Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills: tips for character creation
How to unlock skills
I’ve seen complicated skill systems in the past, but I’ve never seen anything quite like Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord. It took a while, but I think I’ve managed to decipher just what you need to do to upgrade your character’s abilities and make them a force to be reckoned with.
Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills guide
This Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord skills guide will help you get started with building your very own leader. You’ll learn how to increase your skill level, what focus points are and how to use them, and how to create a character.
- Increasing your skill level in Bannerlord explained
- How to unlock skill perks in Bannerlord
- Choosing your culture
- Deciding your background
Increasing your skill level in Bannerlord explained
Upgrading your character in Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord is incredibly complicated. It took me a fair while to wrap my head around it as it’s not very well explained in-game. There are three specific areas to explain here: Attributes, Skills, and Focus Points.
- Attributes: These are the six stats that have three skills each bound to them. Whenever you level up, you will also gain an attribute point which you can assign to an attribute by clicking the attribute in the character sheet (Press C on world map to bring it up). Then click the plus sign in the window that appears and confirm by clicking “Done”.
- Skills: Your character’s skills are initially defined by their culture and background, but are further upgraded by performing certain actions to gain skill points. Each one is bound to an attribute and you need to perform an action linked to that skill to increase its skill points. You can find the actions in the table below.
- Focus Points: When you level up your character by gaining enough skill points, you will gain “focus points”. Spending these focus points will allow you to increase your proficiency in that skill up to a maximum threshold. This is indicated by the green area. Any skill increases beyond the green area requires more focus points to be spent on that trait. It does not increase after spending the point automatically based on your performance prior to the threshold increase.
With all that explained, here is a list of all the skills in the game, along with the actions required to increase their skill level:
Mount And Blade 2 skills
|Skill
|Associated attribute
|How to increase skill level
|One handed
|Vigor
|Attack with one-handed weapons (excluding polearms). Can have shield equipped.
|Two handed
|Vigor
|Attack with two-handed weapons (excluding polearms).
|Polearms
|Vigor
|Attack with polearms (both one-handed and two-handed).
|Bow
|Control
|Shooting enemies with bow and arrows and firing long-distance shots.
|Crossbow
|Control
|Firing bolts with crossbows.
|Throwing
|Control
|Hit enemies with thrown weapons.
|Riding
|Endurance
|Ride around on horseback in the world map and in battle.
|Athletics
|Endurance
|Run around on foot in the world map and in battle.
|Smithing
|Endurance
|Crafting gear, refine materials, and smelt old equipment in a smithy.
|Scouting
|Cunning
|Finding tracks and hideouts in the world map, as well as travelling on difficult terrain such as forests and mountains.
|Tactics
|Cunning
|Ordering your troops in battle, winning while outnumbered/outclassed, or escaping encounters.
|Roguery
|Cunning
|Bribery, raiding enemy towns and caravans, leading bandit troops, or escaping from captivity.
|Charm
|Social
|Improving relationship with your companions, performing social actions with nobles such as playing Talbut, and bartering with traders.
|Leadership
|Social
|Maintain a high morale score and amass larger number of troops in your army.
|Trade
|Social
|Generate a profit when trading, and operating caravans.
|Steward
|Intelligence
|Gain party morale from increased food variety, improving settlement prosperity with constructing new buildings, and spending time in your settlements.
|Medicine
|Intelligence
|Have soldiers heal in settlements.
|Engineering
|Intelligence
|Build and operate siege weapons.
How to unlock skill perks in Bannerlord
As well as increasing your skill points, increasing the skill up to certain levels will unlock perks. These are additional bonuses that are applied to actions you perform or while you have equipped a certain type of weapon or armour.
These will grant you various perks that can help in battle. To unlock a perk, you will need to do the following:
- Press “C” on your keyboard in the world map to bring up the character sheet.
- Click the skill you wish to upgrade.
- Click a highlighted logo in the timeline view of the skill in that trait. To see in advance what they do, just go into the skill and hover your mouse over it.
- Click the perk you wish to unlock and confirm the selection by pressing “Done”.
We will be bringing you a perk guide soon with all of the perks you should choose for your build.
Choosing your culture
A lot of your initial skill points and perks will come from your character’s creation at the beginning of the game. Your first task when creating a character is to choose your culture. There are six cultures to choose from and they’re all named after one of the kingdoms or regions. Your choice therefore, is the region your character grew up in.
They comes with their own bonuses. Some cultures affect how troops move in certain terrains, while others give bonuses to experience or reduction in costs.
- Vlandians: 20% more upgrade XP to troops from battles.
- Sturgians: 20% less speed penalty from snow.
- Empire: 20% construction speed bonus to town projects, wall repairs and siege.
- Aseri: Caravans are 30% cheaper build cost and 10% less trade penalty.
- Khuzaits: 10% speed bonus for horsemen on campaign map.
- Battanians: 10% less speed penalty from Forest.
Since you start out in areas that are not covered in snow, picking the Sturgians might give you a bit of a hard time when compared to the other cultures. If you want my opinion on which ones are the best for beginners, go with either Empire or Vlandians, as their bonuses can help with fortifying your towns or troops. Try the Aseri if you’re looking for a more trade-focused campaign, while Khuzaits help out with amassing a superior cavalry.
Deciding your background
It’s not just your culture that you can choose. Later on in character creation, you’ll be asked to define your background. Picking one of the options available will give you some skill level and focus points to spend on that skill. You’ll also get attribute points which affect all three skills in that attribute’s scope (for example, Vigor has one handed, two handed, and polearm skills).
There are six questions you’ll need to answer to create your character. It’s worth noting that question five gives some additional renown and some points in unrelated stats to the ones used for levelling up.
To make it easier for you, click the following links to go to the question you need to answer.
Family
A Lord’s Retainers
- Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
Urban Merchants
- Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Social: +1 attribute point
Freeholders
- Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
Urban Artisans
- Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Intelligence: +1 attribute point
Foresters
- Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
Urban Vagabonds
- Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Cunning: +1 attribute point
Early Childhood
your leadership skills
- Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Cunning: +1 attribute point
your brawn
- Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
your attention to detail
- Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
your aptitude with numbers
- Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Intelligence: +1 attribute point
your way with people
- Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Social: +1 attribute point
your skill with horses
- Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Medicine: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
Adolescence
herded the sheep
- Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
worked in the village smithy
- Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
repaired projects
- Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Intelligence: +1 attribute point
gathered herbs in the wild
- Medicine: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
hunted small game
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
sold produce at the market
- Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Social: +1 attribute point
Youth
joined a commander’s staff
- Steward: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Cunning: +1 attribute point
trained with the cavalry
- Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
stood guard with the garrisons
- Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Intelligence: +1 attribute point
rode with the scouts
- Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
trained with the infantry
- Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
joined the skirmishers
- Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
Young Adulthood
You defeated an enemy in battle
- One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
- +1 Valor
- +20 Renown
You led a successful manhunt
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Cunning: +1 attribute point
- +1 Calculating
- +10 Renown
You invested some money in land
- Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Intelligence: +1 attribute point
- +1 Calculating
- +10 Renown
You hunted a dangerous animal
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
- +5 Renown
You had a famous escapade in town
- Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
- +1 Valor
- +5 Renown
You treated people well
- Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Steward: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Social: +1 attribute point
- +1 Mercy, Generosity, and Honor
- +5 Renown
Story Background
you subdued a raider
- One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Vigor: +1 attribute point
you drove them off with arrows
- Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Control: +1 attribute point
you rode off on a fast horse
- Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Endurance: +1 attribute point
you tricked the raiders
- Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Cunning: +1 attribute point
you organised the travellers to break out
- Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point
- Social: +1 attribute point
