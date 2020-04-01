Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is coming to PC this month

A remastered version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is hitting PC on April 30th, bringing improved audio and visuals to what’s pretty widely considered one of COD’s best singleplayer stories. Note that it is just the singleplayer campaign we’re getting a remaster of – if you were expecting to be able to drop on some of your old favourite multiplayer maps like in 2016’s MW Remastered, well, think again, as multiplayer and Spec-Ops missions aren’t included.

It’s not a surprising choice the developers have made to leave out the multiplayer. They have been putting old MW2 maps into the new Modern Warfare game, and it’s apparent that they want to focus on that as well as their recently released free battle royale, Warzone.

Or, in their own words: “Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time.”

The PC remaster will have an uncapped framerate and ultrawide monitor support, as well as “high-definition visuals – up to 4K resolution and HDR support on console”.

If you’ve never played it and are undecided on whether or not to get the remaster, Alec Meer’s original Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review might come in handy for you. Kieron Gillen reviewed the game’s infamous No Russian level separately, too. It’s a mission that places you in the shoes of an undercover agent, trying to infiltrate a terrorist group. To do this, you have the option to help them massacre civilians in an airport. Needless to say, it was a controversial one, and Kieron really wasn’t a fan.

“It’s exploitative and pointless,” he wrote. “But its real failing, ironically enough, is one of cowardice. Let’s assume you accept the warped reality of their airport slaughter. It’s their universe. Let’s roll with it. Well, the idea that you’re an undercover agent who can walk alongside your homicidal comrades without you firing a shot, without them realising or caring, is openly stupid.”

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered debuted yesterday on PS4 as a timed exclusive for one month, so it’ll be available on PC via Battle.net on April 30th. It’s available to pre-purchase now, and comes with a bundle of cosmetic items to use in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.