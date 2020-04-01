Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games 70 Call Of Duty: Warzone tips Borderlands 3 characters & skill trees

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Goofy physics game Totally Reliable Delivery Service arrives today

Lauren Morton

Contributor

1st April 2020 / 6:13PM

Silly ragdoll game Totally Reliable Delivery Service is arriving on the (digital) doorstep of anyone who wants it today. It’s got the jello-like little humans similar to the goofs of Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat. Turns out delivering packages efficiently is nigh impossible when you’re basically an invertebrate. For its first week in the wild, you can grab Totally Reliable Delivery Service free for keeps.

TinyBuild say that in the noodle-armed ragdoll sandbox you’ll “work together (or against each other) to deliver packages to customers using a variety of vehicles and odd machines. Safe deliveries are rewarded, but mayhem is highly encouraged!” You can spot a bunch of entirely impractical vehicles in the trailer like propeller planes, speedboats, and rockets? Is that a rocket? These little spaghetti folks need a delivery workers union, pronto.

You can play local co-op with three friends if you’re all stuck at home together or online co-op if everyone you game with is stuck apart. Given that it’s free for a week, it shouldn’t even be terribly difficult to wheedle a few buddies into trying it, which is a plus.

You can find TRDS over on the Epic Games Store where it will be free for until April 8th. After that, its normal price is listed at $15.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Industries Of Titan and eight other games are Epic's next exclusives

25

Totally Reliable Delivery Service wobbles awkwardly into open beta

10

Bethesda aren't planning a digital announce-o-rama for June

1

Overwatch heroes all have googly eyes for April Fools

2

Latest articles

Bethesda aren't planning a digital announce-o-rama for June

1

Overwatch heroes all have googly eyes for April Fools

2

The modders creating accessibility modes for notoriously difficult games

Modern world

7

Paradox are running a sale to fundraise for coronavirus relief

5