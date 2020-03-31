You can be a baby in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

You can play as a baby in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. I have words, but I’m not sure why.

There’s surely zero chance this is a bug. It works too well to be anything but a brilliant little Easter egg. All you need to do is press the R button while creating your character, and you can modify their appearance and background (thus, skills) as normal. But you’re a baby now.

My favourite detail, though? When you talk to people, the camera often keeps your perspective, and they make eye contact.

Thanks to reader DavishBliff for the tip!