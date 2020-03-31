Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills: tips for character creation

I’ve seen complicated skill systems in the past, but I’ve never seen anything quite like Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord. It took a while, but I think I’ve managed to decipher just what you need to do to upgrade your character’s abilities and make them a force to be reckoned with.

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills guide

This Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord skills guide will help you get started with building your very own leader. You’ll learn how to increase your skill level, what focus points are and how to use them, and how to create a character.

Increasing your skill level in Bannerlord explained

Upgrading your character in Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord is incredibly complicated. It took me a fair while to wrap my head around it as it’s not very well explained in-game. There are three specific areas to explain here: Attributes, Skills, and Focus Points.

Attributes : These are the six stats that have three skills each bound to them. Whenever you level up, you will also gain an attribute point which you can assign to an attribute by clicking the attribute in the character sheet (Press C on world map to bring it up). Then click the plus sign in the window that appears and confirm by clicking “Done”.

: These are the six stats that have three skills each bound to them. Whenever you level up, you will also gain an attribute point which you can assign to an attribute by clicking the attribute in the character sheet (Press C on world map to bring it up). Then click the plus sign in the window that appears and confirm by clicking “Done”. Skills: Your character’s skills are initially defined by their culture and background, but are further upgraded by performing certain actions to gain skill points. Each one is bound to an attribute and you need to perform an action linked to that skill to increase its skill points. You can find the actions in the table below.

Your character’s skills are initially defined by their culture and background, but are further upgraded by performing certain actions to gain skill points. Each one is bound to an attribute and you need to perform an action linked to that skill to increase its skill points. You can find the actions in the table below. Focus Points: When you level up your character by gaining enough skill points, you will gain “focus points”. Spending these focus points will allow you to increase your proficiency in that skill up to a maximum threshold. This is indicated by the green area. Any skill increases beyond the green area requires more focus points to be spent on that trait. It does not increase after spending the point automatically based on your performance prior to the threshold increase.

With all that explained, here is a list of all the skills in the game, along with the actions required to increase their skill level:

Mount And Blade 2 skills

Skill Associated attribute How to increase skill level One handed Vigor Attack with one-handed weapons (excluding polearms). Can have shield equipped. Two handed Vigor Attack with two-handed weapons (excluding polearms). Polearms Vigor Attack with polearms (both one-handed and two-handed). Bow Control Shooting enemies with bow and arrows and firing long-distance shots. Crossbow Control Firing bolts with crossbows. Throwing Control Hit enemies with thrown weapons. Riding Endurance Ride around on horseback in the world map and in battle. Athletics Endurance Run around on foot in the world map and in battle. Smithing Endurance Crafting gear, refine materials, and smelt old equipment in a smithy. Scouting Cunning Finding tracks and hideouts in the world map, as well as travelling on difficult terrain such as forests and mountains. Tactics Cunning Ordering your troops in battle, winning while outnumbered/outclassed, or escaping encounters. Roguery Cunning Bribery, raiding enemy towns and caravans, leading bandit troops, or escaping from captivity. Charm Social Improving relationship with your companions, performing social actions with nobles such as playing Talbut, and bartering with traders. Leadership Social Maintain a high morale score and amass larger number of troops in your army. Trade Social Generate a profit when trading, and operating caravans. Steward Intelligence Gain party morale from increased food variety, improving settlement prosperity with constructing new buildings, and spending time in your settlements. Medicine Intelligence Have soldiers heal in settlements. Engineering Intelligence Build and operate siege weapons.

How to unlock skill perks in Bannerlord

As well as increasing your skill points, increasing the skill up to certain levels will unlock perks. These are additional bonuses that are applied to actions you perform or while you have equipped a certain type of weapon or armour.

These will grant you various perks that can help in battle. To unlock a perk, you will need to do the following:

Press “C” on your keyboard in the world map to bring up the character sheet. Click the skill you wish to upgrade. Click a highlighted logo in the timeline view of the skill in that trait. To see in advance what they do, just go into the skill and hover your mouse over it. Click the perk you wish to unlock and confirm the selection by pressing “Done”.

We will be bringing you a perk guide soon with all of the perks you should choose for your build.

Choosing your culture

A lot of your initial skill points and perks will come from your character’s creation at the beginning of the game. Your first task when creating a character is to choose your culture. There are six cultures to choose from and they’re all named after one of the kingdoms or regions. Your choice therefore, is the region your character grew up in.

They comes with their own bonuses. Some cultures affect how troops move in certain terrains, while others give bonuses to experience or reduction in costs.

Vlandians : 20% more upgrade XP to troops from battles.

: 20% more upgrade XP to troops from battles. Sturgians : 20% less speed penalty from snow.

: 20% less speed penalty from snow. Empire : 20% construction speed bonus to town projects, wall repairs and siege.

: 20% construction speed bonus to town projects, wall repairs and siege. Aseri : Caravans are 30% cheaper build cost and 10% less trade penalty.

: Caravans are 30% cheaper build cost and 10% less trade penalty. Khuzaits : 10% speed bonus for horsemen on campaign map.

: 10% speed bonus for horsemen on campaign map. Battanians: 10% less speed penalty from Forest.

Since you start out in areas that are not covered in snow, picking the Sturgians might give you a bit of a hard time when compared to the other cultures. If you want my opinion on which ones are the best for beginners, go with either Empire or Vlandians, as their bonuses can help with fortifying your towns or troops. Try the Aseri if you’re looking for a more trade-focused campaign, while Khuzaits help out with amassing a superior cavalry.

Deciding your background

It’s not just your culture that you can choose. Later on in character creation, you’ll be asked to define your background. Picking one of the options available will give you some skill level and focus points to spend on that skill. You’ll also get attribute points which affect all three skills in that attribute’s scope (for example, Vigor has one handed, two handed, and polearm skills).

There are six questions you’ll need to answer to create your character. It’s worth noting that question five gives some additional renown and some points in unrelated stats to the ones used for levelling up.

To make it easier for you, click the following links to go to the question you need to answer.

Family

A Lord’s Retainers

Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

Urban Merchants

Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Social: +1 attribute point

Freeholders

Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

Urban Artisans

Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Intelligence: +1 attribute point

Foresters

Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

Urban Vagabonds

Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Cunning: +1 attribute point

Early Childhood

your leadership skills

Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Cunning: +1 attribute point

your brawn

Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

your attention to detail

Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

your aptitude with numbers

Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Intelligence: +1 attribute point

your way with people

Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Social: +1 attribute point

your skill with horses

Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Medicine: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

Adolescence

herded the sheep

Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

worked in the village smithy

Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

repaired projects

Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Intelligence: +1 attribute point

gathered herbs in the wild

Medicine: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

hunted small game

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

sold produce at the market

Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Social: +1 attribute point

Youth

joined a commander’s staff

Steward: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Cunning: +1 attribute point

trained with the cavalry

Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

stood guard with the garrisons

Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Engineering: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Intelligence: +1 attribute point

rode with the scouts

Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

trained with the infantry

Polearm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

joined the skirmishers

Throwing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

Young Adulthood

You defeated an enemy in battle

One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Two handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

+1 Valor

+20 Renown

You led a successful manhunt

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Cunning: +1 attribute point

+1 Calculating

+10 Renown

You invested some money in land

Trade: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Smithing: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Intelligence: +1 attribute point

+1 Calculating

+10 Renown

You hunted a dangerous animal

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Crossbow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

+5 Renown

You had a famous escapade in town

Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

+1 Valor

+5 Renown

You treated people well

Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Steward: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Social: +1 attribute point

+1 Mercy, Generosity, and Honor

+5 Renown

Story Background

you subdued a raider

One handed: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Athletics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Vigor: +1 attribute point

you drove them off with arrows

Bow: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Control: +1 attribute point

you rode off on a fast horse

Riding: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Scouting: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Endurance: +1 attribute point

you tricked the raiders

Roguery: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Tactics: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Cunning: +1 attribute point

you organised the travellers to break out

Leadership: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Charm: +10 Skill level and +1 Focus Point

Social: +1 attribute point

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord guide series

Thank you for reading our Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord skills guide. We hope that this is helpful for deciding which skills to unlock and how to upgrade your own character. There are plenty more guides in the works, but for now you can check out our other guides for the game, such as tips to get started in the campaign, and the bugs that are unfortunately in the game. Here are some guides to get you started: