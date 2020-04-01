Call Of Duty: Warzone has banned 50,000 accounts for cheating

Big numbers are light yet refreshing, rarely leaving one full of knowledge but welcome as an effervescent sensation flowing over the lobes. Here’s a new one for you to enjoy for a few seconds: 50,000, which is the number of permanent bans issued in Call Of Duty: Warzone for cheating so far. All big multiplayer games are in an endless arms race with cheatmakers, and cheaters will keep returning particularly to free-to-play games, but still: 50,000 cheatybans? That big number is a lovely tingle through the ol’ skullgoop.

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities. This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly,” they said in Tuesday’s announcement.

They say they’ve been “enforcing account bans” since the day Warzone launched and that “to date, [they] issued more than 50,000 permabans worldwide.”

That is a good number. Does it mean much without context like how many of those turned around and registered new accounts, or how long some might have gone undetected? Maybe less. But it’s still good to know. 50,000 permabans! Lovely.

Activision said Warzone had seen “over 30 million players” as of March 20th, and surely that’s gone up a whole lot more in these lockdown days. Yet here, 30,000,000 is less satisfying of a big number than 50,000.

They also talk about their process for checking cheats, and add that they are planning to improve Warzone’s in-game cheat reporting system and “streamline the UI”. Yeah, but if you had to apply a number to that streamlining, what would it be? That’s what I want to know.

In other CoD news, Activision have announced a remastered rerelease of Modern Warfare 2’s singleplayer campaign will come to PC at the end of April. That’s offering some cosmetics for Warzone and Modern Warfare too.