steam inventory for it on top. M&B2 will be on the Epic Games Store too, but isn’t yet.

We’ve just sent our hordes into Bannerlord for all sorts of thoughts, performance reviews, videos, and more. But in the meantime, perhaps you’d enjoy Brendy’s campaign impressions from 2018.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord release date, gameplay, factions explored

Everything we know about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade 2 will launch early - a whole one day early

17

Mount & Blade 2 rides into early access on March 31

21

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord rides into early access in March

27

Latest articles

Fundraising livestreams for the GDC Relief Fund begin today

Sandbox is the real Garry's Mod 2, Facepunch say

Last Oasis burst due to popularity, so it's offline for a week for fixes

1

WD Black P50 review: a tough SSD that's a real bruiser on price

Watch your bank account go from black to red